Professor Delores Cahill: “We have to stop these injection trials. Now!”

On Tuesday Professor Delores Cahill joined Richie Allen to discuss the reality of adverse reactions to Covid injections, the harm being caused to pregnant women, the possibility of the injection becoming compulsory and what we can do to stop the roll-out.

Prof. Cahill holds an honours degree in molecular genetics from Trinity College Dublin and a PhD in immunology and biotechnology from Dublin City University. She has received international recognition for her biomedical research. She is one of the founders of the World Doctors Alliance.

Prof. Cahill joined a group of experts who met with Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee but was unable to reveal any specifics as the meeting was held under the Chatham House Rules: “share the information you receive, but do not reveal the identity of who said it.” As far as Prof. Cahill is aware, not much has come out of that meeting.

Regarding the number of adverse events recorded in the UK’s Yellow Card system and USA’s VAERS Prof Cahill explained that “these [Covid injections] are still in clinical trials and normally if 50 people died in a clinical trial in the world the clinical trial should be stopped [worldwide]. We have over 50,000 deaths reported on the databases between the EU, the United States and the United Kingdom” and it is believed this is under reported by 100 times.

She believes the clinical trial – the mass Covid injection campaign – has not been stopped as there is a breakdown of the police, the courts, the politicians and the media in carrying out their duties.

Prof. Cahill had recently been speaking to a Canadian nurse who said in the hospital where she works 13 babies had died shortly after birth in one week, usually there would be one in a month. “This is a wake-up call to people in our society requiring, under the Precautionary Principle, that we put a stop to the injection of pregnant women and put a stop to these clinical trials.”

The Precautionary Principle in its simplest form states: “When an activity raises threats of harm to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause-and-effect relationships are not fully established scientifically”.

In May 2020 Prof. Cahill had said that the mRNA injections would cause a huge shortening of life and it would be in multiple phases. But, she “never thought they would inject pregnant women with this.”

The CDC has now said that in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, for 9 out of 10 women that are injected it is projected that their unborn babies will die. It seems that for injected pregnant women whose babies do not die during pregnancy, their babies are dying in the first days or weeks after being born, Prof. Cahill said, “this is absolutely contributory manslaughter, medical negligence … It has been known for decades that these [type of injections] only cause harm.”

Corporate media would have us believe adverse events to Covid injections are “rare.” The actuarial risk of any life limiting adverse event to any vaccination is 1 in 50 (2%). Life limiting events of 2% is more than a “rare” occurrence. For HPV vaccine, for example, the life limiting adverse event is 1 in 40 (2.5%). For the Covid injection trials, that are currently being carried out on the public en masse, the chance of a pregnant woman losing her child is 90% and the death rate in the UK for under 60s has doubled. Adverse events to Covid injections are not “rare.” Prof. Cahill is also concerned that anyone who takes a Covid injection may be infertile for the rest of their lives, including children.

“It, sadly, has been planned from decades ago that there would be an increase in death, an increase in infertility and the reduction in life expectancy between 2020 and the end of 2025,” Prof Cahill said.

The plan is really about undermining the proper functioning of society, the rule of law and accountability, “it is really a transfer of power, within our nations, from people that we can hold to account to international conglomerations – groups of people that are trying to make themselves, as individuals and organisations, not accountable,” Prof. Cahill said. It is a transfer of power and control over people being rolled out under the United Nation’s Agenda 21, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland being at the forefront.

“If someone declared war on our society and we had a doubling of the number of people who had died in the last six months and it’s not going to stop, we would be calling on the military and the police to say who was killing all generations, but particularly children, and unborn babies,” Prof. Cahill said, “what I am calling on is for people to come out – and declare under the Precautionary Principle and the Hippocratic Oath and under the rule of law to ‘first do no harm’ – to call on Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, to stop these clinical trials immediately.”

“We have a duty to make sure the killing stops. Now. We are on step 4 of 100 steps. There is no end to the destruction that they want to do …They are not going to stop unless they are actually stopped.”

Prof. Cahill concluded her interview by explaining Custodean, a new project she has been working on: “We are custodians over our health, our freedom, our future and our heritage … We need to prepare for the next phase. The next phase may be a reduction in the supply of food or there may be hyperinflation or a move to digital currency … People need to build up their local communities on their street and in their village and just get to know locally where their supply of food comes from. Also, there are freedom loving people that we would then decide to do business with and support each other’s cafes and restaurants. Custodean.com is not launched yet, but it will be in the coming weeks … and it’s really to link people, globally, in their initiatives, for example, Stand-in-the-Park initiatives, to help support them to try and develop a network locally and also try to support and do business locally. Because really the solution to this globalised agenda is for people to realise, they need to support each other and invest in each other.”

Listen to Prof. Cahill’s interview on The Richie Allen Show below.

