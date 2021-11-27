Breaking News

Dr. Peter McCullough: “I’m calling for a halt in the vaccine programme and a thorough safety review”

By on ( 3 Comments )

Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist, has been a steadfast advocate for alternative Covid treatments like hydroxychloroquine.  He joined Stew Peters to discuss natural immunity, the spike protein in Covid injections, the harm and deaths caused by Covid injections and called for an immediate halt to the Covid injection programme.

“If [someone] has already had Covid-19 the illness, and it is a well-documented case that, their immunity is robust, complete and durable” Dr. Peter McCullough said, meaning it is robust against all the variants and it is complete.  The Covid injections only give antibodies to one protein.  Natural immunity gives antibodies to at least 27 proteins and full T-cell response, more so in children.  There is not a single case of a verified re-infection in a Covid recovered person.  Dr. McCullough added that a Covid recovered person should not take Covid PCR tests as all it will do is generate a false positive test result.

“When the vaccine rollout began in mid-December 2020, more than one quarter of Americans—91 million—had been infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) estimate. As of this May, that proportion had risen to more than a third of the population, including 44% of adults aged 18-59,” Jennifer Block, a freelance journalist, wrote in an article published by the British Medical Journal.

Using CDC and census data, Block showed that by mid-September there were 120 million Americans who had natural immunity from previously having had Covid. “We now [mid-November] estimate that number could be as high as 200 million Americans who are basically in the free and clear,” Dr. McCullough said, “40% of children through May had already had the infection” as agreed by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). 

CDC: Epidemiology of COVID-19 in children aged 5 – 11 years, 2 November 2021

Dr. McCullough said that by mid-November, after the delta variant which really hit the younger age groups, “we’re probably at 80%, by my estimate, of children now have natural immunity.”

“Someone who is naturally immune can get no benefit from a vaccine.  We have three well cited papers showing harm when an individual who is already naturally immune takes a vaccine,” Dr. McCullough said, “our cases are coming from the vaccinated.  It is the vaccinated that can get Covid-19 and transmit it to others, our CDC Director has agreed with this.  It is the Covid recovered, the naturally immune, that will no longer participate in the pandemic … vaccination is not going to work, we know that boosters are failing right now in Israel.”

Dr. McCullough also discusses what is in the Covid injections that causes harm and death.  It is the spike protein he says, people are talking about “spike protein disease.”  The spike protein persists for up to 15 months, “it takes a long time for the human body to clear it out.  It’s in our tissues, it’s in our immune cells, our macrophages and monocytes are trying to clear out spike protein. You can imagine with shot 1, then shot 2 and now a shot every six months.  We’ll never get this spike protein out of the human body,” Dr. McCullough said, “under no circumstances should anyone under age 30 receive these vaccines.  One of the major reasons is myocarditis, heart inflammation.”

“I’m calling for a complete cessation of all vaccine mandates, eliminate them immediately.  And I’m calling for a vaccine halt, in the programme, and a thorough safety review.”

You can watch Dr. McCullough’s interview on the Stew Peters Show HERE or below.

Further reading:

