Why the World will end at the 7th Covid Jab and who is really behind the Vaccine Mandates

Further to the letter of Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano describing the coup d’etat against democracy by assorted billionaires and the threat this poses to the church and to all of our freedoms and his call for an anti globalist alliance, the Lords Witnesses invite the reader to come on a short trip through the bible from Genesis through the Gospels to Revelation, focussing only on scriptures relevant to the present Covid Vaccines.

We try to keep this article as doctrine free as we can and just extract the key scriptures which explain the demonic power game we are being subjected to. If you have ever wondered why governments all over the world have replaced democracy with vaxxocracy, here is an answer.

By ‘The Lords Witnesses’

Note – The Lords Witnesses recognise that their bible intepretations are not perfect. Their understandings are incomplete and subject to continual refinement. The purpose of this article is to point out that the Holy Book does have quite a lot to say about the present plague affecting mankind. It can help people make the right decision in the face of massive media pressure to corrupt our genes.

Double Vaccination is the Snake Bite of Genesis 3:15, a Fang for a Jab

15 And I shall put enmity between you [the serpent, Satan’s administration]and the woman [Eve – Adam’s wife and the Holy Spirit – God’s administration] and between your seed [Cain and descendants and converts] and her seed [Abel, then Seth and descendants and converts]. He will ambush you in the head and you will ambush him in the heel. (Genesis 3)

An ambush is a hidden and unexpected attack. God’s people (75% of mankind who will be saved into the Kingdom of God) will be ambushed by a snake which bites them in the heel – for that is how snakes attack. The snake depicts Satan’s administration because it acts like a snake. It is a metaphor for a slithering, deceptive, sideways moving crooked and lethal outfit. Satan’s people will be ambushed in the head which is how you kill a snake. This battle of the seeds is the fight between Good and Evil, which is a recruitment and procreative battle. The first seed of Satan was Cain who was actually the son of Satan and Eve. For Cain means spear/spike in Hebrew. Eve called Cain this because Satan pierced her to create Cain. Whereas Abel means breath in Hebrew, because Adam loved her and kissed her when creating Abel – something that did not happen during the procreation of Cain. Satan’s plan was quite brilliant. He was the firstborn angel of all creation. He was used to being the boss. He was God’s CEO in the patriarchal society of the heavens. He was therefore jealous of Adam, who was also firstborn son of God, the firstborn human son rather than the firstborn angelic son. Although Adam was born again aged 30 angelically (before he was presented with Eve) and Satan was given a human body in which to operate as God’s representative in Eden. That meant that Satan and Adam were true brothers, both direct angelic-human dual souled sons of God (Jehovah – Yahweh etc.).

All humans are angelic human hybrids actually if the truth be known. For when we dream at night we create an animated movie in real time. That is not something that a human brain with a cycle time of 200 Hz can actually do. It took 22,000 computers running at 4 GigaHertz 18 months to shoot 90 minutes of Toy Story2 and a further 100 humans working solidly on the project for the same time period not to mention Tom Hanks and all the other Hollywood Stars. Yet every night we humans whose brains cycle at 200Hz max, do the same thing in real time AND interact with our own movies. The human brain is millions of times too slow to achieve that. But an angelic brain is not. Our spirit, our AI operating system (Artificial Intelligence), our Divine Intelligence (DI) operating system, runs on our angel when we dream. Everyone reading this has run on their own angel every night of their life. Every dream you have ever seen is courtesy of that soul. The human brain is powerful enough to screen the movies created by the angel but is not powerful enough to create them, to shoot them in real time. So the angelic brain is the movie studio, Dreamworks in fact, and the human brain is the Imax Cinema.

So now, for the first time, Satan has a true brother, a new direct first generation son of God. Adam was not a descendant of Satan. So Satan had no patriarchal authority over Adam. Satan did not like this at all being a spoilt control freak at that time. So his plan was quite brilliant. He would first of all impregnate Eve. Then he would persuade her to eat the fruit which would kill her but God would not be able to kill Cain inside her. So God would have to give her a stay of execution long enough to deliver Cain. Then he would seduce Eve sufficiently deeply to persuade her to kill Adam by enticing him to eat the fruit using her womanly powers which Satan had revealed to her whilst piercing her to produce Cain. The net result would be Cain, his son, would not be under a death penalty. But both Eve and Adam would be. Game over thought Satan. Then Cain could sleep with a descended female angelic (who would be a daughter of Satan since all the angels are his children) and Satan would remain the father of all creation. There would be no child of God alive anywhere that was not also a child of his. His monopoly would be preserved. His stranglehold on power would remain intact. His competitor would be eliminated.

11 For this is the message which you have heard from [the] beginning, that we should have love for one another

12 not like Cain, who originated with the wicked one and slaughtered his brother. And for the sake of what did he slaughter him? Because his own works were wicked, but those of his brother [were] righteous. (1 John 3)

He carried out his plan successfully, because Adam loved his wife more than he loved God’s law not to eat from the tree. And things looked great to Satan, who imagined that God would not remove his firstborn angelic rights and did not imagine that any other angel would be stupid enough to give his life for Adam. He was right on the first count but wrong on the second. A certain 42nd generation angel, who had a rather colourful past, who had lived on the dark side for too long and rejected it was taking an interest in all of this. He was the original prodigal son. He had screwed up everything as an angel. So when he came to his senses and returned to his father, he had asked God to make him just a preadamic human, a caveman, because he no longer felt worthy to be an angel, so reprehensible had his behaviour been.

But God forgave him everything and was overjoyed that he had seen the error of his ways and restored him to full angelic status upon his repentance and showed him more love than he imagined he deserved. Because God understood that he who is forgiven much loves much. So this angel, whose name was Michael, said to himself. I am lucky to be an angel at all. I would have settled for the life of a caveman. I see what happened to Adam here. He had no chance. He had no experience of deception or of sex. He was totally outclassed by Satan. Yet he still loved his wife so much that he killed himself to be with her. I like this guy. I don’t like what Satan did to him. I am gonna step in here. I’m gonna save Adam and I am gonna screw Satan. Hey Jehovah: Take my angel for Adam and my human soul. Have them both. Restore him fully on me. This thing that Satan has done will not stand. Not whilst I have the power to stop it.

This was the payback that God knew could result from the forgiveness he had shown to Michael previously. For God knows the power of love better than anyone – having invented it. So of course he accepted Michael’s offer and Adam was redeemed. Hence I can write this article and you can read it.

But the MO of Satan had now been established and exposed. He wants to be daddy to everyone. He wants all of mankind to be his seed. That is the battle of the seeds of Genesis 3:15. Satan wishes to appropriate all of God’s children to be his children by any means possible. Just as he attempted to do with Adam and Eve in the garden.

It this context we can now revisit the snake bite of Genesis 3:15, an ambush to the heel of the Good seed. The main purpose of the seed of the serpent (who is Cain and his genetic or converted seed) is to make more seed for his side of the battle. So the snake bite to the heel is a means of achieving that. When a snake bites, it injects venom into its victim with two fangs. The heel in bible symbolism is the end of a body temporally and the head is the start of a body temporally. So the heel of the good seed, is the last ones with faith and love who are around at the end of the good seed, the end of this world.



So the snake bite is a double injection which affects end times mankind. That is the Covid vaccination. We know this vaccination is from Cain (the seed of the serpent, the seed of Satan) because Cain means spear or spike, and the Covid Vaccinations turn your body into spike factories or Cain factories. This genetically reprograms you to be a son of Cain (Spike) rather than Adam, to be Cainian rather than adamic.

Furthermore thanks to the work of two Swedish geneticists, we know that the mRNA vaccines can enter into the nucleus and prevent your DNA from fixing itself if it is broken. This is necessary to prevent the body from undoing any gene therapy it is being subjected to. The body is designed to prevent its DNA being hacked or changed. To succeed in changing your DNA, a permanent gene therapy has to turn off the DNA fixing mechanism in every cell. Jiang and Mei, proved that the vaccines do this.



Furthermore, the dosage given of mRNA is 14.4 Trillion copies in the Pfizer jab and 48 Trillion copies in the Moderna Jab, in circumstances where a systemic Covid infection only produces between 10-100 billion copies of the virus – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7685332/ and people have between 6 Trillion and 35 Trillion cells in their bodies depending upon how you count them and each mRNA copy can program a cell to produce thousands of Spike proteins. So the dosages in the vaccine are not vaccination dosages. They are gene therapy dosages sufficient to infect every cell in your body and designed to provide thousands of spike proteins for each cell of your body! And people are taking 3rd shots of this!

So the spiritual purpose behind the vaccines is to recruit you genetically to be a son of the Serpent, a son of Cain, Cainian rather than a son of Adam, a son of God, Adamic. Of course almost nobody on earth realises this. But there again the serpent ambushes the good seed in the heel. It is an unexpected attack. That is the M.O. of a serpent. Nothing has changed in the 6,013 years since Adam’s sin. Becoming a son of Cain does NOT deny you salvation. But it makes salvation more difficult because it gives Satan patriarchal authority over you. This means he can tempt you more effectively. One’s genetic makeup (Cainian or Adamic) does not determine one’s salvation. It is what one chooses to do in life that determines whether you are good seed or bad seed by salvation covenant.The Gospels Declare COVID19 to be a Man Made Bioweapon – The Wuhan Lab Leak Theory is Correct

27 Then taking Jesus into the praetorium, the soldiers of the governor gathered all the cohort against Him.

28 And stripping Him, they put a scarlet cloak around Him.

29 And plaiting a crown of thorns, they placed [it] on His head, and a reed in His right [hand]. And bowing the knee before Him, they mocked at Him, saying, Hail, King of the Jews.

30 And spitting at Him, [they] took the reed and struck at His head.

31 And when they had mocked Him, they stripped off His cloak, and they put His garments on Him and led Him away to crucify [Him]. (Matthew 27 GLT)

16 And the soldiers led Him away inside the court, which is [the] praetorium. And they called together all the cohort.

17 And they put purple on Him, and they plaited and placed a crown of thorns on Him.

18 And they began to salute Him, Hail, king of the Jews!

19 And they struck His head with a reed, and spat at Him. And placing the knees, [they] bowed to Him.

20 And when they had mocked Him, they took the purple off Him, and put His own garments on Him. And they led Him out, that they might crucify Him. (Mark 15 GLT)

1 Then Pilate took Jesus and flogged [Him].

2 And having plaited a crown out of thorns, the soldiers put [it] on His head. And they threw a purple mantle around Him,

3 and said, Hail, King of the Jews! And they gave Him blows with the palm.

4 Then Pilate went outside again and said to them, Behold, I bring Him out to you that you may know that I do not find even one crime in Him!

5 Then Jesus came outside, wearing the thorny crown and the purple mantle. And he said to them, Behold, the Man! (John 19 GLT)

These 3 accounts have end times fulfilments which apply today.

Harvard Medical school first referred to COVID19 as a Crown of thorns in Feb 2020. They did this because a Corona virus of Spike Proteins is indeed a Crown of Thorns. The Latin word Corona, means crown and a spike is a thorn.

The last thing that happened to Jesus before he was led off to be killed was the crown of thorns abuse. Pilate said to the crowds in John 19 : Ecce Homo (Behold the man). So Jesus stands for end times mankind – that is us folks.

The soldiers in Matthew27, Mark15 and John19 are all said to have platted the crown of thorns. A platt is a double helix. A double helix is the structure of DNA. The soldiers are members of a military. In the greater fulfilment they manufacture the crown of thorns, COVID19, by gene splicing, using CRISPR technology – making the double helix DNA for it and then transcribing the RNA from that.

In Matthew27 and Mark15 the soldiers spat upon Jesus. That is how COVID19 is transferred, through tiny droplets of water from the lungs and from the mouth.

In Mark15 and John 19 there is a Thorny Crown in addition to a Crown of Thorns. That is a variant of the crown of thorns.

Here is then is the whole deal: Matthew27 is the story of the manufacture by government backed militaries of COVID19 and the deliberate infection of mankind with this bio weapon

Mark15 is the manufacture by government backed militaries of a variant of COVID19 and its release to infect mankind

In John 19 the soldiers make a crown of thorns but do not spit upon Jesus. This is the really worrying one. This virus is not transmitted from person to person. It is therefore a result of the vaccine. This must be the delta variant, which evades the vaccine and is the inevitable consequence of vaccinating people during a pandemic which is a recipe for disaster because it forces the virus to mutate so as to evade the vaccine. So delta was created/forced by the vaccines. It was essentially created by Pfizer and Moderna in the sense that the vaccines gave Covid no other option but to mutate into something which evaded them – https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/19/dr-roger-hodkinson-you-never-start-a-vax-programme-in-the-middle-of-a-pandemic/

Snakes kill by Injection or suffocation

Snakes kill either by injection of venom (Cobra, Viper, Asp) or by strangulation/suffocation/constriction of the airway and the vascular system (Python, Anaconda, Boa Constrictor).

COVID-19 is the constriction by the serpent (causing death by hypoxia, lack of Oxygen and/or vascular problems and/or cardiac arrest)

Gene therapy vaccines are the snake venom (causing death by slow poisoning of the immune system and by damaging the vascular system etc.).

The vaccines are the Cobras, the Vipers, the Asps, COVID variants are the Pythons, the Anacondas, the Boa Constrictors. Constrictors should not be lethal to man if handled correctly as Margot Robbie revealed in the case of her mum to Chris Pratt whilst he was hosting Jimmy Kimmel live. Likewise COVID-19 if treated properly with the correct therapeutics, should not be lethal to man. But venomous snakes can be lethal to mankind.

COVID19 counts as 616 – the number of the beast in the oldest bible text

C O V I D 1 9

100 + 0 + 5 + 1+500 + 1 + 9 = 616, the true number of the Beast

The Latin Numeral System is I = 1, V = 5, X = 10, L = 50, C = 100, D = 500, M = 1000. We take O as 0. Each character in COVID19 is interpreted individually.

COVID 19 stands for COronaVIrus Disease 2019 – Since the first case was identified in 2019.

The first Century beast was the Roman state, the 7 heads which are 7 mountains of Revelation17, being the 7 hills of Rome. The Harlot riding the beast was the early Roman Catholic Church back then (she is still up to her old tricks). Hence the Roman numerology.

616 is the correct variant rather than 666, according to the Ephraemi Rescriptus Codex, Tyconius a 4th century Christian writer, and P115 – the Oxyrhynchus fragment from 225-275 AD, the oldest extant copy of Revelation13:17. Irenaeus, the 2nd century Christian writer, acknowledged its existence but rejected it in favour of 666. Irenaeus was in the Catholic Church, which fell as a true church on 84Nisan14 AD. 666 is a triangular number, the sum of all the numbers from 1-36 = 666. It is more spooky and interesting mathematically.

The Mark of the beast of Revelation13 upon the hand will be vaccine passports and upon the forehead will be social credit scores

11 And I saw another wild beast ascending out of the earth [DEEP STATE was buried but comes up above ground], and it had 2 horns like a lamb, but it began speaking as a dragon [the globalist UK-US beast – not the ram of Daniel8 which is the UK- US nation state beast. The two 2 horned beasts are competing administrations for the UK- US world power].



12 And it exercises all the authority of the first wild beast in its sight. And it makes the earth and those who dwell in it worship the first wild beast, whose death-stroke got healed [The first wild beast is the UN. The two horned wild beast is not the second wild beast, the US-UK world power preceded the UN notwithstanding it appearing second in this account].



13 And it performs great signs, so that it should even make fire come down out of heaven to the earth in the sight of mankind [false flag terrorism by demonically possessed rogue elements of the security forces, the stone not cut by hands of Daniel2, the fire signs of 1Kings18 and 2Kings1].



14 And it misleads those who dwell on the earth, because of the signs that were granted it to perform in the sight of the wild beast, while it tells those who dwell on the earth to make an image TO the wild beast [dative in the Alexandrinus and in the Sinaiticus and the Ephraemi Rescriptus. Every codex has this in the dative. It is not an image OF the beast. It is an image TO the beast. Whose image and inscription is this? asked Jesus. this is the beastmark smart digital currency] that had the sword-stroke and yet revived [That is the terrible 4th beast of Daniel7 which is the first beast of Revelation13 without the US and now with a competing currency for the dollar].



15 And it was granted to her to give spirit/breath to the image of the wild beast [Once the image of the new global currency replacing the dollar is created it is owned by the new Caesar: The terrible 4th beast of Daniel7 and first beast of Revelation13. Give Caesar’s things to Caesar. Hence it is also the image OF the beast. It is given breath in the sense that it is a living smart currency, which speaks, telling you whether you can or cannot buy something dependent upon your social credit score to which it is linked in real time. It is not a dead dumb currency like paper money], so that the image of the wild beast should both speak and cause to be killed all those who would not in any way worship the image of the wild beast [the new smart digital beastcoin global currency].



16 And it puts under compulsion all [ones], the small [ones] and the great [ones], and the rich [ones] and the poor [ones], and the free [ones] and the enslaved [ones] [counts 6x by comparison], in order that that they should give these a mark in their right hand or upon their forehead [ literally – between the eyes. the mark upon the hand is the vaccine passports governing your actions, the mark between the eyes is the social credit score governing your thoughts],

There is no question that vaccine passports are being compelled all over the world. This is an obvious visible fulfilment of Revelation13. The next step in the compulsion is total exclusion from the financial system unless you are vaccinated. Then you will not be able to buy or sell without the Mark of the Beast – meaning a vaccine passport, a social credit score and the new global digital social credit score linked currency shall we say – the beastmark?

The 7 angels given the 7 golden vials containing the anger of God

1 And I saw another sign in heaven, great and marvellous, 7 angels having the 7 last plagues; for in them is completed the wrath of God.



7 And one of the 4 beasts gave unto the 7 angels 7 golden vials full of the wrath of God, who liveth for ever and ever. (Revelation 15 KJV adapted from the Greek)

1 And I heard a great voice out of the temple saying to the 7 angels, Go your ways, and pour out the vials of the wrath of God upon the earth.



2 And the 1st went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a hurtful and malignant ulcer upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and [upon] them which worshipped his image.



3 And the 2nd poured out his vial upon the sea; and it became as the blood of a dead [man]: and every living soul died in the sea.



4 And the 3rd poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood.



5 And I heard the angel of the waters say, Thou art righteous, O Lord, which art, and wast, and shalt be, because thou hast judged thus.



6 For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy.



7 And I heard another out of the altar say, yes, Lord God Almighty, true and righteous [are] thy judgments.



8 And the 4th poured out his vial upon the sun; and power was given unto him to scorch men with fire.



9 And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory.



10 And the 5th poured out his vial upon the seat of the beast; and his kingdom was full of darkness; and they gnawed their tongues for pain



11 And blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, and repented not of their deeds. (Revelation 16 KJV – adapted from the Greek)

Come on! What is the GOLDEN VIAL of today? It is the money making gravy train of indefinite Covid shots from vaccine vials! A guaranteed income for every human enforced by law, underwritten by national governments, indemnified against side effect damage claims.

The 7 golden vials are 7 money making Covid vaccine shots (from vaccine vials) that mankind suffers (before the end of the world) AND money making Covid vaccine shots for 7 months from the appearance of the ulcers of verse 2 to the end of the world.

The 7 vials (not said to be golden) are not vaccines but are God using vaccines to teach, express anger, condemn, expose etc. God is not in it for the money (the gold).

God does not make the vaccines. But he straight up permits the demons to make them and compel people to take them, as an expression of his anger against the immorality of the faithless and the loveless and to test us and to teach us that we need to hold onto a sustainable morality and stop worshipping high status people and leaders or society is finished.

There will be no 8th vaccine shot because the Kingdom of God will be installed on earth during the 7th vaccine shot.

The Sea is those who do not go to church

The Earth is those who go to church but are not baptised

The Rivers are those who are baptised and go to church

The Fountains are those who baptise in the church

The Angel of the waters is the last Elijah

The Sun is Jesus, the light of the world

Men stand for demon possessed people here. They blaspheme God because they know he is condemning them.

Vial 1 causes hurtful and malignant ulcers (vaccine mediated immune degradation – due to jab)

Vial 2 causes blood to clot (A dead man’s blood is all clotted) – due to jab

Vial 3 causes spiritual death (for those who remain in vaccine accepting churches)

Vial 4: empowers Jesus to start the apocalypse, the revealing of what the demons are doing with vaccines and politics and the media etc.

Vial 5 Causes tongue gnawing pain, pains and ulcers (further vaccine mediated immune system degradation and cardiovascular and neurological and inflammatory events due to the jab)

The Apocalypse, the uncovering of the activities of the demons and of the angels, occurs at the 4th Jab. The CDC authorised a 4th jab for ‘immunocompromised people’ on October20. Turkey is now on the 4th Jab because many countries do not recognised Sinovac, which it used for the first 3 Jabs.

We hope you enjoyed the journey. The demons are only permitted to possess humans for 2,000 days (the 2,000 pigs of Mark5). They have obviously been here for a while because their behaviour is more than evident.

How to spot a demon…

1. They have zero empathy

2. They are 100% dishonest

3. They accuse their opponents of doing or intending to do precisely what they themselves are already doing

4. They are obsessed with corrupting children. They cannot stand their innocence.

5. When it is proven that their position is wrong and they are lying, they carry on taking that position anyway. Because they are not interested in right or wrong. They only care about power.

6. They are incredibly Pharisaical. They are 100% immoral but they create a false morality which makes them look 100% moral and makes those who are truly moral look 100% immoral.

7. They do not believe in free speech. They silence and shutdown all opposition

8. Their overall rulership strategy is visibly self defeating, destructive, win lose and bound to fail. But they seem incapable of seeing that.

9. They are not creative or innovative. They are destructive and corrupting and opportunist..

My favourite demonic expression from Hillary Clinton is: The biggest danger to “our democracy” is the desire of the Republicans to retake the Senate!

