Dr Vernon Coleman – “Social credit is coming and coming fast. Anyone who denies that is either stupid, ignorant or lying”

You may not know that the Bank of England and HM Treasury in the UK is now preparing a UK digital currency to replace cash – and to enable them to know what you are buying, and where and when you are buying it.
The new system is being designed to enable the tax authorities to take money out of your account so that all your taxes and fines are all paid automatically. All this is being done under the auspices of, and with the encouragement of the Bank of International Settlements, which is very keen on central banks creating digital currencies.
It’s pretty clear that this is part of the social credit program, whereby the authorities will be able to punish or reward you according to your behaviour. If you buy sugary food or meat you will be punished by not being able to travel. If you access the wrong websites or mix with the wrong people you will be punished by being denied access to certain shops selling luxuries such as food and clothing.
It’s already happening in China and it’s coming here. It’s an extension of the vaccine passport scheme. Without a digital passport you won’t exist. You’ll be like a citizen in the USSR or the Eastern Bloc, trying to exist without papers.
Am I exaggerating?
Not a bit of it. And here’s the killer….
Categories: Latest News
Well, I see what Vernon means by hacking into his videos. I’m not even halfway through this but, after a click and pause, the video resumed – without audio!
*I see that the audio returned. I skipped forward a bit.
The thing about liars like Hancock is that you need to catch them in their lies in order to know that they are working with those who are pulling off a hoax. Yes, Vernon is correct in pointing out that Hancock’s statements are divorced from reality. But Hancock could argue that ‘he’ believes them, which puts us in the difficult position of saying, but not proving, that he doesn’t believe him. So you have to catch him deliberately lying in no uncertain terms. Thanks go to Iain Davis for doing that. I’m sure that others have also caught liars like Hancock deliberately lying, but this is one that I came across and used in a blog post and a poster. (I’ve got over 3 dozen posters now. Since losing my full time job over covid – refusing to get jabbed – on Oct 29, 2021, all I have to do is go out on my ebike and poster and so I do. Thankfully, Toronto hasn’t ‘yet’ established a curfew and the vaccine passport/digital ID isn’t yet here.)
“Blaming Anyone Who Questions Covid-19 Policy for a New Wave of Terrorism” by Iain Davis (UK Column News)
Coleman’s hard selling of germ theory, and covid propaganda therefore, is really, really hard to watch.
Yeah and I wish he had shown us the reference to being denied certain commodities via a Central Bank Digital currency set up of reward and punishment. Wot no sweets?
