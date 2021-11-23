Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “We finally have medical evidence that administering a Covid-19 Vaccine is Murder”

By on ( 1 Comment )

A paper from the medical journal ‘Circulation’ proves that the covid-19 jabbing experiment has to stop today.

The final sentence of the abstract which appears at the beginning of the paper is as follows –

`’We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination.’

That’s it. That’s the death bell for the Covid-19 mRNA jabs.

