Dr Vernon Coleman – “Social credit is coming and coming fast. Anyone who denies that is either stupid, ignorant or lying”

You may not know that the Bank of England and HM Treasury in the UK is now preparing a UK digital currency to replace cash – and to enable them to know what you are buying, and where and when you are buying it.

The new system is being designed to enable the tax authorities to take money out of your account so that all your taxes and fines are all paid automatically. All this is being done under the auspices of, and with the encouragement of the Bank of International Settlements, which is very keen on central banks creating digital currencies.

It’s pretty clear that this is part of the social credit program, whereby the authorities will be able to punish or reward you according to your behaviour. If you buy sugary food or meat you will be punished by not being able to travel. If you access the wrong websites or mix with the wrong people you will be punished by being denied access to certain shops selling luxuries such as food and clothing.

It’s already happening in China and it’s coming here. It’s an extension of the vaccine passport scheme. Without a digital passport you won’t exist. You’ll be like a citizen in the USSR or the Eastern Bloc, trying to exist without papers.

Am I exaggerating?

Not a bit of it. And here’s the killer….

