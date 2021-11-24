Breaking News

Idaho Legislators Advance Legislation to Increase Compensation For Workers Injured by Covid-19 Vaccines

By on
A bill that would make it easier for residents of Idaho to get worker compensation in the event of an injury caused by the Covid-19 vaccines passed through the state legislator.

In a 67-3 vote, the Idaho House of Representatives approved the legislation, which is among seven Covid-related bills that the chamber has been attempting to expedite to the Senate.

Supporters of the legislation said that workers all across Idaho are falling ill after receiving the jabs, with many stating that they are struggling to get compensation for their injuries.

According to the Associated Press (AP), this bill “tilts the field” towards employees, making it easier for them to receive financial compensation for illnesses not just caused by the Covid-19 vaccine, but also other mandatory jabs.

Opponents of the bill claim that Idaho’s existing worker compensation laws have worked well for decades and that vaccine-injured employees already have a way of receiving adequate compensation.

Another bill set to head the Idaho Senate would prohibit employers questioning the sincerity of employees who seek a religious exemption from mandatory Covid vaccination.

This bill was passed in a vote of 46-24 despite “concerns” by some legislators that it makes it easier for non-religious people to simply claim that they adhere to a faith that prevents them from getting injected.

“By attempting to elevate those things to the level of religiosity, you don’t elevate them at all,” said Republican Rep. Greg Chaney in a bizarre statement. “You lower the sacredness of what it means to claim a religious exemption. What it means to have a sincerely held faith.”

A third bill passed by the Idaho House in a 42-28 vote creates a new system of exemptions for mask mandates in schools. Parents rather than school boards would be allowed to decide whether or not their children have to wear a mask for eight hours a day.

A further bill that succeeded in a 48-22 vote would prevent employers from discriminating against employees based on their vaccine status as a whole.

