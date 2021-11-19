Dr Roger Hodkinson – “You never, ever, ever start a vaccination programme in the middle of a Pandemic. Are they insane?”

Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the former Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, and for the past 20 years has held the position as Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company based in North Carolina. He is a medical specialist in pathology, which includes virology, who trained at Cambridge University in the UK — meaning he is perfectly qualifies to speak on the topic of Covid-19.
In a recent freedom rally held in Alberta, Canada, Dr Roger Hodkinson took to the stage and you can watch his speech in full below –
I have zero use for Rockefeller medical dogma. On the other hand, I have to get info from sites where the owners and writers do spew Rockefeller (and therefore covid) medical nonsense because the world has been marinated in that lie since it was started in the early 20th century. Very, very few people are making any effort to tell the truth about the scam that is Rockefeller medicine. This world is ruined. It’s got to go and that was always the plan. And I’m not talking about the plans of predators.
That is one fantastic video. I have been studying Covid for over a year and have wirrtein many pieces on it having done cell biology at Cambridge. I learned two new things from his speech. Firstly coronaviruses mutate on an annual basis so this year’s flu jab will not work because it is designed against last years flu virus. Likewise the Covid jabs which did have efficacy against Wuhan alpha and some against beta, have none against delta. The administrative process from design to rollout takes more than a year and coronaviruses mutate annually. So its a game of catch up that we cannot win.
Secondly the golden rule known to every vaccinologist is do not vaccinate against a pathogen during a pandemic. You will merely force the pathogen to mutate. Prof Montagnier has been saying that for years. The vaccines have forced the delta variant which evades them. They are the cause of the delta wave. The vaccinated have caused Coivd to mutate into vaccine evading delta and the vaccinated are spreading delta. We should never have vaccinated during the pandemic. We should have used therapies during the pandemic, and taken the time to test and develop a safe vaccine to be deployed after the pandemic. One which covers all the variants that occurred during the pandemic. One like Novavax which is not gene therapy. Incidentally Novavax is totally useless against delta because it is contains the old version of the spike protein.