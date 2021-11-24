THE COVID LIES – WHAT PANDEMIC?

THE PCR CANNOT TEST FOR A VIRUS THAT HAS NOT BEEN PROVEN TO EXIST
THERE IS NO VALID TEST TO DETECT SARS-COV-2 virus. yett why would that matter when there is no valid, isolated virus? WE have been dancing to the tune of corrupt globalists for the last 20 months. We need to all look at the facts and put a stop to that and the lies and the disproportionate nonsensical measures that we are all affected by as a result of them.
While we all may laugh at the DFS furniture “sales” that are clearly not a sale, yet the marketing used tries to make consumers feel an urgency to buy a product they don’t need, in case they are too late. However, when the same cheap tactics are used by the government, it is not quite as funny. The government has a magical tool at their disposal, the PCR test that creates, what they deem as “cases” of a potentially deadly virus, therefore, used to create fear and urgency, rendering grown adults terrified and accepting of any measure that a patriarchal government proposes in order to look after them.
GOEBBELIAN TACTICS
It is not the fault of the masses that they feel this fear, the government has relied upon it and employed behavioural scientists (SAGE) which includes communist party member, psychologist Susan Michie, to ensure it occurs almost, or exactly showing parallels to the Goebbelian methods used in WW2. Joseph Goebbels was a German Nazi politician and, chief propagandist for the Nazi Party famously said “We have made the Reich by propaganda and it is the absolute right of the state to supervise the formation of public opinion.” It was this propaganda and social control that kept the population in line, which demonstrably is what our own government believes too and has arguably used tactics Goebbels would be proud of, particularly through acting out one of his quotes “A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth”. We know all about repetition these last 20 months!
Recently the government propaganda warned that “cases” are rising in Europe with some countries introducing further restrictions, urging eligible people to get COVID-19 booster vaccines ahead of Christmas. According to the government’s own figures, more than 50 million first doses (88.2%) and 46 million second doses (80.2%) have been given across the UK, and that 14 million administered already (source). Again, a Goebbelian method is being used therefore, many are falling for the same DFS style, tactics when used by our own government who are pushing experimental jabs, that they don’t need, in case they are too late. This article will attempt to show why we don’t need them and to dispel the fear of “cases”- (It’s a double-sized article, let’s call it a BOGOF, if you will).
THE PREPAREDNESS
Going back to September 2019, the World Bank and the World Health Organisation (WHO), together created the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), which was to advise countries to prepare for a potential “lethal respiratory pathogen” and to invest in “innovative vaccines and therapeutics, surge manufacturing capacity, broad-spectrum antivirals and appropriate non-pharmaceutical interventions.” Countries were also advised that they should all “develop a system for immediately sharing genome sequences of any new pathogen.” They were already preparing us for a “pandemic.” (Source).
FAUCI
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) 80-year-old, Dr. Anthony Fauci was clearly prepared too, as, by December 4, 2019, he announced that his agency was “conducting and supporting research to develop state-of-the-art vaccine platform technologies that could be used to develop universal influenza vaccines as well as to improve the speed and agility of the influenza vaccine manufacturing process”. Additionally, he advised that the platform technologies included “DNA, messenger RNA (mRNA), virus-like particles, vector-based, and self-assembling nanoparticle vaccines.” (Source). How did they know to prepare for it? We should therefore be forgiven for thinking that the GPMB and Fauci’s NIAID either employed clairvoyant mystics or something more sinister was going on. Especially when realising that they had already set to release genetic and nanoparticle technologies onto the arguably, fear-filled public. (Source).
THE VIRUS HAS NOT BEEN PROVEN TO EXIST
Now, all it took, according to doctors Bailey and Bevan Smith authors of the paper THE-COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY “was the substitution of influenza, with an imaginary deadly and “novel” coronavirus. Yes, Imaginary, as despite all of the preparations, the SARS-CoV-2 has never been located in a human subject, nor has it been isolated, purified and subsequently photographed and biochemically characterised as a whole unique structure.
In fact, two publications were responsible for the belief that there was a novel virus, these publications went on to create a template for all subsequent studies. However, the first study by Fan et al (2020) was based only on an alignment with the RNA from a patient’s lungs and there had been no attempt made to isolate the COVID virus. The team of scientists were the first inventors of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, sent samples extracted from the patient’s lung fluid straight to sequencing to search for short genetic fragments or “reads”. These were crude samples, according to doctors Bailey and Bevan-Smith, and not physically isolated viruses. The samples contained millions of unique genetic fragments from the patient himself, innumerable microbes, even from the air the patient had breathed on the way to the hospital.
Despite this, a second study used the same template to construct what has been deemed to be a fictitious and theoretical strand of genetic material and also went to great lengths to confirm the results of the first study. Reviews of the studies – here and here. Incidentally, SARS-COV-2has never been proven to exist in nature yet bizarrely, key component parts were patented in 2007 which, by definition, would require them to be man-made. The Patent is available to see here
INSTITUTIONS HAVE NO RECORD OF WORK ISOLATING THE VIRUS
In a quest to discover if isolation of the SARS-COV-2 exists, two journalists have been sending requests – under the Freedom of Information Act- to various institutions in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of September 5th, 2021, twelve institutions responded indicating the same thing: that they have no record of work describing the isolation of the virus that is supposed to cause Covid-19. More details and the answers can be seen here
WHERE WAS THIS PANDEMIC?
Yet, the world was alerted of a “pandemic” on January 3rd, 2020 with as little as 44 “cases” reported of patients with pneumonia of unknown aetiology, there would or should have been no real cause for alarm. So, to recap, SARS-CoV-2 key points:
- Has never been located in a human subject
- Never been isolated or purified
- It has not been proven to exist in nature as is patented
- Its existence has not been proven by freedom of information requests –
- Had as little as 44 cases globally.
Yet still, the WHO felt it necessary to convene for an emergency meeting at the end of January 2020 to monitor the international situation, by this time there were still only 17 deaths deemed to be caused by the “virus” and 581 “cases” certainly not enough for such alarm, but rational thinking at this point would have put paid to all that preparation perhaps.
A TOOL OF STATISTICAL NECESSITY
The saving grace was the RT PCR test a tool to afford the statistical basis to a pandemic and producing enough cases for the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to declare a public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC) (source).
At this time there it was reported that 7834, 99% of which were in China, and 170 deaths again in China, deemed to be from COVID. Amazingly by the very next day, the total number of cases had increased to 9,826.64, the growth of an imaginary virus, not isolated nor shown to be causative of any disease was to begin its reign of terror all due to the power of a PCR test.
THE CORMAN – DROSTEN PAPER
This occurred following the publication on January 23, 2020, in the scientific journal Eurosurveillance, by Dr. Christian Drosten, along with several colleagues from the Berlin Virology Institute at Charite Hospital, and also the head of a biotech company, TIB Molbiol Syntheselabor GmbH, published a study claiming to have developed the first effective test for detecting whether someone is infected with the novel coronavirus identified first only days before. The paper now referred to as the Corman Drosten paper (Eurosurveillance) also appeared on the WHO’s website on 13 and 17 January 2020 despite the authors acknowledging that they had designed the test “without having virus material available”.
A REQUEST TO RETRACT THE PAPER
An international consortium of Life Science scientists found the Corman-Drosten paper to be severely flawed with respect to its biomolecular and methodological design. Their paper “External peer review of the RTPCR test to detect SARS-CoV2 reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level: consequences for false positive results” (External peer review) included a request to retract the Corman/Drosten paper, which they said the publication by “Eurosurveillance”, raises the concern whether the paper was subjected to peer-review at all.
THE FRAUD SURROUNDING THE CORNAN DROSTEN PAPER
The false positives were not the only fraudulent area surrounding the Corman/Drosten collaboration, first of all the scientists requesting the retraction were right that the paper had not been peer-reviewed at all. Drosten failed to declare that he was actually a member of the Eurosurveillance editorial board when he and his co-authors were published in the journal only two days after submission (23 January). Not only that he was holding a fraudulent doctoral title and would likely face court charges as a result (Source).
Co-authors, Chantal Reusken, also failed to declare that she was on the Eurosurveillance editorial board and TIB Molbiol. Also, CEO Olfert Landt failed to declare his conflict of interest that his company was the maker of a PCR kit based on the published assay sequences, only revealing the fact on July 29th (source). TIB Molbiol company revealed later, that they had been “supplying COVID-19 PCR test kits since early January 2020” and said that “Over the last 12 months we have delivered over 60 million tests.” (source). Simply because we ignored their fraudulent behaviour and lies and allowed them to continue.
THE PCR TEST PRODUCES CASES WHETHER FROM HEALTHY PEOPLE OR NOT
So here is the shocker that really should render the fear of cases dead in the water – You cannot have specific tests for a virus without knowing the components of the virus you are trying to detect. – And the components cannot be known without having previously isolated/purified that virus! This should have put an end to the fear-mongering statistics, but even more shocking was the fact that due to the test, the statistics continued to grow allowing the WHO to deem it as a PHIC, an emergency and in turn this would allow the acceleration of experimental treatments, disguised as vaccines to enter the market without the stringent approval processes usually in place for pharmaceuticals.
The PCR would continue to produce “cases” as the WHO’S definition of a “confirmed case” of SARS-CoV-2 infection, is a person with a positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), which is essentially, a PCR test, regardless of whether the person is unwell or not. A PCR test may be able to detect short nucleotide sequences being they exist but come from somewhere else, not from a virus labelled “SARS-CoV-2”. (If it is done poorly or at high cycle numbers, as has been typical, the target sequence may not even exist in the sample and a “positive” result is simply an artefact of the process).
Already revealed on the Expose, THERE IS NO VALID TEST TO DETECT SARS-COV-2, neither antibody or antigen tests nor RT-PCR. Which also included those based on the supposed gene that codes for the S1 or spike protein. And that means that ALL THE NUMBERS OF “CASES”, “INFECTED”, “SICK”, “Asymptomatic” OR “DEAD DUE TO COVID-19” LACK A SCIENTIFIC BASE AND ALL “POSITIVES” ARE FALSE POSITIVES.
KARY MULLIS PCR INVENTOR
The Nobel Prize-Winning inventor of the PCR Kary Mullis stated that the PCR “doesn’t tell you that you are sick, or that the thing that you ended up with was going to hurt you or anything like that.”
Nonetheless, the entire case for the fear, the mandated measures including the mandated emergency lockdowns of businesses, schools, and other social arenas globally was based on a test that cannot diagnose the infectious status of a human in any proven way and no consistent link has ever been found between a disease state and the PCR results. (Source). n short, there has been a misapplication, misuse fraudulent application, call it what you will, of the PCR meaning COVID-19 is a scientifically meaningless construct that represents nothing more than a referential illusion. From the outset, the PCR was to provide the statistical basis for the “Pandemic” based on a disease invented for an agenda that benefits a tiny minority of people. there’s a huge chance you are not one of them.
So it is time to stop believing the lies, stop using their terminology, for a virus that they haven’t proved exists, (You haven’t got “Covid” you have a cold, or flu as you would normally), Stop using their tests that don’t find this elusive virus, and stop accepting their ridiculous, nonsensical measures!
This is the first time that I’ve seen The Expose venture into this territory, where the FOUNDATION of the covid hoax is exposed. I’m encouraged. (The next step is to completely ditch germ theory and Rockefeller medical dogma. I highly recommend Dawn Lester’s and David Parker’s “What Really Makes You Ill?” as a starting point for those who might decide to take that journey.)
The PCR tool is not a test and I have stopped calling it that. As Tom Cowan pointed out to Jon Rappoport, you don’t get false positives and false negatives from the PCR process. When you use that process to diagnose, it’s all false. You don’t brush your teeth with a hammer.
We’ve all been steeped in Rockefeller medical dogma and trickery (especially tv and Hollywood) meant to convince us that Rockefeller medicine is medicine and not dangerous voodoo. I can thank the covid hoax for showing me that. As a blogger, I sort of had my ear to the ground in May of 2020. I knew, not in detail of course, that something was off. I was not very deep into tracking the hoax and blogging about it when I came across Dr Andrew Kaufman. (My 27th blog post deals with that. I’ve now got almost 200 blog posts just on covid.) His explanation of exosomes and related matters resonated with me. As a Christian, I was biased to believe that there are not invisible attackers who would plague humankind forever. (Jehovah God’s project earth puts man, made in God’s image [possessing self-awareness and reason and free moral agency], at the center of it. Is he going to create a paradise home for man that includes invisible killers?) Bias is powerful but it isn’t automatically a bad thing. Unexamined bias can lead one astray. In any case, there’s some Bible guidance that I go by that I don’t think anyone would argue with. We are told to buy truth itself. In other words, we are not to automatically defer to the pastor or elder or authority figure or wise book or religious organization or whatever. (And there’s much about the Bible that doesn’t sit well with me.)
“Incidentally, SARS-COV-2has never been proven to exist in nature yet bizarrely, key component parts were patented in 2007 which, by definition, would require them to be man-made. The Patent is available to see here.” David Martin has pointed that out many times and brought that, and much else, to the attention of the authorities – who just ignore it all. And why wouldn’t they? Governments are police State governments and politicians are gangsters who serve more powerful and unelected gangsters (like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Augustin Carstens et al).
But people have been infantilized and turned into stupid cattle. They don’t read, unless it’s their smart phones. They are tv addicts (and tv is largely pharma-funded). I’m not a fan of Mint Press (shills, who masquerade as progressives, for pharma and vaccine companies) and Alan Macleod, but there’s an article by Macleod up on Mint Press that, added to one by Tim Schwab (Columbia Journalism Review and titled “Journalism’s Gates Keepers”), shows the extent of Bill Gates’s reach and you’ll have to read it to believe it. (Of course, Alan, in the article, talks about all the deaths from covid 19, a disease that doesn’t exist.)
Both scammy (and misled) virologists and those exposing their fraudulent science refer to ‘isolation’ as ‘purification’. It leads to the weird phrase ‘isolated and purified’ in relation to microorganisms. The very language used by scammy virologists and Rockefeller devotees is like coal dust that coats everyone and is almost impossible to get rid of. It stains you.
When you purify, say, water, that means that you take junk out of it. But in virology, or microbiology (Stefan Lanka doesn’t want to be called a virologist any longer because of the scam), purifying a microorganism means taking the organism out of junk. See the difference? In other words, isolation is purification and purification is isolation.
The link to Christine Massey’s research (I assume) isn’t working.
Her organization is called “Fluoride Free Peel.” Peel is a district in Ontario, Canada.
Jon Rappoport, the famous pandemic investigator (who famously debunks pandemics!), interviewed Christine. See his blog post titled “The non-existent virus; an explosive interview with Christine Massey.”
Our healthcare system is about to experience a tsunami! Potential side effects of jabs include chronic inflammation, because the vaccine continuously stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies. Other concerns include the possible integration of plasmid DNA into the body’s host genome, resulting in mutations, problems with DNA replication, triggering of autoimmune responses, and activation of cancer-causing genes. Alternative COVID cures exist. Ivermectin is one of them. While Ivermectin is very effective curing COVID symptoms, it has also been shown to eliminate certain cancers. Do not get the poison jab. Get Ivermectin today while you still can! https://ivmpharmacy.com
Spelling and grammer in first paragraph… good info and want to share widely… just an FYI to fix before I do that. Thanks.
But the discredited test does detect viral matter from a range of causes, whether dead or alive when used above the recommended level of amplification.
Note too, the amassing rolling total of alleged deaths from this virus has never previously been reported in such a manner designed to instil & maintain fear. Moreover, the total mortality over 2 flu seasons of 5 million makes it 1 million fewer than the average for flu, & its associated complications, that has all but disappeared.