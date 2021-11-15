US Mountain Biking Champion’s Career and Life Ruined by Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

A three-time Enduro National title winner and professional mountain biker has had his life and career ruined by Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.
Kyle Warner, 29, recently spoke out about how his health was destroyed by the covid jabs, leaving him with pericarditis, Postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) and reactive arthritis.
Due to this, Warner’s career is now over.
In an Instagram post, Warner wrote: “Thanks to everyone that has been supportive and understanding of me speaking out on this issue. Many of you know me as a pretty reasonable and caring guy and I never intended to be a part of this whole conversation.
“However after my experience this summer, and listening to literally thousands of similar stories I feel like I need to stand up for the people who either cannot or don’t have access to the same platform.”
Warner emphasised that his injuries are not political. He said that they are personal because they are real and have ruined his life.
“I want the best for the world and for humanity and it breaks my heart to see people suffering in any way,” he said.
“This past week in D.C. shook my view of the world drastically, and it made me realise how much we as average human beings need to come together and advocate for one another.”
He urged his followers to listen to his story and other people’s experiences “before judging or labelling.” He said that he is just an average dude “who cares about others and wants the government to acknowledge and support what’s actually happening.”
The worst of Warner’s symptoms emerged after his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which caused him to develop numerous serious chronic illnesses from which he continues to suffer.
In an interview with Dr John Campbell earlier this year, Warner explained how he felt immediately after his second jab.
“As soon as they injected it, I had a weird metallic saline taste in my mouth. I asked the guy, ‘Is that normal?’ and he said no, they don’t hear of that much,” Warner revealed.
“The fact that the clinician doesn’t recognise that a metallic taste in the mouth could be a sign of an inadvertent intravascular administration concerns me because what happens is if the vaccine goes into your muscle, then it stays in your muscle, and it’s going to take half an hour to be systemically absorbed at all, or much longer than that.”
He explained that if a vaccine’s contents get dispensed into a blood vessel, a metallic taste comes on almost immediately. The fact that this happened to Warner made him believe that the Pfizer jab was dispensed into his veins.
He said: “Basically, you’re having the inflammatory reaction in your heart and in your joints instead of in your arm.”
Soon after this, Warner developed strange reactions in his heart, including an accelerated heart rate. Warner observed this because tracking his heart rate is part of how he keeps fit for mountain biking.
Sadly, the only reason Warner got the vaccine is because he wants to continue travelling internationally. Had there not been a mandate in place, he would not have taken the jab at all.
Recently, Warner travelled to Washington, D.C., to participate in a conference about Covid injection adverse effects, which are being systematically ignored by government officials.
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
Its a real shame, but my experience is that if you try to warn these people, they just call you a conspiracy theorist, superspreader or selfish, so I gave up. There is a deliberate lack of information and censorship on the clot shot, so I understand why people get it, they are conned into thinking they are doing something good for humanity, but they must do their own research, and not on google. Too late for many though.
I’m making over $17k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.
This is where i started…>>> http://Www.NETCASH1.Com
[…] Source link […]
Covid is not ever going away, it is just going to get stronger and more effective in killing you and like the latest variant R.30, it overpowers vaccines easy, it is not a matter of how, but when, it, or something similar, decides to kill you.
“Endemic” is a polite way of washing hands of the situation and passing the buck to you.
What it means to have a Covid jab – never been used in humans before, never been tested in lab animals, not known what the outcome will be, not responsible for whatever it does, your health and financial issues your problem, once in can’t take out, might kill you sooner or later, possibly give you life threatening injuries which will kill you eventually and it lasts for 2-6 months and then you have to have booster shots, for as long as it lets you live and it took a couple of hours to design on a home computer AND you are ordered to take it, bullied, threatened and isolated by your government if you don’t AND you have a cure for all viruses, which is free and costs nothing to do, which works 100% and it has not killed or injured anyone, over the past 27 years I/We have been doing it and you can’t ever get Covid or viruses, anything, because that is a physical impossibility AND it is the only way to stop the pandemic dead, for free!!
Covid Crusher: Mix one heaped teaspoon of Iodine table or sea salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If sore, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the soreness goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don’t have any soreness at all, when you flush – job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia there too.
Would You? Have You?
Richard
Any proof of existence of the mentioned variant? Or Covid? What more need to people to realize that covid is not a virus but the biggest lie and also cover ever. Yes, people go sick and some die. Happened in past, too. But before vaxxing less died in 2020 than in the previous years. Pneumonia can be deadly, pneumonia can make you run out of air, suffocating. What’s new to scare the sh…t (sorry) out of people? What is more deadly then?
Where has common sense gone?!
Covid beside being a new label on cold, flu, usual pneumonia is a cover for the harm caused by microwave radiation. READ AFTER radiation pneumonitis. Well known – and interestingly a total match to covid pneumonia.
Then read after what causes to the loss of smell and taste most often. You’ll find that it is common thing for cancer patients treated with radiation.
The total silence on these things are to disguise the harm of an untested new tech released and hurried as an ‘essential work’ behind our backs.
Don’t believe it? Then buy an EMF meter and watch your mobile or laptop when connecting. Watch the values, see how your meter is in the red (dangerous) range staying there long or / and creating spikes.
But there is more. They (all of the armies in the world) have researched it, since the II. WW. They have ENOURMOUS knowledge how to make harm. Do you really think if radiation can be used to ruin a tumor it can’t to ruin your lungs? Your mucus membranes? And not only ‘proper’ (ionizing) radiation can do this. Imagine a ‘tune’ of frequencies. They work like keys to instruct the body to do this or that, even to ruin itself or a specific organ or to cause a specific illness, symptoms. Clever, easy, indivisible. Do any of you really think that the elite coward mafia would release anything which could kill them, too??
So many stated that they were SO ILL with covid but did any of them die? They are old, visibly not in the best health, Merkel, Soros, Johnson, almost the whole EP just to mention a couple or presidents of different countries. But NONE has died, only those died who opposed the present agenda.
You couldn’t control a real virus (if they would be real in the way they told us) but you can perfectly control directed poisoning either it’s a chemical coming from the ‘sky’ or graphene oxide or simply a developed knowledge on frequencies, human body and microwave radiation.
Viruses mutate to be less deadly, but more transmissible, NOT to get stronger and more effective at killing you.
[…] November 15, 2021US Mountain Biking Champion’s Career and Life Ruined by Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine […]
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-12. Patented dystopia. New Pfizer drug & IVM block 3CL protease. 8yo girl schools her school board (link).
MSM is trying to make fun of people wanting to protect themselves with cheap and proven drugs. Ivermectin has been FDA approved for human use since 1996. It also beats Pfizer’s new wonder drug hands down, and costs next to nothing. Ivermectin doesn’t make tons of money. So they know the Covid shot is on its final gasp, so they take it add something different to it, rebrand under another name and charge 20 times what they would for ivermectin. I cannot wrap my head around this nonsense. When I explain this to my relatives they label me as crazy and ask me if I know better than science. I don’t make up these information out of my ass. All this information is true and proven. For some people it is near impossible for them to wake up. They are comfortable in their clown world life. If you want to get Ivermectin you can visit https://ivmpharmacy.com
[…] – US Mountain Biking Champion’s Career and Life Ruined by Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine […]
[…] Read More Here […]
COVID Vaccines have serious side effects & death that our governments & MSM are censoring & don’t want you to know the truth. JUST SAY NO !!!!!
Some Healthy Citizens Struggling to death 🇺🇲 After Vaccination
https://youtu.be/fJaTOOo_cEU
[…] November 15, 2021US Mountain Biking Champion’s Career and Life Ruined by Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine […]