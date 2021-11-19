UK to Change Definition of “Fully Vaccinated” to Require Covid-19 Booster Shots

On Monday 15th November, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the definition of “fully vaccinated” in the United Kingdom needs to be adjusted to accommodate and account for Covid-19 booster shots. This essentially means that the country will soon require individuals to have had three vaccinations to qualify as “fully vaccinated.”

Boris Johnson said: “It’s very clear that getting three jabs, getting your booster, will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways.

“We will have to adjust our concept of what constitutes a full vaccination to take account of that, and I think that is increasingly obvious.”

Currently, the definition of fully vaccinated means that an individual has received two Covid-19 vaccine doses. In the UK, everyone over the age of 40 is eligible to get a third dose six months after their second jab.

Johnson added that the booster jab will be added to the National Health Service’s (NHS) Covid app. “If you’re thinking about [the vaccine passports], then this is yet another reason to get it done,” he said.

This move will invalidate the covid passports of people who believed that getting two doses of the vaccine would allow them to return to living their lives as “normal” as possible, free from lockdowns and other covid restrictions.

Not only is the government continuing to coerce people to get jabbed, but it is also warning that more vaccination doses will be necessary due to the developing breakthrough case outbreaks that are spreading throughout highly vaccinated Europe.

Chief Medical officer Dr Chris Witty said that there were “storm clouds” gathering over parts of Europe. However, he failed to mention that these clouds are gathering over countries that are highly vaccinated.

Witty said: “We don’t know yet the extent to which this new wave will sweep up on our shores, but history shows that we cannot afford to be complacent.”

Adding to this, the medical officer claimed without evidence that the post-vaccine outbreak wave is causing more infections and deaths in parts of Europe that have lower vaccination rates. He also claimed that the post-vaccine wave is already affecting UK citizens, especially pregnant women.

This announcement regarding changing the definition of fully vaccinated comes as the government has now expanded the availability of the Covid-19 booster doses to people in their 40s.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) made the announcement, stating that people aged 40-49 are now eligible to get a booster dose six months after their latest jab. JCVI claimed that the mass booster vaccination program will “help extend our protection into 2022.”

Before the announcement was made, UK citizens aged 50 and over and people in younger age groups deemed as vulnerable either due to their profession or status as immunocompromised individuals will be given boosters.

If the JCVI continues along this path to recommend Covid-19 booster vaccine shots to younger groups of the population six months after they become fully vaccinated, then the requirement to get booster doses could be fully implemented in the country by early spring of 2022.

Additionally, the JCVI also said that it will begin offering a second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds just three months after their first dose, since they can’t get teens dosed up quick enough it seems.

Boris Johnson has claimed that the government is resisting introducing harsh covid restrictions in the winter months – when infections are supposedly expected to skyrocket – such as mask mandates and vaccine passports on the condition that people get the booster shot.

“The booster massively increases your protection,” claimed Johnson without evidence. “It takes it right back up to over 90 percent. As we can see from what’s happening, the two jabs sadly do start to wane, so we’ve got to be responsible and we’ve got to reflect that fact in the way we measure what constitutes full vaccination.”

