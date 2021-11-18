Top Queensland Medical Doctor Warns of “Miserable Life” for Unvaccinated Australians

President Dr Chirs Perry, President of the Australian Medical Association-Queensland (AMA-QLD) warned of a “miserable life” awaiting unvaccinated citizens as Queensland implemented new restrictions on the unvaccinated.
During a live interview on the morning show “Today” at the Nine Network, Perry delivered the disturbing warning. He told TV hosts that Australians who turned down the Covid-19 vaccine are “crazy” for not getting the shot, stating that “life will be miserable without being vaccinated.”
He also said that unvaccinated Australians “won’t be able to hide” and that they risk getting fines or being fired from their jobs. “It’s going to be very hard to maintain employment for those who are not vaccinated,” Perry said.
On the show, he warned that unvaccinated Australians also face being barred from participating in society as they will not be able to enter restaurants or entertainment venues. He said: “You won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment. You’ll be asked to show proof of vaccination going into most venues. The pubs and the clubs are going to have to find out if people have been vaccinated before they allow them in.”
The new restrictions mean that Queenslanders who attempt to enter venues without proof of vaccination will be fined AU$1,378 ($1,011) for every offence. Local businesses have been told to immediately call the police if they encounter any issues with unvaccinated customers trying to enter.
Perry was questioned whether the threat of a miserable life would convince unvaccinated people to get the jab. He responded, stating: “I don’t think people can be relaxed about it anymore. Their livelihood is on the line.” Furthermore, he added that at his own office, Perry has to separate the unvaccinated employees from their vaccinated co-workers.
“So, get vaccinated – otherwise, you’re going to have a very, very lonely life and you’re not going to be able to maintain your employment,” he said.
Perry’s comments came after new restrictions were announced by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. On November 9th, she revealed that unvaccinated residents would be subject to new restrictions starting from December 17th.
Only vaccinated Australians will be allowed to enter dining establishments, cultural venues, locations where live performances are held, prisons, medical facilities and care homes beginning that date.
You can read more about the new restrictions in our article here.
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
The cruelty humans are capable of gleefully inflicting on others is astonishing. I wonder how innovative the unvaccinated will become. How many will create businesses, jobs, social activities that create a whole new segregated community. All whilst the vaccinated are getting more and more sick.
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.NETCASH1.Com
This has to be the biggest con in history, ever.
[…] Source link […]
Dr Perry wants the god of this system of things to know that he worships him. He has opted for possible, temporary, life in this soon-to-be-destroyed toilet world over guaranteed everlasting life by sticking with the Source of life. That’s his choice. It’s a free universe. Jesus Christ said that those who lose their souls for his sake will gain them and those who save their souls (no sacrifice for what is right) will lose them. (Matthew 10:39)
You’ve done well Dr Perry. You’ve added to the terror. You’ve indicated that you’re okay with those who have unleased death and destruction. You’ve sided with those who have sacrificed children. You’ve enjoyed your power-tripping (a desire and value that those who self-modify possess) and your glory-seeking. You’ve stated your position quite clearly and I don’t think that Jehovah God did not hear you. I heard you and my hearing is nothing like God’s. No one’s is.
[…] November 18, 2021Top Queensland Medical Doctor Warns of “Miserable Life” for Unvaccinated Australians […]
this guy should be in jail tonight…. even Dr Mengele had a better bedside manner… where do these tyrants get the authority to threaten millions of citizens? Nuremberg states no one can be forced or coercred into taking experimental medical treatments to do so is a criminal offence recognised by international Law …there will be nowhere for this guy to hide…sooner than he thinks ….
Never trade away your natural God given immune system and life for a synthetic one. These criminals are forcing those poor people to become human hybrids with permanently altered DNA . The few children that do survive, likely wont live long enough to reproduce, and if they do those children will not be human, they will be trans-human, a synthetic species.
In Canada we have this already.
Unvaccinated are loosing jobs, You can’t get anywhere with out proof of vaccination, only u can go shopping, you can’t board any plain, inter city train or bus. This is discrimination all the way !
Just ride it out. The truth is emerging so fast even their propaganda can’t hide it anymore. Stay strong
Agree with Steven, the wheels are falling off the bus – just hold the line – they are getting desperate and they will turn on each other very, very soon as the walls close in on them.
The vaccine apart from it’s deadly purpose has a test of submisivity. If taking a shot you actually get both a transhuman seed into your body permanently injected, but also spit to democracy and accepting personal slavery.
That is the reason vaccines are still “optional” in many countries: you are expected yourself to give up your freedom under pressure.
The solution: do not surrender no matter what. When false elections are about to be organized, everybody must rise and bring democratic elections. By all means.
This is already happening in NSW. People are being fined $1000 and shops $5000 if they let unvaccinated people in.
They test for the flu since they’ve never isolated Covid-19. Which makes me wonder how they can tell there is a delta variant. They never isolated the virus but they use a test to show the damage of a solution does on monkey kidney cells then show the cellular debris as proof of the virus. So, they can use this method to claim an UNENDING! amount of variants. A lot of cancers and “viruses” are probably just different forms of parasites. Since the tests can’t differentiate between cold and flu and covid then doesn’t that mean ivermectin cures both the cold and the flu? Welcome to “they’ve been lying to us our entire lives about everything”.
Get your Ivermectin while you still can! https://ivmpharmacy.com
“Nowhere to Hide” as though people who dont want a gene editing bio weapon injected into them against the Neurenberg code are some kind of criminals ??
I think you got the script wrong there mate , its you people who will very soon have nowhere to Hide and lets see your cock sure attitude then when the Ideology you have whored yourself with comes crashing down and is wiped off the face of the earth
This guy needs to go. Praying for our friends down under. I hope they Rise Up quickly.