Dr Vernon Coleman – “We finally have medical evidence that administering a Covid-19 Vaccine is Murder”

A paper from the medical journal ‘Circulation’ proves that the covid-19 jabbing experiment has to stop today.
The final sentence of the abstract which appears at the beginning of the paper is as follows –
`’We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination.’
That’s it. That’s the death bell for the Covid-19 mRNA jabs.
