Latest News

Dr Roger Hodkinson – “You never, ever, ever start a vaccination programme in the middle of a Pandemic. Are they insane?”

By on ( 3 Comments )

Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the former Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, and for the past 20 years has held the position as Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company based in North Carolina. He is a medical specialist in pathology, which includes virology, who trained at Cambridge University in the UK — meaning he is perfectly qualifies to speak on the topic of Covid-19.

In a recent freedom rally held in Alberta, Canada, Dr Roger Hodkinson took to the stage and you can watch his speech in full below –

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Dr Peter McCullough Sues Medical Journal for Refusing to Publish Study Highlighting Risks of Covid-19 Vaccine in Children
https://rumble.com/embed/vmorvs/?pub=4 Dr Peter McCullough, one of the top Covd-19 experts, is suing …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “If the thought of your DNA being sold doesn’t strike terror in your heart then you haven’t been paying attention”
The following video is episode two of Dr Vernon Coleman's weekly review. …
UK to Change Definition of “Fully Vaccinated” to Require Covid-19 Booster Shots
On Monday 15th November, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the definition …
UK Covid Testing Company Plans to Sell Customers DNA For Medical Research
Wording buried in a 5,000-word policy document from a leading Covid test …
Latest UKHSA Report proves this is a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated’ and the data shows the Vaccinated are TWICE as likely to die and are about to overwhelm the NHS
The UK Health Security Agency has published its latest Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “Social credit is coming and coming fast. Anyone who denies that is either stupid, ignorant or lying”
You may not know that the Bank of England and HM Treasury …
FDA asks Federal Judge to grant it until the year 2076 to fully release Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Data
The FDA has requested a Federal Judge to make the public wait …
Top Queensland Medical Doctor Warns of “Miserable Life” for Unvaccinated Australians
President Dr Chirs Perry, President of the Australian Medical Association-Queensland (AMA-QLD) warned …
Taiwan: Post-Vaccination Deaths in 3 Days Exceed Covid Deaths Over 14 Months
At the end of October, we wrote that there had been 830 …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Latest News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Arby
Arby
33 minutes ago

I have zero use for Rockefeller medical dogma. On the other hand, I have to get info from sites where the owners and writers do spew Rockefeller (and therefore covid) medical nonsense because the world has been marinated in that lie since it was started in the early 20th century. Very, very few people are making any effort to tell the truth about the scam that is Rockefeller medicine. This world is ruined. It’s got to go and that was always the plan. And I’m not talking about the plans of predators.

0
Reply
Lords Witnesses
Lords Witnesses
21 minutes ago

That is one fantastic video. I have been studying Covid for over a year and have wirrtein many pieces on it having done cell biology at Cambridge. I learned two new things from his speech. Firstly coronaviruses mutate on an annual basis so this year’s flu jab will not work because it is designed against last years flu virus. Likewise the Covid jabs which did have efficacy against Wuhan alpha and some against beta, have none against delta. The administrative process from design to rollout takes more than a year and coronaviruses mutate annually. So its a game of catch up that we cannot win.

Secondly the golden rule known to every vaccinologist is do not vaccinate against a pathogen during a pandemic. You will merely force the pathogen to mutate. Prof Montagnier has been saying that for years. The vaccines have forced the delta variant which evades them. They are the cause of the delta wave. The vaccinated have caused Coivd to mutate into vaccine evading delta and the vaccinated are spreading delta. We should never have vaccinated during the pandemic. We should have used therapies during the pandemic, and taken the time to test and develop a safe vaccine to be deployed after the pandemic. One which covers all the variants that occurred during the pandemic. One like Novavax which is not gene therapy. Incidentally Novavax is totally useless against delta because it is contains the old version of the spike protein.

0
Reply