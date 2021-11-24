THE COVID LIES – WHAT PANDEMIC?

THE PCR CANNOT TEST FOR A VIRUS THAT HAS NOT BEEN PROVEN TO EXIST

THERE IS NO VALID TEST TO DETECT SARS-COV-2 virus. yett why would that matter when there is no valid, isolated virus? WE have been dancing to the tune of corrupt globalists for the last 20 months. We need to all look at the facts and put a stop to that and the lies and the disproportionate nonsensical measures that we are all affected by as a result of them.

While we all may laugh at the DFS furniture “sales” that are clearly not a sale, yet the marketing used tries to make consumers feel an urgency to buy a product they don’t need, in case they are too late. However, when the same cheap tactics are used by the government, it is not quite as funny. The government has a magical tool at their disposal, the PCR test that creates, what they deem as “cases” of a potentially deadly virus, therefore, used to create fear and urgency, rendering grown adults terrified and accepting of any measure that a patriarchal government proposes in order to look after them.

GOEBBELIAN TACTICS

It is not the fault of the masses that they feel this fear, the government has relied upon it and employed behavioural scientists (SAGE) which includes communist party member, psychologist Susan Michie, to ensure it occurs almost, or exactly showing parallels to the Goebbelian methods used in WW2. Joseph Goebbels was a German Nazi politician and, chief propagandist for the Nazi Party famously said “We have made the Reich by propaganda and it is the absolute right of the state to supervise the formation of public opinion.” It was this propaganda and social control that kept the population in line, which demonstrably is what our own government believes too and has arguably used tactics Goebbels would be proud of, particularly through acting out one of his quotes “A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth”. We know all about repetition these last 20 months!

Recently the government propaganda warned that “cases” are rising in Europe with some countries introducing further restrictions, urging eligible people to get COVID-19 booster vaccines ahead of Christmas. According to the government’s own figures, more than 50 million first doses (88.2%) and 46 million second doses (80.2%) have been given across the UK, and that 14 million administered already (source). Again, a Goebbelian method is being used therefore, many are falling for the same DFS style, tactics when used by our own government who are pushing experimental jabs, that they don’t need, in case they are too late. This article will attempt to show why we don’t need them and to dispel the fear of “cases”- (It’s a double-sized article, let’s call it a BOGOF, if you will).

THE PREPAREDNESS

Going back to September 2019, the World Bank and the World Health Organisation (WHO), together created the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), which was to advise countries to prepare for a potential “lethal respiratory pathogen” and to invest in “innovative vaccines and therapeutics, surge manufacturing capacity, broad-spectrum antivirals and appropriate non-pharmaceutical interventions.” Countries were also advised that they should all “develop a system for immediately sharing genome sequences of any new pathogen.” They were already preparing us for a “pandemic.” (Source).

From “A World at risk” WHO Sept 2019 1

FAUCI

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) 80-year-old, Dr. Anthony Fauci was clearly prepared too, as, by December 4, 2019, he announced that his agency was “conducting and supporting research to develop state-of-the-art vaccine platform technologies that could be used to develop universal influenza vaccines as well as to improve the speed and agility of the influenza vaccine manufacturing process”. Additionally, he advised that the platform technologies included “DNA, messenger RNA (mRNA), virus-like particles, vector-based, and self-assembling nanoparticle vaccines.” (Source). How did they know to prepare for it? We should therefore be forgiven for thinking that the GPMB and Fauci’s NIAID either employed clairvoyant mystics or something more sinister was going on. Especially when realising that they had already set to release genetic and nanoparticle technologies onto the arguably, fear-filled public. (Source).

THE VIRUS HAS NOT BEEN PROVEN TO EXIST

Now, all it took, according to doctors Bailey and Bevan Smith authors of the paper THE-COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY “was the substitution of influenza, with an imaginary deadly and “novel” coronavirus. Yes, Imaginary, as despite all of the preparations, the SARS-CoV-2 has never been located in a human subject, nor has it been isolated, purified and subsequently photographed and biochemically characterised as a whole unique structure.

In fact, two publications were responsible for the belief that there was a novel virus, these publications went on to create a template for all subsequent studies. However, the first study by Fan et al (2020) was based only on an alignment with the RNA from a patient’s lungs and there had been no attempt made to isolate the COVID virus. The team of scientists were the first inventors of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, sent samples extracted from the patient’s lung fluid straight to sequencing to search for short genetic fragments or “reads”. These were crude samples, according to doctors Bailey and Bevan-Smith, and not physically isolated viruses. The samples contained millions of unique genetic fragments from the patient himself, innumerable microbes, even from the air the patient had breathed on the way to the hospital.

Despite this, a second study used the same template to construct what has been deemed to be a fictitious and theoretical strand of genetic material and also went to great lengths to confirm the results of the first study. Reviews of the studies – here and here. Incidentally, SARS-COV-2has never been proven to exist in nature yet bizarrely, key component parts were patented in 2007 which, by definition, would require them to be man-made. The Patent is available to see here

INSTITUTIONS HAVE NO RECORD OF WORK ISOLATING THE VIRUS

In a quest to discover if isolation of the SARS-COV-2 exists, two journalists have been sending requests – under the Freedom of Information Act- to various institutions in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of September 5th, 2021, twelve institutions responded indicating the same thing: that they have no record of work describing the isolation of the virus that is supposed to cause Covid-19. More details and the answers can be seen here

WHERE WAS THIS PANDEMIC?

Yet, the world was alerted of a “pandemic” on January 3rd, 2020 with as little as 44 “cases” reported of patients with pneumonia of unknown aetiology, there would or should have been no real cause for alarm. So, to recap, SARS-CoV-2 key points:

Has never been located in a human subject

Never been isolated or purified

It has not been proven to exist in nature as is patented

Its existence has not been proven by freedom of information requests –

Had as little as 44 cases globally.

Yet still, the WHO felt it necessary to convene for an emergency meeting at the end of January 2020 to monitor the international situation, by this time there were still only 17 deaths deemed to be caused by the “virus” and 581 “cases” certainly not enough for such alarm, but rational thinking at this point would have put paid to all that preparation perhaps.

A TOOL OF STATISTICAL NECESSITY

The saving grace was the RT PCR test a tool to afford the statistical basis to a pandemic and producing enough cases for the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to declare a public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC) (source).

At this time there it was reported that 7834, 99% of which were in China, and 170 deaths again in China, deemed to be from COVID. Amazingly by the very next day, the total number of cases had increased to 9,826.64, the growth of an imaginary virus, not isolated nor shown to be causative of any disease was to begin its reign of terror all due to the power of a PCR test.

THE CORMAN – DROSTEN PAPER

This occurred following the publication on January 23, 2020, in the scientific journal Eurosurveillance, by Dr. Christian Drosten, along with several colleagues from the Berlin Virology Institute at Charite Hospital, and also the head of a biotech company, TIB Molbiol Syntheselabor GmbH, published a study claiming to have developed the first effective test for detecting whether someone is infected with the novel coronavirus identified first only days before. The paper now referred to as the Corman Drosten paper (Eurosurveillance) also appeared on the WHO’s website on 13 and 17 January 2020 despite the authors acknowledging that they had designed the test “without having virus material available”.

A REQUEST TO RETRACT THE PAPER





An international consortium of Life Science scientists found the Corman-Drosten paper to be severely flawed with respect to its biomolecular and methodological design. Their paper “External peer review of the RTPCR test to detect SARS-CoV2 reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level: consequences for false positive results” (External peer review) included a request to retract the Corman/Drosten paper, which they said the publication by “Eurosurveillance”, raises the concern whether the paper was subjected to peer-review at all.

THE FRAUD SURROUNDING THE CORNAN DROSTEN PAPER

The false positives were not the only fraudulent area surrounding the Corman/Drosten collaboration, first of all the scientists requesting the retraction were right that the paper had not been peer-reviewed at all. Drosten failed to declare that he was actually a member of the Eurosurveillance editorial board when he and his co-authors were published in the journal only two days after submission (23 January). Not only that he was holding a fraudulent doctoral title and would likely face court charges as a result (Source).

Co-authors, Chantal Reusken, also failed to declare that she was on the Eurosurveillance editorial board and TIB Molbiol. Also, CEO Olfert Landt failed to declare his conflict of interest that his company was the maker of a PCR kit based on the published assay sequences, only revealing the fact on July 29th (source). TIB Molbiol company revealed later, that they had been “supplying COVID-19 PCR test kits since early January 2020” and said that “Over the last 12 months we have delivered over 60 million tests.” (source). Simply because we ignored their fraudulent behaviour and lies and allowed them to continue.

THE PCR TEST PRODUCES CASES WHETHER FROM HEALTHY PEOPLE OR NOT

So here is the shocker that really should render the fear of cases dead in the water – You cannot have specific tests for a virus without knowing the components of the virus you are trying to detect. – And the components cannot be known without having previously isolated/purified that virus! This should have put an end to the fear-mongering statistics, but even more shocking was the fact that due to the test, the statistics continued to grow allowing the WHO to deem it as a PHIC, an emergency and in turn this would allow the acceleration of experimental treatments, disguised as vaccines to enter the market without the stringent approval processes usually in place for pharmaceuticals.

The PCR would continue to produce “cases” as the WHO’S definition of a “confirmed case” of SARS-CoV-2 infection, is a person with a positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), which is essentially, a PCR test, regardless of whether the person is unwell or not. A PCR test may be able to detect short nucleotide sequences being they exist but come from somewhere else, not from a virus labelled “SARS-CoV-2”. (If it is done poorly or at high cycle numbers, as has been typical, the target sequence may not even exist in the sample and a “positive” result is simply an artefact of the process).

Already revealed on the Expose, THERE IS NO VALID TEST TO DETECT SARS-COV-2, neither antibody or antigen tests nor RT-PCR. Which also included those based on the supposed gene that codes for the S1 or spike protein. And that means that ALL THE NUMBERS OF “CASES”, “INFECTED”, “SICK”, “Asymptomatic” OR “DEAD DUE TO COVID-19” LACK A SCIENTIFIC BASE AND ALL “POSITIVES” ARE FALSE POSITIVES.

KARY MULLIS PCR INVENTOR

The Nobel Prize-Winning inventor of the PCR Kary Mullis stated that the PCR “doesn’t tell you that you are sick, or that the thing that you ended up with was going to hurt you or anything like that.”

KARY MULLIS ON PCR

Nonetheless, the entire case for the fear, the mandated measures including the mandated emergency lockdowns of businesses, schools, and other social arenas globally was based on a test that cannot diagnose the infectious status of a human in any proven way and no consistent link has ever been found between a disease state and the PCR results. (Source). n short, there has been a misapplication, misuse fraudulent application, call it what you will, of the PCR meaning COVID-19 is a scientifically meaningless construct that represents nothing more than a referential illusion. From the outset, the PCR was to provide the statistical basis for the “Pandemic” based on a disease invented for an agenda that benefits a tiny minority of people. there’s a huge chance you are not one of them.

So it is time to stop believing the lies, stop using their terminology, for a virus that they haven’t proved exists, (You haven’t got “Covid” you have a cold, or flu as you would normally), Stop using their tests that don’t find this elusive virus, and stop accepting their ridiculous, nonsensical measures!

Like this: Like Loading...