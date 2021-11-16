Austria Enforces Lockdown Only for the Unvaccinated – Can Only Leave House for Food, Work, and to get Covid Jab

Through restrictions that were enforced yesterday, the unvaccinated in Austria will only be allowed to leave their homes for reasons considered essential to life, such as going to work, food shopping, or visiting the doctor – or getting vaccinated.
These measures, which are believed to be unprecedented in Europe, are expected to affect millions of people not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg.
The measures affect those who are unvaccinated and over the age of 12 and there is no longer an option to present a negative test.
There will be random checks to ensure compliance, which has been compared to “traffic controls.” Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the government would also introduce a vaccine requirement for people working in the health care industry.
The restrictions have been introduced as a response to advice from “medical experts.” German and Austrian officials met over the weekend to approve the plans, which could then be enforced elsewhere, with spot checks being used to ensure the unvaccinated comply.
Alexander Schallenberg, the chancellor, said: “Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to leave their flats to go to work, for food shopping or when they need to stretch their legs.”
He also said that these measures depended on the “common sense” of people, as it is difficult to ensure that everyone complies with the restrictions. “We don’t live in a police state and are not able – and nor do we want – to control every street corner.”
Currently, both Austria and Germany are using Covid vaccine passports, which citizens can present via QR codes on mobile phones to prove they have been jabbed.
However, the new restrictions have faced backlash from the public, many of whom are unvaccinated, and refuse to follow the new rules. Similarly, the police union in Austria voiced their concerns about implementing the restrictions, fearing they could lose public trust.
Unsurprisingly, many Austrians are now taking to the streets to protest against the tyrannical restrictions that threaten to imprison over 2 million unvaccinated citizens.
I think the lawyers will be rubbing their hands with glee. Absolutely beyond words & must be resisted.
Presumably restricting people for personal matters is because the virus doesn’t spread at work, in supermarkets or when travelling to vaccination centres. This is nothing to do with health. Wake up world.
100% in agreement with you.
Just a quick update, because I live in Austria: the lockdown for the unvaccinated was introduced in whole Austria not just in Upper Austria and Salzburg. That’s what they said at first but changed their mind after a day. So everywhere you’re not allowed to leave your house (with a few exceptions).
Men need to grow a backbone and not comply w/ this BS.
So hard for most to see past all the illusions.
This is nothing but another false flag scam/distraction called “pandemic” set up around the same time the super-rich pedo elites and their puppets outed themselves (2019) over Epstein and yes more Catholic pedos go down – see the script folks? These same ultra-sickos own the media and just use it to “out” their lower level players (Gates is a low level player, a front man, a knight as well as a pawn) while they overlap it with more manipulation. That’s ALL this fake virus crap is. But the shots are no joke, most are bioweapons.
Destructive bored filthy rich pedos. Look up “black nobility,” Vatican, Dope, Inc., British Royals, Black Rock, Vanguard Group, child sacrifice, Dutroux Affair, Haute de la Garenne, just some clues to help you unravel the illusions.
Scandalous – Alexander Schallenberg “We don’t live in a police state”. Well, having to prove your medical status to a ‘government enforcement agent’ dressed like one of Himmler’s henchmen in order to go about your daily business stinks of Police State to me.
COVID Vaccines have serious side effects & death that our governments & MSM are censoring & don’t want you to know the truth. JUST SAY NO !!!!!
Some Healthy Citizens Struggling to death After Vaccination
https://youtu.be/fJaTOOo_cEU
Yeah, trump24, you forgot that your idol rammed in operation warp speed lol, not to mention he’s part of the Epstein pedo puppet parade plus has an IQ of about 80 on a good day. Don’t you see all sides of political parties are nothing but acting? They’re all paid by the same director, follow the money… Does anyone use their brain matter these days?
Austria has a history of Authoritarianism. Some of us remember it wasn’t just Germany in WWII.
For shame, Austria. Have you not learned your lesson?
“Papers, please.”
I don’t know, no, let me rephrase that. I do know! This is really getting out of hand where the whole “F” up world elites and government bought leaders are forcing tyranny on people. I admire these people going out to protest. We are more than about those so called 100 families around the world as I’ve learned that are or want to control us. I’m from
Texas in the U.S. So be Patriots and fight them shits back. May God be with all the good people of this planet.