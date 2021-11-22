Breaking News

Risk of Acute Coronary Syndrome dramatically increases after mRNA Covid Injections, a new Study finds

Last week, the Cardiology Advisor reported that according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021 the risk of developing acute coronary syndrome (“ACS”) significantly increased in patients after receiving mRNA Covid injections.

ACS covers a range of disorders, including a heart attack (myocardial infarction) and unstable angina, that are caused by the same underlying problem.  The underlying problem is a sudden reduction of blood flow to part of the heart muscle. This is usually caused by a blood clot.

The study, published 8 November 2021, included 566 patients, aged 28 to 97 years, in a preventive cardiology practice.  Participants included men and women in equal proportions.  All participants have received a PULS Cardiac Test every 3-6 months for 8 years, including “post-vaccination.”

The PULS Cardiac Test measures multiple protein biomarkers and uses the results to calculate a 5-year risk score for new ACS.  From pre-Covid injection to post-Covid injection the 5-year ACS PULS risk score increased from 11% to 25%.

The study author, Dr. Steven R Gundry who is best known for his work as a cardiothoracic surgeon and heart surgeon, concluded “that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

In early July, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi made an easy-to-understand video explaining some, at the time recently published, studies of vaccine-induced immunity and its implication after the first and second doses of Covid injections. This video may help explain why the injections are having the effect shown in the recent study.

For the first 11 minutes Dr. Bhakdi explains the different parts of the immune response and natural immunity. Then, towards the end, he explains how the different parts of the immune system respond to the vaccine-induced spike protein lined blood vessels.  The clip below is the section relating to the blood vessels. We highly recommend you watch his full 17-minute video which you can find HERE.

Oracle Films: “Proof That Puts an End to The Sars-Cov-2 Narrative” Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.,
9 July 2021 (6 mins)

