Are we seeing some new form of Covid-19 Vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome? – Official Government data suggests the Fully Vaccinated are on the precipice of disaster as their Immune Systems are being decimated

Data available from the UK Health Security Agency suggests things are about to take a turn for the worse for those who have succumbed to the lies and propaganda about how taking an experimental injection is the worlds only route back to normality, by foolishly rolling up their sleeves and being vaccinated against an alleged disease that had just a 0.2% fatality rate prior to the world-wide roll-out of experimental gene therapies.
To put it bluntly, the “fully vaccinated” are on the precipice of disaster.
The sinisterly named UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently replaced Public Health England (PHE), with the UK’s ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock announcing in August 2020 that the governments intention was to –
“Create a new body, bringing together the at-scale operational response capability of NHS Test and Trace, the joint biosecurity centre’s intelligence and analytical capability and the public health science and health protection expertise of Public Health England into an organisation focused wholly on protecting people from external threats to this country’s health.”
Thankfully, the new UKHSA has continued the work of Public Health England in highlighting the number of recorded Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status on a regular basis.
Regular readers of The Exposé will know that since at least June 2021, the fully vaccinated have accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths. We first highlighted on June 26th that whilst Brits had been distracted by Matt Hancock’s affair, Public Health England had released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid-19 deaths were people who had been vaccinated.
But whilst the number of Covid-19 deaths have increased significantly alongside the percentage attributed to the fully vaccinated since June, other things have decreased significantly, unfortunately though that is the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines.
Pfizer claim that there Covid-19 mRNA injection has a vaccine effectiveness of 95%. They were able to claim this because of a simple calculation (full details of which can be viewed here) performed on the number of infections confirmed amongst the vaccinated group and the not-vaccinated group during the earliest stages of the still ongoing clinical trials.
We don’t need to go into the fact that this calculation was extremely misleading and only measured relative effectiveness rather than absolute effectiveness. Neither do we need to go into the fact that Pfizer chose to ignore thousands of other suspected infections during the ongoing trial and not perform a PCR test to confirm the infection because it would have thrown efficacy below the required minimum of 50% to gain regulatory approval.
Now, thanks to a wealth of data published by the new UK Health Security Agency we are able to use the same calculation that was used to calculate 95% effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, to calculate the real world effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, and the data unfortunately paints an extremely concerning picture.
Public Health England had just begun to publish the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status within their weekly ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ report after previously only publishing these on a bi-weekly basis in their ‘Variants of Concern – Technical Briefing’ reports’.
The UK Health Security Agency have continued to publish the weekly numbers in the ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ reports but have however, decided to stop publishing the numbers in the bi-weekly Variants of Concern – Technical Briefing’ reports, and by doing so have made it harder to keep track of the grand total number of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status.
This is because the ‘Variants of Concern’ reports included a running total on the number of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status from as far back as February 1st 2021, whereas the weekly ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ reports only include the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status for the previous four weeks.
This means that it has been a lot harder to track the true meaning of the available data because three weeks worth of cases, hospitalisations and deaths would be included from the previous weeks report in the most recent report due to only providing a grand total over a period of four weeks.
However, now that several weeks of ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ reports have been published we are able to see a much clearer picture on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections, and the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths over the past few months without having to use data that overlaps into other reports.
So we calculated the real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections over a period of 12 weeks / 3 months by analysing the data available from the following ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ reports –
- ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 37’ (Published by PHE)
- ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 41’ (Published by UKHSA)
- ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 45’ (Published by UKHSA)
The week 37 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 33 and week 36 of 2021 (August 16th to September 12th), and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows –
The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-47% in the 60-69 age group, and as high as +66% in the under 18 age group between August 16th and September 12th 2021. The only other age groups that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point were 18-29, 30-39, and 80+. But as you can clearly see none of the age groups were showing a vaccine effectiveness anywhere near 95%.
However, just look at how the tables turn just one month later.
The week 41 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 37 and week 40 of 2021 (September 13th to October 10th), and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows –
The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-109% in the 40-49 age group, and as high as +89% in the under 18 age group between September 13th and October 10th 2021. The only other age group that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point was 18-29.
What’s concerning here though is how far the real-world effectiveness of the vaccine has fallen in all age groups, but especially the 40-49 age group which fell from a real world of effectiveness of minus-36% to minus-109%.
The fact that the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines had surpassed the minus-100% barrier in suggested that not only were the vaccines failing, but they were also completely decimating the immune system of the recipients.
This makes the most recent Vaccine Surveillance report frightening reading.
The week 45 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 41 and week 44 of 2021 (October 11th to November 7th), and the and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows – –
The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-126% in the 40-49 age group, and as high as +78% in the under 18 age group between September 13th and October 10th 2021. The only other age group that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point was again 18-29.
What’s concerning here is that two more age-groups have surpassed the minus-100% barrier, with the 50-59 age group falling to minus-116% and the 60-69 age group falling to minus-120%. But what is perhaps more concerning is that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections has continued to decline in the 40-49 age group after already surpassing the minus-100% barrier in the previous month.
What we can also see from the above is that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection in persons over the age of 80 has climbed from minus-22% to minus-9 percent. This coincides with the booster jab roll-out to this age group, suggesting the vaccines may provide very short term protection against the alleged Covid-19 virus. However, it is worth noting that there is still a negative effectiveness in this age group, and it still lower than the minus-3% effectiveness seen between week 33 and week 36 of 2021.
The above chart tracks the real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections in each group across the past 3 months and clearly illustrates the decline seen in all age groups from week 33-36 to week 41-44.
What this shows is that the biggest decline in vaccine effectiveness has actually been observed in the 30-39 age group, closely followed by the 40-49 age group which took a huge hit in week-37-40 and then by the 60-69 and 70-79 age group.
Based on the above we have been able to project the real world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections in each age group up to the end of 2021, and the results were as follows –
Unfortunately, by the turn of the year, the Covid-19 injections may have a negative effectiveness in every single age group except for the under 18’s which may fall to +38%. Whilst a negative effectiveness below the minus-100% barrier will be seen in everyone between the ages of 40 and 79. With the 40-49 age group falling to a negative effectiveness close to minus-180%.
But the real question is, what does an ever declining negative effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections actually mean?
Well here’s what it means in terms of Covid-19 cases –
The above chart shows the number of recorded Covid-19 cases in England over a period of three months by vaccination status of everyone over the age of 18. Between week 33-36 and week 37-40 Covid-19 cases declined overall, falling from 101,867 to 60,479 in the unvaccinated; a reduction of 41,388, but falling from 288,470 to 287,527 in the fully vaccinated; a reduction of just 943.
However where things get both interesting and concerning is the difference between week 37-40 and week 41-44. That’s because the number of cases among the unvaccinated increased from 60,479 recorded cases to just 79,516 recorded cases, but the number of cases among the fully vaccinated increased by 57% from 287,527 to a frightening 450,186.
As well as proving without a shadow of a doubt that the vaccines are clearly incapable of preventing infection or transmission of the virus, the above chart clearly demonstrates that the vaccinated are much more likely to be infected or transmit the virus. This makes the projected number of cases by the turn of the year even more troubling.
The above chart shows the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status over the past three months alongside the calculated projected number of cases up to the end of 2021. However, it must be noted that this has been calculated with cases that were recored in summer, a period where respiratory viruses are historically kept at bay, therefore the actual projection for winter could well be far worse.
But nethertheless, the picture does not look good for the fully vaccinated population. Cases among the unvaccinated are projected to rise to a cumulative total of approximately 575,000. Therefore over the next two months a further 333,000 cases may be seen across the unvaccinated population.
But the projection shows that cases among the fully vaccinated are going to rise much more steeply, hitting around 3.75 million by the end of the year, meaning a further 2.75 million cases may be recorded among the fully vaccinated population over the next two months.
Here’s what that means in terms of hospitalisations –
The above chart shows the number of recorded Covid-19 hospitalisations in England over a period of three months by vaccination status. Between week 33-36 and week 37-40 Covid-19 hospitalisations declined overall, falling from 3,425 to 1,842 in the unvaccinated; a reduction of 1,583, but falling from 4,376 to 3,034 in the fully vaccinated; a reduction of 1,342.
But yet again, where things get both interesting and concerning is the difference between week 37-40 and week 41-44. That’s because the number of hospitalisations among the unvaccinated increased from 1,842 hospitalisations to 3,313 hospitalisations, but the number of hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated increased by 113% from 3,034 to a worrying 6,461.
What’s also interesting to note here is that hospitalisations among the unvaccinated in week 41-44 were still lower than those seen in week 33-36, whereas hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated in week 41-44 were much higher than those seen in week 33-36.
This means the projected number of hospitalisations shows that Covid-19 injections will have done nothing to protect the NHS this winter.
The above chart shows the cumulative number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status over the past three months alongside the calculated projected number of hospitalisations up to the end of 2021. However, again it must be noted that this has been calculated with hospitalisations that were recorded in summer, a period where respiratory viruses are historically kept at bay, therefore the actual projection for pressure on the NHS this winter could well be far worse.
Hospitalisations among the unvaccinated population are projected to rise to a cumulative total of approximately 21,000 by the end of the year. Therefore, over the next two months a further 12,500 Covid-19 hospitalisations may be seen among the unvaccinated population.
But the projection shows that the fully vaccinated are going to be a much bigger burden on the NHS this winter with a projected cumulative total of approximately 43,000 hospitalisations by the end of the year, meaning a further 29,200 hospitalisations may be seen among the fully vaccinated population over the next two months.
But whilst the data shows a more closely related curve between the unvaccinated and fully vaccinated in terms of projected hospitalisations, the same cannot be said for the projected number of Covid-19 deaths.
The above chart shows the number of recorded Covid-19 deaths in England over a period of three months by vaccination status.
What’s interesting about this is that whilst cases and hospitalisations declined in both the fully vaccinated and unvaccinated between week 33-36 and week 37-40, there was only a decline in deaths during the same time frame in the unvaccinated population, whilst deaths among the fully vaccinated population actually increased.
Between week 33-36 and week 37-40 Covid-19 deaths fell from 726 to 557 in the unvaccinated population, but increased from 2,094 to 2,136 in the fully vaccinated population.
But for a third time, where things get both interesting and concerning is the difference between week 37-40 and week 41-44. That’s because the number of deaths among the unvaccinated increased by just 30 to a total of 587 between weeks 41-44, whilst the number of deaths among the fully vaccinated increased from 2,136 to 2,732 between week 41-44.
Here’s what that means in terms of the projected number of Covid-19 deaths by the end of the year –
The above chart shows the cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status over the past three months alongside the calculated projected number of deaths up to the end of 2021. However, again it must be noted that this has been calculated with deaths that were recorded in summer, a period where respiratory viruses are historically kept at bay, therefore the actual projection for deaths could well be far worse.
Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population are projected to rise to a cumulative total of approximately 4,000 by the end of the year. Therefore, over the next two months a further 2,130 deaths may be seen among the unvaccinated population.
But projections show that the fully vaccinated are going to suffer far worse than the unvaccinated population this winter, with a projected cumulative total of approximately 24,000 deaths by the end of the year. This means a further 17,038 deaths may be recorded among the fully vaccinated population over the next two months.
These projections suggest that the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of death due to Covid-19 based on the expected hospitalisation-fatality rate over the next two months.
The data shows that the fully vaccinated are statistically 241% more likely to die after being hospitalised with Covid-19, the question is, why?
Well, the data available from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the Covid-19 injections are decimating the immune systems of the vaccinated.
A vaccine effectiveness of +50% would mean that the fully vaccinated are 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.
A vaccine effectiveness of 0% would mean that the fully vaccinated are 0% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated, meaning the vaccines are ineffective.
Whilst a vaccine effectiveness of -50% would mean that the unvaccinated were 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the fully vaccinated, meaning the vaccines actually decimate the immune system.
As we revealed earlier and shown again above, the most recent data shows that the Covid-19 injections are currently proving to have a negative effectiveness in everyone over the age of 30, and a negative effectiveness surpassing the minus-100% barrier in everyone between the age of 40 and 69.
However, this calculation was based on the exact calculation used by Pfizer to demonstrate that their vaccine had an alleged effectiveness of 95%.
- U = No. of Cases among the unvaccinated
- V = No. of Cases among the fully vaccinated
- U – V / U = Vaccine Effectiveness
However in order to calculate the immune system performance we need to perform a slightly different calculation that divides the answer to U – V by the largest of the number of cases among either the unvaccinated or fully vaccinated.
Therefore, the calculation for a positive immune system performance is –
U – V / U
Whilst the calculation for a negative immune system performance is –
U – V / V
The following table shows the monthly decline in the immune systems of the vaccinated population against the unvaccinated –
What this shows is that the fully vaccinated 30–39-year-olds have seen the largest drop in immune system performance over the past three months, with a 40% decline between week 33-36 and week 37-40, and a 13% decline between week 37-40 and week 41-44. This equates to an average monthly decline of -26.5% and means that in less than three months fully vaccinated 30-39-year-olds could be facing total immune system failure.
The fully vaccinated 40-49-year-olds are also not far behind having seen the second largest drop in immune system performance over the past three months, with a 26% decline between week 33-36 and week 37-40, and a 4% decline between week 37-40 and week 41-44. This equates to an average monthly decline of -15%. However, due to the fact that their immune system was already significantly compromised between week 33-36, they could be facing total immune system failure in just 3 months.
The anomaly in this data though is the immune system performance of the 70-79 and 80+ age group. As we know, prior to the vaccination campaign beginning the average age of a person to die following Covid-19 infection was over 85, even though the average-life expectancy in the UK is 81.
Therefore it’s odd to find that the largest immune system decline is among the younger age groups, but this is because the UK Health Security Agency data for week 41-44 is a time period in which the over 70’s were being giving their booster jab, so we’ve compiled the following table to demonstrate the immune system performance pre-booster jab and post-booster jab in fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 70.
As you can see from the above the 80+ age group had just 4 months remaining until they possibly reached total immune system failure, but following the roll-out of the booster jab this has increased to 16.7 months.
However, since we know the vaccine effectiveness is proving to decline at a significant rate after a short period, and with evidence suggesting the vaccines are not only ineffective but also decimate the immune system, within the next month of two we could see that the booster shot has actually compromised the immune system of recipients even further, and an even quicker decline in immune system performance may materialise.
Which leads us to ask if the authorities are aware of this and this is the reason why they are so desperate for everybody to receive a booster shot before they hit the point of total immune system failure?
This data suggests that the vaccinated population will now require an endless cycle of booster shots to boost their immune systems to a point where it does not fail but is inferior to that of the unvaccinated population, and we are seeing further clues hidden in official government reports that this is the case.
For instance, the Week 42 Vaccine Surveillance report published by the UKHSA states the following –
“Recent observations from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) surveillance data that N antibody levels appear to be lower in individuals who acquire infection following 2 doses of vaccination.”
What this means is that the Covid-19 vaccines interfere with the immune systems ability to produce antibodies against other pieces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus following infection, in the case of the N antibody this is against the nucleocapsid protein which is the shell of the virus, and a crucial part of the immune system response in the unvaccinated population.
Therefore, if any mutations to the spike protein of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus occur in the future, the vaccinated will be far more vulnerable and possibly unprotected due to their inability to produce the N antibody, even if they have already been infected and recovered from Covid-19.
Whereas the unvaccinated would have much better immunity to any mutations due to their ability to produce both S and N antibodies after infection.
Conclusion
We’ve clearly demonstrated that the real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections wains significantly in a short amount of time, but unfortunately for the vaccinated population, rather than the immune system returning to the same state it was prior to vaccination, the immune system performance begins to rapidly decline making it inferior to that of the unvaccinated.
This is evident from the huge number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths among the fully vaccinated and the worrying projected number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths among the fully vaccinated up to the end of 2021 compared to the projected numbers among the unvaccinated population.
We’ve also shown that the fully vaccinated have a much higher hospitalisation-fatality rate and the projected hospitalisation-fatality rate is predicted to be up to 241% higher in the fully vaccinated than the unvaccinated this coming winter.
This again cannot be explained away by the fact that the vaccines are ineffective, but can only be explained by the fact that the vaccines must make the recipient worse and do this by decimating the immune system.
The question is what’s causing this. The fact that the UK Health Security Agency have admitted the fully vaccinated are much less capable of producing N-antibodies following infection, suggests the much-feared antibody-dependent-enhancement may be at play here.
However, this wouldn’t explain the decimated immune system performance in the fully vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.
Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome is a condition that is thought to be caused solely by the alleged HIV virus, and it leads to the loss of immune cells and leaves individuals susceptible to other infections and the development of certain types of cancers. In other words, it completely decimates the immune system.
Therefore, could we be seeing some new form of Covid-19 vaccine induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome?
Only time will tell, but isn’t it interesting to find that Pfizer has said its new Covid-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% when used in combination with an HIV drug?
The current data shows that the outlook this winter for those who have been fully vaccinated with an experimental Covid-19 injection looks terrible, and to put it bluntly, as we said at the beginning, the fully vaccinated are on the precipice of disaster.
Dont take RNA shot. There is no pandemic. 600,000 die each year from cancer, but government doesn’t force chemo and radiation on us. 660,000 die each year from heart disease, but we aren’t force fed anti-cholesterol drugs. Only 400,000 die each year WITH covid, not from it. There is no pandemic. Tell your friends, family, and employers to calm down.
Unfortunately its too late for most of my family, everyone took the RNA but my brother and I.
We have many funerals to endure.
I hope you will get to keep your family longer.
So, let me get this straight –
1. Mass-inject untested poison into bodies,
2. We expect poisoned bodies to out-perform unpoisoned bodies?
Really?
BANG ON THE NAIL dnomsed
Some people still don’t get it! They are rolling their sleeves for booster jabs, or so the media make us to understand. It’s being drummed in people’s ears every 5 minutes by the mainstream media, telling them it’s their freedom to celebrate Christmas. When will this madness stop?
I find it disturbing that people accept the idea that it’s the government who decides what we can and cannot celebrate. I’m unjabbed and going to have a whale of a time at Xmas. Screw them!
The effectiveness of vaccines in the article is calculated only against infection, where it really does not work very well. However, if I look at PHE data on hospitalizations and deaths, vaccines still protect more vaccinees, 2x to 3x fewer deaths among vaccinees, depending on age groups. Please do serious articles and reproduce the data. If the majority of the population is vaccinated, it is very likely that there will be more deaths among those vaccinated as vaccines have limited efficacy in the Delta variant.
John
But 99% of all deaths are unvaccinated… remember? They’re still pushing this here in the U.S.
Yeah that’s a blatant lie , it’s the fully vaccinated who are dying and have been dying in record numbers it was NEVER THE UNVACCINATED .
Venus I’ve been exposed-really exposed at least three times. I’m not sick and haven’t been. And if/when I catch it I’ll get over it and be better and stronger for it
You may have already had it and didn’t notice.
That is exactly what my doctor told me, just yesterday. My daughter & her 4 kids have had it. My daughter-in-law had it, but neither of her kids did. Other extended family members had it. I haven’t been sick at all. & I’m 64.
I had it at the beginning of the “pandemic” and it was nothing more than a slight fever and some chills for 3 days, so I’m sure you’ve already had it without realizing it.
However, the definition of efficacy within the Pfizer clinical study, the clinical end point was based on ‘Mild to moderate’ conditions i.e. ‘infection’, not death or hospitalisation. So this article is completely consistent with this definition! Note: the vaccines were sold on a ‘95% efficacy’ of mild and moderate illness but it said nothing about death, however through lazy reporting and general misunderstanding its assumed this efficacy figure is about death.
If you have followed this study throughout, you will also understand within the 6-month safety follow up, there was no statistical difference between the placebo and vaccine arm of the study in terms of deaths w.r.t COVID 19. The general mortality of the vaccine arm was higher than the placebo, with the most significant cause of death was ‘Cardiac Arrest’ & ‘Cardiac failure congestive’ (5 vs 1). You can make your own judgement on what was the cause for this, but perhaps it’s something to
do with the ‘Spike Protein’? Based on their own data its quite clear the
vaccine (‘Pfizer’) does not have any meaningful reduction in death.
What you will be seeing within the UK data is some called “survivorship bias” which will exaggerate any apparent benefit the vaccine has, particularly in the older age groups. Naively showing mortality and morbidity rates and not allowing for any confounding factors will be fatality flawed.
Go tell UKHSA who decided to no longer publish rates (per 100.000), because comparison between vaxxed and unvaxxed didn’t always look good.
The rates were still there on the week 45 report, page 22 I think. They got rid of the graphs and stuck the rate per 100K on one page for cases, hospitalisations, and deaths
Why not just skip the clotshot then and got straight to monoclonal antibodies or one of the other treatments? A lot less risk for something that lasts long enough to get you recovered?
This was the concern of scientists silenced & ignored by governments. The development of Spike Proteins by this gene therapy wrongly referred to as a vaccine – man’s most toxic creation for the human body – is bringing devastation to some immediately, some shortly after immunization, but all will suffer within the next 5 years.
That is 100% correct .
I am so fed up with this spike-protein mantra. I would say I am open, but show me proof of it! As things stand now, the only proof we have is that the covid vaxxes contain graphene-oxide which can do the work alone they blame on spike-protein. If there is no isolated virus (and there is not) how they can have spike protein? What is it exactly??? How it came, from where?
Poisoned cells all show the corona-effect (they start to ‘grow’ ‘spikes’) but it happens AFTER poisoning – but with what exactly? Check Dr. Young’s microscope images on it, he presents very well the process, the corona-phenomenon. But it supports the exosome ‘theory’ but the virus theory.
IS IT POSSIBLE that they talk about spike protein everywhere because these so high-level ‘scientists’ and docs built their carriers on the virus-legend?
ANYWAY, someone please SHOW ME PROOF. No CGI, no photoshop, countless vaxxes were examined by now, under microscope, the vaxxed blood was examinated under microscope – so JUST SHOW ME THE SPIKE PROTEIN there during the process. Because all I saw was GRAPHENE OXIDE and some parasites and other weird materials like nanoparticles of stainless steel.
Experimental gene therapy disguised as a vaccine…
The fact that man thinks they can better the natural immune system than how our Creator made it? Yes, people will die from viruses, diseases and the like. When you live in a pagan society, people will run and roll up their sleeve because they think they can avoid death. No, I don’t say that God will save me, but what I do say is that God already knew when you would die before you were born. Trans-humanism is their goal… immortality is their want. Multi- billionaires are very bored at the top, and they’ve made it no secret that one half a billion people in this world would be perfect.
Those pushing the genome therapy to “save lives” are the same people pushing abortion and euthanasia! I had COVID this past August and I am a filthy unjabbed smoker. My jabbed brother gave it to my family and my sister’s unjabbed family only 3 months after he got the injection… oh yes, his “vaxxed” gf got it from him also. All of his “vaxxed” friends got it also. There is no such thing as “breakthrough cases. “The injection doesn’t work.
Any parent that allows their child to be jabbed is abusive and ignorant. With almost a 100% survival rate…?? Ask yourself the question… why? Watch “Year Million” on Disney Plus, they tell on themselves. Also, read research papers by MIT, they’ve made nanobots that can be put into vaccines. They’ll be able to tell them what kind of vax you have and when you’re due. They state that it’s not in THIS vax… how many times have they lied to us?
Why are you graphing the raw numbers, where you can’t easily compare the vaccinated and unvaccinated results due to the groups having different population sizes? It would be more useful to graph the rates per 100,000 of cases/hospitalisations/deaths? Then you are comparing apples with apples, and would negate the often heard pushback that of course the vaccinated numbers will be higher because a higher percentage of the population is vaccinated.
I agree very much with your statement, though I do find it alarming that per 100k the vaxxed are getting covid at a far higher rate in the uk. In Australia, we were having a lot of cases per day compared to what we’ve had in the past, then as vaccination rates went up cases went down in the state of New South Wales, allegedly showing the vax was working, though I do believe the warming weather may have played a part in that as the cases did not go down as quickly in the state of Victoria as they vaccinated, where the weather is cooler. So in the short term there is obviously a protective effect in regards to vaccination, and catching covid, and according to the uk data that protective effect will wane over time, but that does not seem to apply to deaths per 100k which at the end of the day, is the end goal – not dying of covid. This article definitely gives us some food for thought though, weighing up the potential risk of getting covid as a vaccinated versus a non vaccinated person. At the moment the statistics show vaccinated are more likely to get covid but less likely to die of it.
Thanks, great to get a perspective on Australian data. There’s an interesting point to note with the UK Health Agency hospitalisation and death rates. Both the vaxxed and unvaxxed equate to well under 1%, by memory the biggest rate across all three measures equated to 0.15% in the week 45 report, so the absolute difference between the pairs of results is tiny (even though their past graphs make the difference look bigger). It’s bit a different with the case rates though, where thr numbers are higher and the differences more tangible.
You’re welcome. I agree – as a percentage difference it is tiny, but when you look at relative risk?? I think that is what it is called, the 1 in x risk, there is a massive difference between vaxxed and unvaxxed.
For my age group, for example, (48) even though the IFR is low with 99.75% chance surviving unvaccinated vs 99.97% vaccinated, going off the week 45 report, I have a 1 in 400 chance of dying, vs unvaccinated my age who have a 1 in 3416, which before all this and the fearmongering and MSM tragically showcasing younger people who died ‘because they didn’t get the vaccine’ I wouldn’t have even blinked at it, especially compared to the Australian government fearmongering when they reported a 1 in 15 overall chance of dying by using old data skewed by nursing home deaths and applying it to all age groups to scare everyone into getting the vaccine.
I have to keep reminding myself that no doubt this data is skewed in some way too, and that as I have no underlying issues that I am aware of, that in reality my relative risk?? going off 10% (the number in several reports is actually lower) of dying with no underlying issues, makes my risk more like 1 in 4000.
I never get the flu vaccine, and I never walked out of my house worried I’d catch the flu and die, but I do worry with covid, probably because my son is overweight and unvaccinated. I think government and MSM has a lot to answer too in reghards to this. Even vaccinated people are terrified, even though they have a lower risk than unvaccinated, and a lower risk of dying from flu or a gazillion other causes.
Sorry for the rant, the whole thing has gotten to me a bit to be honest.
On a lighter note I stopped buying lottery tickets, since it seemed to be tempting fate lol
Have you read about the European footballers falling dead from heart attacks and such after the jab?
Ellem the rate of cases can be manipulated by the pathology companies. If you want a high number of cases set the PCR Ct test to >35 or if you want a lower rate set the test to <25. We have seen some reports indicating if someone has had the jab then they treated at <25 but if not jabbed then at >35.
Never let truth get in the way of a malicious story.
Wow that is crazy. I have seen that floating around, but I didn’t investigate it as all this does your head in too much if you overthink it. I’m sure they are finding all sorts of creative ways to manipulate the data. They won’t be able to manipulate excess deaths over the next few years, though. I fear we are going to see quite a rise, and pray we don’t (not religous more a figure of speech).
Lol – I will have to remember that, great quote; “Never let the truth get in the way of a malicous story” – it’s brillliant.
It’s also very peculiar the way the regular flu has gone missing this year
Like 2020?
When they can’t tell the difference, everything is covid.
It should have not been used in the first place according to the inventor of the PCR test. Since it is being used, then “never” over 25 in any case…
Peanut (love the name, does the name imply anything?) I tend to agree with you and made a similar post the other day. I took the raw data and reworked the figures on an assumed distribution of jabbed vs un-jabbed of, from memory, 70% vs 30% and used the populations of England and Wales. My result was that if jabbed you had twice the chance of dying when compared to the jabbed per 100k population.
Especially when taking into account other factors like adverse event deaths. I was doing stuff like that at one stage too, trying to estimate based off percentage of population vaccinated.
What it looks like to me is basic parts of the immune system are shut down immediately post vax. I say this because there are usually a rash of persons who contract cov soon after dose 1 or 2 which looks rather suspicious to me. Other elements of the immune system then take up the slack, generate antibodies etc. When this wanes as it must, the ‘vacancies’ in the immune system get noticed. Hence, a fresh vax is required to maintain the illusion of an immune system. All the while, different production lines in the immune system shut down bit by bit.
Some people are already calling it covaids in jest, but I’m worried that this might actually become prophetic. We think we know what immuno-compromised might look like. We might not – not to its full extent. tyler fischer has a video “Vaccine mandates in a year from now” where he has to pull out proof of vaccination and boosters, not just against cov, but from a whole swath of other diseases. A big laugh. haha. But imagine if you will, that that doesn’t remain parody, but a necessity, as persons get told that in order to keep other illnesses at bay, that they now need to get revaxed against … well, everything.
One would expect that most people will die before that stage but given the kinds of craziness going on in the world, it doesn’t look like we will be able to put anything outside the realm of possibility at this time.
Hi Mark; I think you’re on to something…my hubs got the shot and 3 weeks later caught Covid. Then when he got his second shot the idiot dr told him it would affect him a lot worse because there was more Covid in the second shot. I laughed when he told me that….I said he flat out lied to You! There IS NO Covid virus in that damned shot. It’s gene therapy 🙄
That’s crazy but I am seeing a lot of crazy lately. I saw a twitter post from New Zealand of an email sent by a health clinic that actually stated the vaccine was safer than the contraceptive pill or paracetamol. It made me so angry, that they sent that out to their clients who will trust that information.
I reached the same conclusion from the throw away line of the UKHSA that N antibodies (aginst viral nucleoproteins) in the vaxxed are lower than in the unvaxxed. Vaxxed people incessantly make Spike proteins and therefore incessantly make S antibodies (against them). So as time goes on more and more of the immune system production lines are hijacked by big Pharma into producing antibodies against the vaccine programmed spike proteins. The body is defneding itself against something the vaccine has programmed it to make. This civil war becomes more and more consuming and more and more depleting of production resources for other antibodies. So you make less and less antibodies against other viruses and more and more against Spike proteins. That is the progressive degradation of your immune system. Of ocurse it is precisely what Big Pharma might want from a profit perspective. We predict that by March the vaccines will have hijacked 100% of production capability and people will have full blown vaccine AIDS – whatever that looks like. Then the only way for them to fight a future infection – which they will surely get – is to take another product from big Pharma which of course is the whole idea.
“Vaxxed people incessantly make Spike proteins…” – proof? Any visible proof?
Vaxxed’ blood was examined, vaccines were examined under microscope. We saw a lot, mainly graphene oxide particles, and a couple of more things, but show me the spike protein please. Where is it in those samples blood or vax?
What an irony if we have to quarantine the vaxxed. The wheel that truly come full circle.
The data you have presented is very alarming in regards to catching covid, for vaxxed vs unvaxxed. Do you see (or foresee) any trends in relation to deaths per 100 000 for vaxxed vs not vaxxed. Is it possible this will also start to follow a similar pattern to what has been displayed in regards to deaths, over time? I am glad the UK is still releasing the data in this way, so that we can clearly see per 100k statistics in regards to infection and fatality rates. Clearly the vaxxed are getting covid at a higher rate, but are the vaxxed also showing a pattern of dying at a higher rate per 100k? Your data does not account for that in any way. Thank you for the time you have put into this. Regards, Leesa
Princess gets her Mandatory Booster Shot:
What i could not understand. How come this data are coming from governmental side ,on the other hand they are pushing people to be vaccinated… Something confusing me. This report is very dangerous if it is true
They know that the majority is lazy to think, read, investigate, they will do as they are told, they don’t bother because of it. They are indoctrinated by the way (I hope I use the right word). Generations of children were hurt, living with life-long autoimmune diseases like allergy, GB syndrome, autism – but their parents still happily parrots their religion arrogantly and loudly – ‘ I am not an ativaxxer’.
Those parents who – by ignorance – let their children hurt, will let anything, this vax is just a bit more poisonous than the previous ones, so what? Why should the elite worry about not to lie too openly? Brainwashed masses wouldn’t notice anyway. The dogma is too deep, even their very own experiences can’t change it as you can see.
indoctrinated, brainwashed…take your pick 🙂
Here in the U.S. my husband got his first Moderna shot and got C-19 three weeks later; got over that and got his second shot and got pneumonia in July! Then got his booster (against my wishes) and now has not only pneumonia again – has only one lung, mind you- AND pericarditis plus myocarditis. The cardiologist said it looks like chocolate milk around his heart. Now my husband isn’t a young man but in all my days with him I’ve never seen him this worried or scared. This remedy, vaccine, preventative…..whatever they’re calling it is absolutely killing people. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
That’s awful. I am sorry you are going through that.
We know. But I get nowhere with the Romancers of the Jab. No matter if they are kith, kin or stranger. “I don’t believe it,” they say, and I say “OPEN YOUR EYES!” Doesn’t help. I’m past warning unless someone shows some critical skepticism of the shots. Sorry for your husband it is unfortunately a much-familiar tale. Franklin Graham (Billy’s son) took the jab and promoted it–now he’s having pericarditis and surgery for it. I could’ve told him not to take that cr**.
Really? Franklin had probably talked about stuff in Revelation for decades in his evangelism but, I guess, he didn’t think this vaccine was a harbinger of such end time events
Unfortunately, I know many strict Christians who’ve taken the jab. I can’t get my head round it. For years they’ve been old testament prophets warning about the Tribulation, Mark of the Beast, etc. Yet they fell hook, line and sinker for it.
Wow, so sorry for you, Lindsay’s mom. I think Dr Zelenko has some ideas about how to help with post-jab problems. Might be worth searching up.
Please everyone repeat after me: Vaccinatum Infititum.
Who pays the butcher’s bill on this debacle?
Your choice..your future 😵💫
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Guys,you are losing my respect, because I have explained in the last week already, that you have a hue systemic error in your effectiveness-calculation.
But you continue:
The number of cases must be normalized to a fixed size, for example per 100,000!
You cannot simply add the cases of all vaccinated, because of this:
If 100% would be vaxxed, only vaxxed people would show up, while unvaxxed would vanish.
The more people are vaxxed, the more vaxxed will get sick.
Maybe I overlooked it in your article, but the official PDFs also contain these normalized numbers per 100,000.
And you are leaving that out?
You are harming the case by using such methods.
The data contain enough facts, to be careful. There is no need to use statistically false methods.
