Mayo Clinic-trained Doctor Says Covid-19 Vaccines Suppress the Immune System, Making People More Prone to HIV, Shingles and Herpes

There is currently a shocking global trend that the Covid-19 vaccine is causing a considerable number of adverse reactions and even sudden death. Disturbingly, these cases have been on the rise since the vaccine was rolled out worldwide – an issue that continues to be ignored by the government and mainstream media.

For those who choose to get vaccinated, it is worth keeping in mind that those who are fully jabbed may not suffer side effects from the injection straight away, but a slow process is taking place as the vaccine wears away at their immune system, leaving them more prone to infection with other viruses. We are yet to see the long term effects of the covid vaccines, which we are likely to see within the next few years.

Dr Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist who runs the largest independent diagnostics lab in Idaho, said that he has observed serious declines in the health of fully vaccinated people.

In a video posted online that has now been censored by Twitter, Dr Cole said: “After people get these shots, we’re seeing a very concerning locked-in low profile of these important killer T cells that you want in your body. It’s almost a reverse HIV.”

This doctor trained at the Mayo Clinic and runs the largest independent testing laboratory in Idaho.



“With HIV you lose your helper T cells, your CD4 cells. In this virus post-vaccine, what we’re seeing is a drop in your killer T cells, your CD8 cells. And what do CD8 cells do? They keep all other viruses in check.”

Dr Cole said that in his laboratory he has been seeing a sharp uptick in the herpes family of viruses, as well as shingles, mono and human papillomavirus (HPV) in the cervical biopsies and pap smears of women.

“In addition to that, there’s a little infectious bump that kids get called molluscum contagiosum,” Cole says. “What do you need to keep that in check? You need CD8 killer T cells. I am seeing a 20 times increase in individuals over the age of 50 of this little bump and rash.”

“It’s innocuous, but what it tells me is the immune status of these individuals who have gotten the shot. We’re literally weakening the immune system of these individuals.”

Dr Cole added that he has also seen a massive spike in cancer. He warns that there is now 20 times the normal average of certain types of cancers ever since the Covid-19 vaccine programme started.

“Now most concerning of all is there’s a pattern of these types of immune cells in the body that keep cancer in check,” Dr. Cole says. “Well, since January 1 in the laboratory I’ve seen a 20 times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis – a 20 times increase and I’m not exaggerating at all.”

“I’m seeing invasive melanomas in younger patients. Normally we catch those early and they’re thin melanomas. I’m seeing thick melanomas skyrocketing in the last month or two.”

He said that the bodies of the fully vaccinated are being retuned into a weakened immune state. It is unknown whether this retuning is permanent.

“I’m already seeing the early signals and we are modifying the immune system to a weakened state,” he warned.

“Maybe the immune system is going to regenerate and those ratios are going to go back up. But who’s studying it? And where are the long-term trials – two months, four months, how long is this profile locked in? We don’t know.”

