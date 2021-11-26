Cancer Expert Says UK Seeing Spike in “Non-Covid” Deaths, Nobody Willing to Blame Vaccines as Culprit

In the United Kingdom, excess mortality is off the charts. Despite this, nobody is willing to consider the Covid-19 vaccines as responsible for the deaths.

Professor Carl Heneghan and Cancer Expert said that the current situation in the country is a “national scandal.” Over the past several months, a shocking 9,300 more people than usual have died in Great Britain, and officials are blaming everything else except the jabs.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that England and Wales have together registered 20,853 more deaths over the past 18 months than the five-year average. Only 11,531 deaths are said to have involved Covid-19.

However, when we say “involved” we mean that the cause of death has been labelled as Covid-19, when actually it could have been entirely something else to blame.

Heneghan who directs the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, is calling for an immediate and full investigation into the matter of excess mortality, which is skyrocketing with no end in sight.

The professor said: “We urgently need to understand what’s going wrong and an investigation of the root causes to determine those actions that can prevent further unnecessary deaths.”

Professor of medicine at the University of Buckingham Medical School and cancer expert, Karol Sikora, said that a “backlog” in reporting and a “lack of access to health care” is to blame for the deaths, not the vaccines.

“There’s bound to be an excess from cancer but it doesn’t happen very quickly,” Sikora further added.

It seems none of these health officials is willing to even consider that the Covid-19 vaccines could be contributing to the excess deaths. Another scapegoat for the deaths is the change of seasons as the weather is getting colder.

Sikora also said that the psychology of the pandemic has stopped many people from seeking medical attention. Particularly cancer patients, who are terrified of catching covid due to the “stay home, stay safe” campaign, were not able to identify the early symptoms of cancer which thus allowed it to progress.

Sikora said that another factor is lack of face-to-face interactions, which is now somehow entirely responsible for the increase in deaths since the vaccines were rolled out.

“All three have led almost certainly to a non-COVID increase in fatalities,” Sikora says. “Some of it, like delays in cancer, cardiac care, and surgery for heart attacks, are going to result in excess death. That’s why we are seeing excess mortality.”

Sikora believes that over time things are going to get progressively worse as people continue to die in their homes. He says it’s a “strange” phenomenon, calling it a “secondary effect of the changes in people not wanting to seek medical aid and the lack of capacity in the system to deal with them.”

