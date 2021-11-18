Taiwan: Post-Vaccination Deaths in 3 Days Exceed Covid Deaths Over 14 Months

At the end of October, we wrote that there had been 830 Covid deaths after the launch of Taiwan’s Covid injection campaign. Additionally, 982 people died after receiving a Covid injection. According to Worldometer there has been one Covid death since our previous article, making the total Covid deaths since the launch of the injection campaign 831. But deaths post-Covid injection continue to rise.
Taiwan confirmed its first coronavirus case on 21 January 2020 and from then up to the day Taiwan’s Covid injection campaign began, 22 March 2021, there had been 17 Covid deaths.
As of 16 November, according to Taiwan’s VAERS, 1,090 people had died post-Covid injection – an increase of 108 in the 18 days since our last article. An average of 6 per day. In just three days as many had died due to a “suspected serious event” post-injection (18) as had died with Covid during the 14 months Jan 2020 – March 2021 (17).
The CDC’s ‘Notification of adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination’ report which shows details of deaths post-injection is in Taiwanese but we have used Google to translate it into English and attached it below.
In the same 18-day period an additional 3,7 million doses of Covid injections had been administered. Below are some observations. They are merely observations and in no way intended to be taken as proof of causation but it would be worth checking in the future to see if these observations continue and so become trends.
Despite relatively similar additional number of doses of AstraZeneca and BioNTech, there are more than double the additional post-injection deaths relating to AstraZeneca. There were a high number of additional AstraZeneca second doses administered which could imply the second dose is more deadly than the first, assuming all “vaccines” are equal.
Moderna, like AstraZeneca, has a proportionally high number of second doses recently administered. It has almost the same number of post-injection deaths as AstraZeneca although only half of the number of additional doses. Based on these numbers, and ignoring any underlying factors or variables, Moderna seems twice as deadly as AstraZeneca.
The CDC’s ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Statistics’ report which shows cumulative totals of Covid injections by type, or label, is in Taiwanese but we have used Google to translate it into English and attached it below.
On Taiwan’s CDC website, “Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)” is listed as one of the “important diseases.” Taiwan National Infectious Disease Statistics System refers to Covid as “Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (COVID-19).” However, Covid, by either name, is not included in the CDC’s list of “vaccine-preventable diseases.” Which, for a worldwide pandemic that began 23 months ago with a national “vaccination” programme that began eight months ago, seems a curious omission. But, considering only 17 people died with Covid before a “vaccine” was available, perhaps it is an appropriate one.
If the purpose is to kill Covid from occurring, then the only way to stop that from happening is to kill the Coronavirus it comes from and then there is no need for vaccines at all: Covid is not ever going away, it is just going to get stronger and more effective in killing you and like the latest variant R.30, it overpowers vaccines easy, it is not a matter of how, but when, it, or something similar, decides to kill YOU.
“Endemic” is a polite way of washing hands of the situation and passing the buck to you, the job has been done, everyone is vaccinated (not me) – now we have to find out why?
What it means to have a Covid jab – never been used in humans before, never been tested in lab animals, not known what the outcome will be, not responsible for whatever it does, your health and financial issues your problem, once in can’t take out, might kill you sooner or later, possibly give you life threatening injuries which will kill you eventually and it lasts for 2-6 months and then you have to have booster shots, for as long as it lets you live and it took a couple of hours to design on a home computer AND you are ordered to take it, bullied, threatened and isolated by your government if you don’t.
The covaid$ caper run by the globo pedovore serpents was obviously an intelligence test from the start. As to be expected the bulk of the herd were destined to fail that test and they have done it repeatedly as they allow themselves to be death squirted month after month until the covaid$ squirt eventually “works”. It no longer bothers me to see the sheeple wilfully and mindlessly poison themselves because they are too lazy and too stupid to educate themselves about the world they live in and the demons they obey.
Life doesn’t give a rat’s ass who lives it and at this stage neither do I. Now it is time to batten down the hatches and wait for evolution to finish its dirty business in culling the herd in the Dark Winter now descending on our so called kakistocracy owned “Western democracies”. The next 6 months will determine the next 100 years.
Pfizer Fuehrer Albert Bourla of the khazar chosenite mob explains how his covaid$ death squirt is to correct “mistakes in your DNA”. Would anyone with a functioning brain cell allow Satanic pedovore filth like this anywhere near their “precious bodily fluids” or their children’s? The time for taking out this reptilian poison is long overdue.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXYGRPvtwaii/
Juice Koolaid same as Al CIAduh Jonestown Koolaid only global
It’s a big club and they are ALL in it.
