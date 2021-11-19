UK Covid Testing Company Plans to Sell Customers DNA For Medical Research

Wording buried in a 5,000-word policy document from a leading Covid test provider – which is planning to sell swabs containing customer’s DNA – shows that even children’s DNA does not have safeguards or protection. The company’s documents reveal our DNA is being stored, potentially, indefinitely and can be used for research or sold to third parties without our consent or knowledge.

Cignpost Diagnostics, a UK government-approved supplier trading as Express Test, provides rapid, on-site Covid-19 testing. It has 71 walk-in locations across the UK and is reported to have delivered up to three million tests since June last year. The company charges between £35 and £120 for a PCR test and is estimated to have generated tens of millions of pounds from test fees alone, The Telegraph reported.

As well as to the public who require Covid tests for travel purposes, it has provided testing services to leading sports, entertainment and business brands, including the PGA European Tour, Scottish Premiership, BBC and Netflix.

Cignpost’s documents reveal it will analyse samples to sell the information to third parties and claimed it will also use the medical data to “learn more about human health” and develop new drugs and products. It has been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) and they are investigating.

Cignpost has partnered with an All-Party Parliamentary Group (“APPG”) – Business in a Pandemic (Covid) World – and RE:SILIENT, a trading subsidiary of the charity RE:ACT Disaster Response.

RE:ACT has so far facilitated 61,600 Covid tests and set up mobile testing capability for care home residents and a pilot scheme for drop and collect testing. While RE:SILIENT works solely with Cignpost to provide mobile on-site testing to businesses.

Business in a Pandemic (Covid) World APPG has 9 members and its chairman is Ben Everitt, Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes North. Its secretariat is Wychwood Consulting, paid for by Cignpost.

TalkRadio’s Julia Hartley Brewer discussed the recent DNA revelation with Madeleine Stone, Legal and Policy Officer for Big Brother Watch.

“It’s an absolutely staggering breach of privacy and breach of trust. There’s no data more sensitive or more personal than your DNA and your children’s DNA,” Stone said.

Julia Hartley Brewer: ‘This Covid company has my daughter’s DNA’, 15 November 2021 (5 mins)

There have been concerns about Covid testing being used to harvest DNA since the beginning of the “pandemic.”

Corporate media have written “fact check” articles in an attempt to debunk any such claims. Last year Channel 4 wrote: “posts alleging the government is secretly using the Covid-19 testing programme to collect DNA samples from its citizens have now been shared thousands of times on social media. Like most of the other coronavirus conspiracies, it doesn’t have any basis in fact.”

And regarding claims that new legislation will allow “DNA harvesting” The BBC wrote: “The BBC anti-disinformation team has been looking into misleading and false claims about coronavirus tests.” At the same time BBC encourages the public to get a test by way of including a “how do I get a Covid test in the UK?” link in the middle of their article.

Well now, Big Brother Watch and others have fact checked the fake checkers – Channel 4 and BBC – and proved their articles deliberately misleading or “false.”

Earlier this year The Telegraph reported Britain’s security agencies had been urged to investigate MGI Tech, one of the UK’s Covid testing suppliers, because its parent company, BGI, was a Chinese “DNA-harvesting” firm. “Given the growing importance of biodata to national as well as personal health, the Government needs to conduct a full security assessment of this partnership to ascertain whether it could be exploited,” Dr Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, said.

And, sure enough, Bill Gates is involved in the nefarious operation. The National Pulse reported: “BGI Genomics—the Chinese Communist Party-linked genomics firm flagged by U.S. officials as “mining” the DNA of Americans—has collaborated extensively with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

Why is there such a lucrative market for DNA?

What is happening in China may provide an answer.

China is “building the world’s largest police-run DNA database” enrolling tens of millions of individuals with “no control over how their samples are collected, stored and used,” the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said in a report released in June 2020.

Since late 2017 police have swept across China to collect enough samples to build a vast DNA database. The project – which had been focused on tracking ethnic minorities and other, more targeted groups – aims to use genetics to control people. It adds to a growing, sophisticated surveillance net that the police are deploying across the country, one that increasingly includes advanced cameras, facial recognition systems and artificial intelligence.

