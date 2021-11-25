Breaking News

Official FDA report finds all-cause Death rate is higher among the Vaccinated and admits young Myocarditis victims have required Intensive Care

By on ( 1 Comment )

The clinical trials of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine found that the all-cause mortality rate of the vaccinated group was higher than that of the control group, months after the trials were launched, according to a recently released FDA report.

According to the report – which was released by the US Food and Drug Administration to provide background information on its questionable decision to grant full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA injection, after initially offering limited emergency use authorisation just six months after the vaccine’s clinical trial began – the total number of deaths reported in the vaccinated group was nearly one-quarter higher than the number of deaths in the placebo group.

Just under 22,000 participants were included in each group, with half receiving the coronavirus vaccine, and half receiving a saline solution injection.

The initial results of the clinical trials suggested a high-level of efficacy for the vaccine in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, an in particular, serious illness from COVID – but lacked significant data on all-cause mortality, due to the short time-frame.

A follow-up assessment of participants completed on March 13th of this year looked at the overall health outcomes of the trial participants, six months after they received either the experimental vaccine or the saline solution injection.

While Pfizer released partial data on the outcomes from the six-month assessment ending March 13th, the new FDA report includes more comprehensive data, and shows a significantly higher number of all-cause fatalities among the vaccinated cohort.

The Pfizer report in late July of this year showed effectively equal all-cause fatality rates between the vaccine and placebo cohorts six months after the tests were conducted, with 15 deaths among the nearly 22,000 vaccine recipients, versus 14 deaths among the nearly 22,000 placebo recipients.

Most of the total 29 deaths in both groups were not related to Covid-19. Three fatalities were listed as being related to the virus; two in the placebo group and one in the vaccinated group.

The FDA report, however, revealed a larger number of deaths by all causes in both groups, with 17 deaths among the control group and 21 in the vaccinated cohort.

Source – Page 23

The relative difference in all-cause deaths between the two cohorts equates to 23.5%, with the vaccinated population having a higher all-cause mortality rate.

The FDA report also states that following the emergency use authorisation in December 2020, a number of cases of rare heart conditions, including myocarditis and pericarditis, were reported following vaccination, leading the FDA and CDC to identify “serious risks for myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of” the Pfizer vaccine. The risk factor appears to be higher in males under 40, the report added, with boys ages 12 to 17 being especially at risk.

Source – Page 23

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: The WHO Is an Institution of Corruption
“Wolfgang Wodarg, discusses the broad issue of corruption in the WHO, how …
89% of Covid-19 Deaths among the Fully Vaccinated – Latest Public Health Data proves this is a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated’ and suggests the Vaccinated are more likely to die
If you get all your information from BBC News then you could …
Professor Delores Cahill: “We have to stop these injection trials. Now!”
On Tuesday Professor Delores Cahill joined Richie Allen to discuss the reality …
BREAKING NEWS: Martial Law In Aboriginal Community, Australia. Representatives Make Plea For International Help.
One representative of the group known as David said he descended from …
THE COVID LIES – WHAT PANDEMIC?
THE PCR CANNOT TEST FOR A VIRUS THAT HAS NOT BEEN PROVEN …
Idaho Legislators Advance Legislation to Increase Compensation For Workers Injured by Covid-19 Vaccines
A bill that would make it easier for residents of Idaho to …
After Being Sued for Information, the FDA Releases the First Round of Pfizer Documents
The Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has released Pfizer’s report on adverse …
Unvaccinated US Soldiers are Set to be Forced Out of the Military
Members of the United States Armed Forces who refuse to get the …
Deaths among Children are 44% higher than the 5-year-average since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine according to ONS data
Official data published by the Office for National Statistics proves that deaths …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest