Top Queensland Medical Doctor Warns of “Miserable Life” for Unvaccinated Australians

President Dr Chirs Perry, President of the Australian Medical Association-Queensland (AMA-QLD) warned of a “miserable life” awaiting unvaccinated citizens as Queensland implemented new restrictions on the unvaccinated.

During a live interview on the morning show “Today” at the Nine Network, Perry delivered the disturbing warning. He told TV hosts that Australians who turned down the Covid-19 vaccine are “crazy” for not getting the shot, stating that “life will be miserable without being vaccinated.”

He also said that unvaccinated Australians “won’t be able to hide” and that they risk getting fines or being fired from their jobs. “It’s going to be very hard to maintain employment for those who are not vaccinated,” Perry said.

On the show, he warned that unvaccinated Australians also face being barred from participating in society as they will not be able to enter restaurants or entertainment venues. He said: “You won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment. You’ll be asked to show proof of vaccination going into most venues. The pubs and the clubs are going to have to find out if people have been vaccinated before they allow them in.”

The new restrictions mean that Queenslanders who attempt to enter venues without proof of vaccination will be fined AU$1,378 ($1,011) for every offence. Local businesses have been told to immediately call the police if they encounter any issues with unvaccinated customers trying to enter.

Perry was questioned whether the threat of a miserable life would convince unvaccinated people to get the jab. He responded, stating: “I don’t think people can be relaxed about it anymore. Their livelihood is on the line.” Furthermore, he added that at his own office, Perry has to separate the unvaccinated employees from their vaccinated co-workers.

“So, get vaccinated – otherwise, you’re going to have a very, very lonely life and you’re not going to be able to maintain your employment,” he said.

Perry’s comments came after new restrictions were announced by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. On November 9th, she revealed that unvaccinated residents would be subject to new restrictions starting from December 17th.

Only vaccinated Australians will be allowed to enter dining establishments, cultural venues, locations where live performances are held, prisons, medical facilities and care homes beginning that date.

