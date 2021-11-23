Is A “Pandemic Plan” Exposed in Kansas During 2009 Coming to Fruition in The UK Now?

In 2009 a former Kansas State Trooper and Kansas Marshal, Greg Evensen, wrote an article about the death of liberty.

“You certainly do not have to be a trained state trooper—or any other level police agent—to use common sense, logic and knowledge, to assess the crime scene,” Evensen wrote on 29 July 2009.

He continued: “As [the USA] government began its sickening expansion: policing became a meaner and nastier job… Now we have become eaves-dropping, roadblock setting, door crashing, face grinding, arm breaking, pursuit driven bastards that have sold their asses to the government masters hell bent on establishing the TRUE reincarnation of the dreaded SS … And all of this is done in the name of safety and security.

“So, once again, I implore those officers of the law who are in grave doubt about the legitimate authenticity of their superiors in any agency, to simply read the constitution, re-read their oath of office, seek out retired officers for guidance, and remember this very carefully—to brutalise citizens in the pursuit of order, is a guaranteed recipe for resistance.”

Everson went on to write about the “massive roadblock plans to stop all travellers for a vaccine bracelet (stainless steel band with a micro-chip on board) that will force you to take the shot.” And how people who refuse “the shot” will be taken on buses to quarantine camps. How children will not be allowed to go to school without it, people will not be allowed to buy groceries, get on a plane, a train, a bus or go to the bank unless they have the “shot.” “Police officers will become loathed, feared, despised and remembered for their ‘official’ duties,” Everson warned.

As so much information is being censored and removed from the internet in the name of the “official narrative’s disinformation” we have saved and attached a copy below of Evensen’s article in order to preserve it.

Evensen’s article was referring to the plans surrounding the 2009 H1N1 Swine Flu “pandemic.” A few months after his article, Reuters published an article: ‘Swine flu vaccine data “promising,” says EU agency.’

“Because swine flu is a new strain, many infectious disease experts have been expecting people will need two doses to get full immunity against the virus … So far, swine flu vaccines have only been tested in healthy adult volunteers. But many healthcare experts believe children and pregnant should get priority immunisation,” Reuters wrote.

Sound familiar?

Once again, as the official disinformation campaign cannot be trusted to not remove any information that is “revealing” we have attached a copy of Reuter’s 2009 article, see below.

At a seminar shortly after writing his article, possibly in Medford, Oregon, on 22 August 2009, Evensen was asked to provide more detail about the “metal shackles with a computer chip” worn on people’s wrists.

Evensen responded that it was “just one of several plans” to enforce mandatory vaccinations.

“There are also plans that you will not be able to freely travel, nor will you be able to go anywhere, without proof that you have had the vaccination at the point that the government mandates that certain levels of the population take the inoculation,” Evensen answered.

He had been advised by State Troopers across the country that when the mandates happen there would be roadblocks around major towns and cities. People would be “held” in the cities until they prove they are vaccinated either by papers or wearing a wristband. The securing of the bands onto people’s wrist would be such that the intention was it was permanent, it could never be removed.

Greg Evensen on Government and Law Enforcement Plans for Mandatory Inoculation,

possibly Medford, Oregon, 22 August 2009 (4 mins)

Fast forward to 10 years later and not only can we recognise the travel restrictions, quarantine camps, multiple “vaccine” doses and threat of mandatory “vaccinations,” but the wristbands are also re-appearing – albeit in a more Chinese-style social credit system form.

Radio Frequency Identification (“RFID”) wristbands are already on sale in the UK. “RFID wristbands offer cashless payments, reduce waiting times and provide efficient entry control,” SmartBand states on their website. And JMBand advertises: “RFID wristbands for effective wireless [festival] admission control.”

A UK government press release on 22 October 2021 states: “From January 2022, a pilot will see users wear wrist-worn devices that can generate personalised health recommendations, such as increasing their step count, eating more fruit and vegetables and decreasing portion size.

“Users will collect points for these healthy behaviours which will unlock rewards, which could include gym passes, clothes or food vouchers and discounts for shops, cinema or theme park tickets” the UK government entices the public. The government will reward you for your obedience to them.

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg exposed and was instrumental in bringing to an end the 2009 Swine Flu Scandal. His actions resulted in an investigation by the European Parliament “to look into the issue of ,,falsified pandemic” that was declared by WHO in June 2009.” By doing so, the implementation of plans for mandatory vaccinations, vaccine status papers, wristbands, check points etc. were stopped – or were they?

Did the orchestrators of the Swine Flu “pandemic” go quiet for a time merely to return and continue implementing their plans 10 years later? Are they conspiring against you? The only rational answer is: yes, they are. We have been here before. Now, what are we going to do about it?

Further resources:

