Over 3,000 Babies & Toddlers are being injected with a dangerous experimental Gene Therapy as part of an experiment across the United States

Babies are being injected with an experimental gene therapy known to cause serious heart complications in over 80 medical centres across the United States.

The medical centres in question are currently carrying out work on behalf of Pfizer and Moderna by conducting experiments on children under the age of five, to find out whether their Covid-19 mRNA injections are safe and effective for children of this age.

Many people are under the impression that the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 injections are actually vaccines, but they are are wrong. They are experimental gene therapies for which no long-term safety data is available. If you find that hard to believe then just listen to the president of Bayer Pharmaceuticals confirm as much in the following video –

“We are really taking that leap [to drive innovation] – us as a company, Bayer – in cell and gene therapies … ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate,” Oelrich said.

Communities across the USA have abused children for over a year, instilling a spirit of fear in their minds and casting terror and division in their hearts. So many schoolchildren have been taught that subjugation and abuse is necessary for the good of all, that subservience to harmful government decrees is an act of goodwill.

After spending nearly two years depriving children of oxygen, movement, social development, sport competition, body autonomy rights, human interaction, language development and learning opportunities, there still isn’t any significant data to prove that children are any more at risk to covid-19 than to the common cold.

The diabolical mask mandates, contact tracing, isolation and prison-like distancing was a charade of safety that sets parents and children up to accept further propaganda and medical experimentation.

Now these same children are being lined up to take part in a needless, heart damaging genetic experiment that has claimed thousands of adult lives and caused suffering to hundreds of thousands more.

Three thousand children under the age of five have been “chosen” to take part in this destructive medical experiment. The University of Wisconsin is one of the institutions pushing the experiment into babies.

“We started about a week and a half ago bringing the families in, evaluating the children, and then giving them the first injection,” said Dr. William Hartman of UW Health. The university was praised by the mainstream media.

Dr. Steve Plimpton, the lead investigator for the Moderna study, said that kids are considered “vectors” and should be inoculated, despite the fact vaccinated people have proven to be carriers and unvaccinated people have been found to have durable immunity.

As the experiment continues with children, the only thing that can come of it is more needless suffering and death, more allergic reactions, nervous system disorders, myocarditis, blood clots and immune system depletion.

Numerous medical professionals are speaking out, warning that kids should not be vaccinated with this destructive protocol. Even the most ardent supporters of vaccines, like Dr. Ben Carson, are going “anti-vax” with the Covid-19 injections.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the messenger RNA technology, concurs that “there is absolutely no scientific or medical justification for vaccinating children.”

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said the risks of experimental vaccines outweigh any potential benefits when it comes to children.

Speaking to the America’s Thought Leaders program, Dr Kulldorff said, “I don’t think children should be vaccinated for COVID,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of vaccinating children for measles, for mumps, for polio, for rotavirus, and many other diseases, that’s critical. But COVID is not a huge threat to children.”

Like this: Like Loading...