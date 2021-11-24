Deaths among Children are 44% higher than the 5-year-average since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine according to ONS data

Official data published by the Office for National Statistics proves that deaths among children have increased significantly compared to the five-year-average since they were offered the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

On September 13th 2021, Professor Chris Whitty the Chief Medical Officer for England, wrote to the UK Government advising them that all children over the age of 12 should be offered at least one dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

This was despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) refusing to do so due to concluding the benefits do not necessarily outweigh the risks. The reason they concluded this is due to the negligible amount of children who suffer serious illness due to Covid-19, let alone die, and the real possibility of children suffering myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) as an adverse reaction.

For the first time in history the UK Government chose to ignore the advice of the JCVI and instead opted to roll-out the Covid-19 injection to all children over the age of 12 with immediate effect.

The following analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows the consequences of that decision, so far…

The ONS publishes weekly figures on deaths in 2021 which can be accessed here, and they have a previously published a ‘2015-2019, Five-Year Average’ dataset on deaths which can be accessed here.

We have used the figures from both datasets for our analysis, both can be downloaded so that you can confirm our figures are correct –

September 13th, the day Chris Whitty advised the UK Government to offer the Covid vaccine to children, fell in week 37 of 2021. Thanks to plans already put in place under the instruction of the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the NHS were ready to start injecting children with immediate effect, so we have analysed all deaths occurring from week 38 onwards.

The following chart shows the number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all children aged 10-14 in England and Wales, in 2021 and the 2015-2019 5-year-average dataset.

Deaths among children aged 10-14 have been higher than the five-year-average every single week since they were offered a Covid-19 injection except for week 42. The highest number of deaths fell in week 40, with 11 deaths being registered compared to the 4 that occurred in the 5-year-average dataset. This represents a 175% increase in deaths in week 40 alone.

The following chart shows the cumulative number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all children aged 10-14 in England and Wales, in 2021 and the 2015-2019 5-year-average dataset.

Between week 38 and week 45 in the five-year-average dataset, a total of 41 deaths among children aged 10-14 occurred. But during the same timeframe this year a total of 59 deaths have occurred among children. This represents a 44% increase on the five-year-average since they were offered a Covid-19 injection.

The following chart shows the number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all male children aged 10-14 in England and Wales, in 2021 and the 2015-2019 5-year-average dataset.

Deaths among male children aged 10-14 have been higher than the five-year-average every single week since they were offered a Covid-19 injection except for week 42 and 43 where they were lower, and week 44 where they were the same. The highest number of deaths fell in week 40, with 7 deaths being registered compared to the 2 that occurred in the 5-year-average dataset. This represents a 250% increase in deaths in week 40 alone.

The following chart shows the cumulative number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all male children aged 10-14 in England and Wales, in 2021 and the 2015-2019 5-year-average dataset.

Between week 38 and week 45 in the five-year-average dataset, a total of 24 deaths among male children aged 10-14 occurred. But during the same timeframe this year a total of 34 deaths have occurred among male children. This represents a 42% increase on the five-year-average since they were offered a Covid-19 injection.

The following chart shows the number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all female children aged 10-14 in England and Wales, in 2021 and the 2015-2019 5-year-average dataset.

Deaths among female children aged 10-14 have been higher than the five-year-average every single week since they were offered a Covid-19 injection except for week 41 where they were lower, and week 42 and 45 where they were the same. The highest number of deaths fell in week 40, with 4 deaths being registered compared to the 2 that occurred in the 5-year-average dataset. This represents a 100% increase in deaths in week 40 alone.

The following chart shows the cumulative number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all female children aged 10-14 in England and Wales, in 2021 and the 2015-2019 5-year-average dataset.

Between week 38 and week 45 in the five-year-average dataset, a total of 17 deaths among female children aged 10-14 occurred. But during the same timeframe this year a total of 25 deaths have occurred among female children. This represents a 47% increase on the five-year-average since they were offered a Covid-19 injection.

Quite clearly these numbers are not astronomically high but there is good reason for this in that children don’t generally die. Which should make it all the more concerning that we are seeing a significant increase in deaths among children since they were offered a Covid-19 injection.

Correlation does not of course equal causation but there seems to be a mountain of coincidences forming in relation to the Covid-19 vaccines. Is this just another coincidence, or are these injections to blame?

The only thing that’s certain is that UK authorities should be urgently investigating why deaths among children, male children, and female children are 44%, 42%, and 47% higher than the five-year-average since they were offered a Covid-19 injection.

