Australian Household Goods Store Owner Denounces Restrictions on Unvaccinated People

In Australia, the owner of a household goods and beddings store chain denounced health restrictions against unvaccinated people. He reassured customers and staff that they will not be subjected to these “preposterous and ridiculous” rules.

Heath Goddard, Pillow Talk CEO and co-founder, expressed disagreement over the lack of transparency surrounding the medical advice used as a basis for the restrictions currently in place in the country.

Goddard told Epoch Times: “Until it’s tested in court and we’ve got decent judges to attest and listen to the debate, we have a problem. We have a nation that is currently being ransacked from within.”

He added that his company will not mandate the Covid-19 vaccines for employees. Similarly, unvaccinated customers will not be excluded or barred from entering Pillow Talk stores. He said: “Anyone is welcome to come into my business, vaccinated or unvaccinated. I certainly have not mandated any person in my company to get vaccinated. I know the dangers there.”

The comment’s from Goddard came after the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on November 9th that once the local population hits 80 percent vaccination rate – expected to be by December 17th – unvaccinated Queenslanders would face new restrictions. Currently, both injected and non-injected residents are permitted to mingle freely.

The proposed new restrictions would mean that only those who are fully vaccinated would be permitted to enter bars, restaurants, cafes, music festivals, stadiums, museums, hospitals, libraries, prisons, and elderly care facilities once the restrictions come into effect. Face masks will no longer be required in indoor settings once the new rules are imposed. Palaszczuk has not mentioned an end date for the restrictions as of yet.

“This is both a reward for the fully vaccinated and precaution for when the borders open and we will see more cases in our community. People deserve to know that they can go to these places and know that they are safe,” the Queensland premier said.

