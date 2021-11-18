Latest News

FDA asks Federal Judge to grant it until the year 2076 to fully release Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Data

The FDA has requested a Federal Judge to make the public wait a total of 55 years before it has to legally disclose all of the data and information received from Pfizer used to license its mRNA Covid-19 injection.

The FDA repeatedly promised “full transparency” with regard to Covid-19 vaccines, including reaffirming “the FDA’s commitment to transparency” when licensing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. 

With that promise in mind, in August and immediately following approval of the vaccine, more than 30 academics, professors, and scientists from the USA’s most prestigious universities requested the data and information submitted to the FDA by Pfizer to license its Covid-19 vaccine. 

However, the FDA did not produce a single document.  So, in September, Sili & Glimstad filed a lawsuit against the FDA on behalf of this group to demand this information.  To date, almost three months after it licensed Pfizer’s vaccine, the FDA still has not released a single page.  Not one.

Source

Instead, two days ago, the FDA asked a federal judge to give it until 2076 to fully produce this information.  The FDA asked the judge to let it produce the 329,000+ pages of documents Pfizer provided to the FDA to license its vaccine at the rate of 500 pages per month, which means its production would not be completed earlier than 2076., breaking its previous promise of transparency.

It took the FDA precisely 108 days from when Pfizer started producing the records for licensure (on May 7, 2021) to when the FDA licensed the Pfizer vaccine (on August 23, 2021).   Taking the FDA at its word, it conducted an intense, robust, thorough, and complete review and analysis of those documents in order to assure that the Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective for licensure. While it can conduct that intense review of Pfizer’s documents in 108 days, it now asks for over 20,000 days to make these documents available to the public. 

Source

The federal government shields Pfizer from liability.  Gives it billions of dollars.  Makes Americans take its product.  But won’t let you see the data supporting its product’s safety and efficacy.  Who does the government work for? 

Transparency demands the FDA immediately disclose the data it relied upon to license the Pfizer vaccine. Not tomorrow. Today. Scientists, health care professionals, and every person in this country, especially those mandated to receive this product, should have access to the data now.

What are they trying to hide?

Latest News

8 Comments
Richard Noakes
Richard Noakes
7 hours ago

“Everyone” from this generation, will probably be dead by then and the report won’t be worth anything, for those left alive to read it, who care less.
Obviously Pfizer have much to hide and if the Government allows this, then they are as much to blame for the vaccines and what they are doing to humankind, as Pfizer itself.

Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith
Reply to  Richard Noakes
6 hours ago

Couldn’t agree more, it was the first thing that I thought. There can’t be any other logical reason.

not sure
not sure
Reply to  Stephen Smith
5 hours ago

Just like JFK..

Purebloodpatriot
Purebloodpatriot
4 hours ago

Hospitals in USA and in first world countries are refusing life-saving Ivermectin treatment even with court orders. Big Pharma doing everything they can to jab us no matter what, while alternative COVID cures EXIST! There happens to be heavy censorship who are looking for these treatments. The Research Is Clear: Ivermectin Is a Safe, Effective Treatment for COVID.
Get your Ivermectin today while you still can! https://ivmpharmacy.com

