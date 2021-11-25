89% of Covid-19 Deaths among the Fully Vaccinated – Latest Public Health Data proves this is a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated’ and suggests the Vaccinated are more likely to die

If you get all your information from BBC News then you could be forgiven for thinking the world is currently experiencing a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’. You only have to look at what they did in Austria, by discriminatorily putting the Unvaccinated in a lockdown, to be given that impression.

But you are being manipulated and lied to, and we can prove it.

The latest official Public Health data from Scotland not only proves that this the world is in fact in the grip of a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated’, it also proves that those who have so far chosen to avoid the questionable Covid-19 injections, are much better off for doing so.

Because the data shows that the fully vaccinated are up to five times more likely to die if infected with Covid-19.

Public Health Scotland publish a weekly report containing statistics on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status, and their latest report was published on Wednesday 22nd November.

The report contains data on the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations from October 23rd 2021 to November 19th 2021, and the number of Covid-19 deaths from 16th October 2021 to 12th November 2021.

Here’s what the latest report revealed in terms of whether this is a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated or Fully Vaccinated’…

Covid-19 Cases

Table 18 of the latest ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’ shows the number of Covid-19 cases per week by vaccination status between October 23rd and November 19th. We’ve created the following chart on the published data.

This data proves that the majority of Covid-19 cases in the past four weeks have been among the fully vaccinated population.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of cases per week by vaccination status as well as the projected number of cases per week up to December 17th 2021 based on the current trend.

As things stand there were 28,711 Covid-19 cases among the unvaccinated population between Oct 23rd and Nov 19th, with projections showing cases could increase to a cumulative total of approximately 60,000 by Dec 17th among the unvaccinated.

But there are far more cases among the vaccinated population, with 50,222 cases being recorded between Oct 23rd and Nov 19th, and projections show cases could rise to a cumulative total of approximately 105,000 by Dec 17th.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

Table 19 of the latest ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’ shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations per week by vaccination status between October 23rd and November 19th. We’ve created the following chart on the published data.

This data proves that the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations in the past four weeks have been among the fully vaccinated population.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of hospitalisations per week by vaccination status as well as the projected number of hospitalisations per week up to December 17th 2021 based on the current trend.

Between Oct 23rd and Nov 19th there were 559 hospitalisations among the unvaccinated population, and projections show that the cumulative total of hospitalisations among the unvaccinated could rise to approximately 1,000 by Dec 17th.

But things are looking much worse for the fully vaccinated. There were 1,564 Covid-19 hospitalisations among the vaccinated population between Oct 23rd and Nov 19th. But projections show this could rise to a cumulative total of approximately 3,300 by Dec 17th.

Covid-19 Deaths

Table 20 of the latest ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’ shows the number of Covid-19 deathsper week by vaccination status between October 16th and November 12th. We’ve created the following chart on the published data.

This data proves that the majority of Covid-19 deaths in the past four weeks have been among the fully vaccinated population.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of deaths per week by vaccination status as well as the projected number of deaths per week up to December 10th 2021 based on the current trend.

As things stand there were just 54 Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population between Oct 16th and Nov 12th, with projections showing deaths could increase to a cumulative total of approximately 95 by Dec 10th among the unvaccinated.

But if you are fully vaccinated then your chances of dying if infected with Covid-19 look far worse. Because there were 447 deaths among the vaccinated population between Oct 16th and Nov 12th, and projections show deaths could rise to a cumulative total of approximately 930 by Dec 10th.

Covid-19 Case / Hospitalisation / Fatality Rates

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status according to the latest Public Health Scotland ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’.

The chart shows that the vaccinated population accounted for 64% of cases and 74% of hospitalisations between Oct 23rd and Nov 19th, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for 36% of cases and 26% of hospitalisations.

Meanwhile between Oct 16th and Nov 12th, the vaccinated population accounted for a frightening 89% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for just 11%.

The above chart also clearly demonstrates something rather strange considering we know that the Covid-19 injections cannot prevent infection or transmission of the Covid-19 virus (ask yourself what the point of vaccine passports are, because they’re certainly not about “stopping the spread”), but are alleged to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by up to 95%.

But if this was the case then we should be seeing that the percentage of hospitalisations and deaths attributed to the vaccinated population is much less than the percentage of cases attributed to the vaccinated population. But we’re not, which calls for further investigation, and this is what we found –

The above chart shows the case-hospitalisation rate (No. Cases / No. Hosp.), case-fatality rate (No. Cases / No. Deaths), and hospitalisation fatality rate (No. Hosp / No. Deaths) by vaccination status.

These are the figures we should be looking at to determine the effectiveness of the vaccines because it is impossible to be hospitalised with Covid-19 or die with Covid-19 if you have not first been infected with Covid-19.

Therefore, the rates per 100,000 of the general population used by the likes of BBC News are used to deceive you.

Demonstrating the effectiveness of the vaccines by using the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status per 100,000 of the general population, is like demonstrating the effectiveness of a professional egg cracker by using the number of broken yolks per 100,000 eggs in the world.

The professional egg cracker cannot break a yolk unless they first crack an egg, the same as a person cannot die with Covid-19 unless first infected with Covid-19. Therefore, the effectiveness of the egg cracker should be calculated against the number of eggs cracked, and the effectiveness of a vaccine against death due to Covid-19 should be calculated against the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Now that we’ve cleared that up – It’s quite concerning to find that all three rates are much higher among the vaccinated population, we should surely be seeing the opposite if the Covid-19 vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death?

But unfortunately the above figures do not just suggest that the vaccines are ineffective, they actually suggest that they make the recipient worse.

A vaccine effectiveness of +95% against death from Covid-19 would mean that the unvaccinated population have a 95% higher chance of dying if infected with Covid-19 than the vaccinated.

A vaccine effectiveness of 0% would mean that the vaccines are ineffective and the vaccinated and unvaccinated have the same chance of dying if infected with Covid-19.

But a vaccine effectiveness of -95% would mean that the vaccines actually make the recipient worse, by for example decimating the recipients immune system, or invoking a response such as antibody-dependent-enhancement. Which makes the following figures extremely concerning.

The above chart shows the increased risk of hospitalisation if infected with Covid-19, the increased risk of death if infected with Covid-19, and the increased risk of death if hospitalised with Covid-19, among the vaccinated population. The percentages have been calculated based on the ‘Rates by Vaccination Status’ calculated in the previous chart.

The chart shows that the vaccinated are 63% more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 if infected, therefore this shows that the Covid-19 vaccines have an average vaccine effectiveness of -63% against hospitalisation.

But the most concerning figure demonstrated on the above chart shows that the vaccinated are 394% more likely to die with Covid-19 if infected. This shows that the Covid-19 vaccines have an average vaccine effectiveness of -394% against death suggesting the injections are completely decimating the recipients immune systems.

Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated

So there you have it. The latest data published by Public Health Scotland confirms that with 64% of cases, 74% of hospitalisations, and 89% of deaths over the past four weeks having been among the vaccinated population, that this is not a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’, and is instead very much a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated’.

But not only that, the data also proves that the Covid-19 injections not only do not work, they also make the recipient worse, with a case-fatality rate five times higher among the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated population.

For the good of humanity it’s time to switch off BBC News and realise they’ve been manipulating you and lying to you, because the past year and half has had absolutely nothing to do with a virus, and everything to do with control.

