Heart Disorders up 118% and Excess Deaths up 40% among Young Adults since they were given the Covid-19 Vaccine

Figures available from Public Health Scotland show that excess deaths in Scotland have been on the rise since the middle of May 2021, despite a huge decline in Covid-19 deaths, with the under 65’s seeing up to a 40% increase in the number of deaths against the five-year-average.

But further statistics go some way to explaining the increase in deaths among younger adults, because data on cardiovascular related health issues shows that some weeks since May 2021, have seen up to a 118% increase in the number of cardiovascular cases among 15-44-year-olds, and up to a 72% increase in the number of cardiovascular cases among 45-64-year-olds.

With it now being common knowledge that the Covid-19 vaccines can cause unusual blood clots associated with low levels of platelets, as well as heart problems in the form of myocarditis and pericarditis; particularly among younger adults, teens and children – is it safe to assume that the experimental injections are to blame for the extraordinary rise in excess deaths and cardiovascular related health issues among younger adults?

The above chart is taken from the Public Health Scotland (PHS) ‘COVID-19 wider impacts on the health care system’ dashboard and it shows the weekly number of deaths registered in Scotland from October 2020 to October 24th 2021 alongside the 2015-2019 five-year-average number of deaths registered weekly.

The chart shows that Scotland suffered excess deaths in line with an increase in alleged Covid-19 deaths towards the end of October 2020 and a further increase in alleged Covid-19 deaths in the middle of January 2021. We can then see that excess deaths gradually declined and actually fell below the five-year-average in April 2021, before climbing back up above expected levels from the middle of May 2021.

The difference this time though is that Scotland had an average weekly Covid-19 death rate of 1 between May 1st and June 19th, and since then the highest 7-day average Covid-19 death rate has only climbed as high as 24, with an average of 100 Covid-19 deaths being registered per week since the end of September. So it’s safe to say that the excess deaths currently being suffered in Scotland since May 2021 cannot be attributed to Covid-19.

So what is causing excess deaths in Scotland in 2021 if Covid-19 is not to blame? Well, to work that out we need to dissect the available data further.

The above chart shows the number of deaths registered per week from 2015-2021 between week 21 to week 43 (May 24th to October 31st in 2021) using data available from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) .

This provides a clearer picture of how bad things actually are, as we can see that the 2020 levels were in mostly in line with the previous five-years, despite an alleged deadly virus circulating and no Covid-19 vaccine to protect people from it.

What’s also concerning is that the rates of excess deaths in 2021 are increasing by the week, as is also demonstrated on the following chart showing the same data as cumulative totals per week.

The total number of deaths registered between week 21 and week 43 in 2020, was 24,160 according to the NRS data. This was just an increase of 14 on the number of deaths registered within the same time frame in 2019, despite an alleged deadly virus circulating in 2020.

But fast forward to 2021 and we find that there have been 26,904 deaths registered in Scotland between week 21 and week 43, despite a Covid-19 vaccine roll-out with extremely high uptake in Scotland, and Covid-19 deaths being close to zero between May and July, and reaching an average of 100 per week since.

This doesn’t make sense, does it?

Further data available from the Public Health Scotland ‘COVID-19 wider impacts on the health care system’ dashboard shows us that the increase has been seen pretty evenly among both males and females in Scotland since May 2021. With both sexes seeing an increase as high as 32% in a single week against the five-year-average. This fact is concerning due to males historically accounting for a higher percentage of the excess deaths prior to May 2021.

We can also see from data available from the Public Health Scotland ‘COVID-19 wider impacts on the health care system’ dashboard that excess deaths have increased among all age groups. But surprisingly, the biggest increase has been among the under 65’s, with the age group registering a 40% increase against the five-year average in the week ending October 17th 2021.

Unfortunately, both PHS and NRS data fails to provide a further breakdown by age of excess deaths registered in Scotland in 2021, which is “peculiar” when we find they’re able to do so on other data.

As many will be aware we seem to be seeing an extraordinary amount of professional athletes suffering heart issues in 2021; Sergio Aguero, the Barcelona forward, has announced he may be retiring due to the sudden onset of heart problems, and a short video found here shows that athletes have been dropping like flies since the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

A quick Google search for ‘Died Suddenly’ also shows dozens and dozens of articles of parents, young adults, and teens who have suddenly died this year.

With the Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK Medicine Regulator, openly admitting that they suspect myocarditis and pericarditis are potential side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines by officially adding warnings about the heart conditions to the safety labels of the Covid-19 vaccines it’s not that hard to join the dots and see that something isn’t quite right here.

The question of course is, does official data support the theory that the Covid-19 injections are causing young adults to sadly die due to causing heart problems?

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact that the heart muscle cannot regenerate.

Eventually myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke of heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death. There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, one the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock.

You’d probably never heard of the condition prior to 2021 due to the rarity of it. But as the above chart on the number of myocarditis and pericarditis cases reports as adverse reactions to vaccines in the USA shows, it’s not so rare anymore, and it seems to be disproportionally affecting younger adults and teens.

The above chart is based on reports made to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the USA, of myocarditis and pericarditis as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines, and it shows that the highest number of reports have been among among 15-19-year-olds.

This makes the following shocking data available on the Public Health Scotland ‘COVID-19 wider impacts on the health care system’ dashboard, slightly less surprising.

The above chart shows the weekly number of cardiovascular (conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels) cases in Accident & Emergency departments across Scotland, and it shows that they have been more or less in line with the average 2019-2019 levels. That is until you dissect the data by age.

Because the above chart shows that the number of cardiovascular cases presenting to A&E among the under 65’s have increased significantly since May 2021, rising to as high as 19% above average in the week ending 11th July.

But yet again PHS have failed to provide a further breakdown by age-group. But what they do show us is that the largest increase in cardiovascular cases has been among the least deprived areas of Scotland, with the most deprived remaining well below average.

This suggests that the increase in cardiovascular health problems is not necessarily down to unhealthy living, because as of the week ending 24th October cardiovascular cases presenting to A&E were 3.6% down on the average in the most deprived areas but 27.1% above average in the least deprived areas.

Scotland has, however, seen a significant increase in the number of cardiovascular cases in out of hours services since around June 2021.

The above chart shows the weekly number of cardiovascular cases in ‘out of hour services’ during 2021 compared to the 2018-2019 average, and it clearly demonstrates something went drastically wrong from June onwards, and seems to show that cases are increasing even further against the expected rate.

Surprisingly, PHS provide a further breakdown on the above data by age group, and it confirms what we suspected. The highest number of cardiovascular cases are occurring among 15-44-year-olds.

Out of Hours

The above chart shows that cardiovascular cases in ‘out of hour services’ among 15-44-year-olds were 118% higher than the 2018-2019 average in the week ending 11th July 2021, with the most recent week showing an increase 73% higher than the expected rate as of October 24th 2021.

Cardiovascular cases among the next age bracket have also increased, with 45-64-year-olds registering a 47.4% increase in the number of cardiovascular cases against the historic average in the week ending August 8th.

Out of Hours

Teens and younger adults also top the league in terms of the number of cardiovascular cases in ‘out of hour services’ with 148 cases occurring in the week ending July 11th, 147 cases occurring in the week ending September 12th, and 145 cases in the week ending October 24th.

This compares to 48, 54, and 57 cases occurring among 45-64-year-olds during the same weeks, with the over 65’s registering no more than 29 cases per age group throughout the whole of 2021.

A similar pattern can also be seen in the weekly number of cardiovascular incidents attended by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The above chart from PHS shows that whilst the Scottish Ambulance Service has attended a higher number of cardiovascular incidents than the expected rate since October 2020, a much more noticeable increase against the average occurred from April 2021 onwards.

Something else also changed from July 2021 onwards, and that is the age demographic of the people the Scottish Ambulance Service had to attend to.

Ambulance

Up to July 2021, the majority of cardiovascular incidents were occurring in the elderly, but since then the 15-44-year-olds have taken the lead with a 82% increase against the 2018-2019 average being seen in the week ending July 11th.

There is, however, a slight change in who tops the league in terms of the number of cardiovascular incidents.

Ambulance

The most incidents have actually been occurring in the 45-64-year-olds, with the Scottish Ambulance Service having to attend 481 incidents in the week ending 11th July 2021, among this age group alone.

The 15-44-year-olds are not far behind though, with the Scottish Ambulance Service attending 387 cardiovascular incidents across this age group in the week ending 4th July 2021.

So, there you have it. Scotland has registered over 2,000 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average and 2020 since May 2021, with the largest increase in excess deaths occurring among the under 65’s.

The data shows that these deaths cannot be attributed to Covid-19, and further data shows that 15-44-year-olds have suffered a horrendous increase in the number of cardiovascular incidents during the same time frame.

With blood clots, myocarditis and pericarditis being known potential adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections; the latter occurring mainly in younger adults and teens, and a sudden increase in professional athletes suffering cardiac issues during 2021, alongside dozens of news articles confirming parents, young adults and teens suddenly dying, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that the common denominator in all these events is the experimental Covid-19 injections.

