Analysis of ONS data on Deaths suggests the Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign has been an Unmitigated Disaster

The following is an analysis of data published by the Office for National Statistics on the number of deaths in 2021 compared to the five-year average. It suggests the Covid-19 injection campaign has been an unmitigated disaster.

All-Cause Mortality

Children 12-15.

By Chris Littlewood

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average. The Jab Roll out start I have for 12-15 years is from the 20/9/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 47% above 2020 & worryingly 26% above the 5 year average. The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

Age 10-14 Cumulative

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Age 10-14 Increasing

These figures do not paint a picture of our children in this age group doing well. Since the jab start, more are dying than last year. A lot more are dying compared to the 5 year average & it’s getting worse.

Children 16-18

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 16-19 years is from the 01/8/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 39% above 2020 & worryingly 16% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

Age 16-19 Data

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

These figures do not paint a picture of our children in this age group doing well. Since the jab start, more are dying than last year. A lot more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 20-24

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 18-24 years is from the 18/6/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 27% above 2020 & worryingly 10% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

These figures do not paint a picture of young Adults in this age group doing well. Since the jab start, more are dying than last year.

A lot more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 25-29

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 25-29 years is from the 08/6/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 15% above 2020 & 6% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

These figures do not paint a picture of Adults in this age group doing well.

Since the jab start, more are dying than last year.

More are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 30-34

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 30-34 years is from the 26/5/21

After the jab start date, deaths are now 20% above 2020 & and 12% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

These figures do not paint a picture of Adults in this age group doing well.

Since the jab start, more are dying than last year.

More are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 35-39

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 35-39 years is from the 20/5/21

After the jab start date, deaths are now 11% above 2020 & 13% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative

These figures do not paint a picture of Adults in this age group doing well.

Since the jab start, more are dying than last year.

More are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 40-44

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 40-44 years is from the 30/4/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 10% above 2020 & 17% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

These figures do not paint a picture of Adults in this age group in this age group doing well.

Since the jab start, more are dying than last year.

More are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 45-49

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 45-49 years is from the 13/4/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 1% below 2020, but 5% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 50-54

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 50-54 years is from the 17/3/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 2% below 2020, but 7% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 55-59

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 55-59 years is from the 06/3/21

After the jab start date deaths now 3% below 2020, but 11% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 60-64

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 60-64 years is from the 01/3/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 2% below 2020, but 11% above the 5 year average.

The data show the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying less than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 65-69

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 65-69 years is from the 15/2/21

After the jab start date deaths now 4% below 2020, there is 0% difference the 5 year average.

The data show the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying less than last year and there is currently no difference compared to the 5 year average.

This is the only age group with no extra deaths compared to the 5 year average

Adults 70-74

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 70-74 years is from the 18/1/21

After the jab start date deaths now 2% below 2020, but 10% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying less than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 75-79

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 75-79 years is from the 18/1/21

After the jab start date deaths now 2% below 2020, but 11% above the 5 year average. The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying less than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 80-84

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 80-84 years is from the 18/1/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 7% below 2020, but 4% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying less than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 85-89

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 85-89 years is from the 18/1/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 8% below 2020, but 1% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying less than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

Adults 90+

I have used ONS Mortality statistics that compare current, last year & the 5 year average.

The Jab Roll out start I have for 90+ years is from the 18/1/21

After the jab start date deaths are now 8% below 2020, but 3% above the 5 year average.

The data shows the statistics up to the current week published by ONS.

The 1st graph shows the cumulative deaths against the 5 year average in the same weeks since the jab start.

The second graph shows cumulative growth since the jab start and its progression against the 5 year average yearly cumulative.

Since the jab start, fewer Adults are dying less than last year, but more are dying compared to the 5 year average.

2020 v 2021

An important point to consider when looking at these statistics is in 2020 COVID-19 Deaths where predominantly caused by the Alpha Variant.

in 2021 the vast amount of COVID Deaths have been caused the the dominant Delta Variant.

The UK Governments own SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern Technical Briefing 15 on 11th June 2021 states that the Delta case fatality rate was 20 times less than the Alpha Variant.

Delta is 20 X Less Lethal

After 111 Million injections administered in 2021 in an attempt to protect a population from a Virus that is 20 times less deadly than it was in 2020. Surely the above data can only be viewed as an unmitigated disaster.

BECAUSE MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING.

References

