US Pentagon Threatens to “Decertify” Oklahoma National Guard if Commander Doesn’t Reverse Ban on Covid Vaccine Mandate

The US Defense Department is allegedly threatening to ‘decertify’ the Oklahoma National Guard after its commander, on approval of the state commander-in-chief, Governor Kenny Stitt, issued an order instructing his troops that they will not be required to comply with Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

On November 12th, The Oklahoman posted some background on the situation. They wrote that the head of the Oklahoma National Guard, new Adjutant General Thomas Mancino, updated the guard’s Covid-19 vaccine policy, stating that no members would be required to get the jab. This information was shared in a memo which was obtained by The Oklahoman, noting that “no negative administrative or legal action will be taken” against troops who refuse the vaccine.

This memo came just after Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Mancino to replace former Adjutant General Michael Thompson, who had served in the role since 2017.

Lt. Col. Geoff Legler, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Guard, told the paper: “The clarified policy on COVID vaccinations for Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen reflects the governor’s ability to assert his command authority over the men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard while they are within the state’s borders.”

Oklahoman Sen. Jim Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote to Defense Secretary Llyod Austin: “At a time when our adversaries continue to increase their quantitative and qualitative advantage against our forces, we should seek to ensure that no policy, even unintentionally, hinders military readiness.”

He also added that the mandate should be immediately revoked so as not to cause “irrevocable damage to our national security.”

However, the Pentagon is not happy with the decision and is stating that the National Guard should follow Biden’s tyrannical orders.

“It is a lawful order for National Guardsmen to receive the Covid vaccine. It is a lawful order,” Defense Department press secretary John Kirby stated, according to Politico.

“Refusing to do that, absent an approved exemption, puts them in the same potential [for disciplinary action] as active-duty members who refuse the vaccine,” Kirby added.

Kirby also added that “the secretary of Defense has the authority to require these vaccines for all members of the force, including the National Guard … even in a Title 32 status. Because when they’re called up for their monthly training, they’re still federally funded.”

The move from the National Guard in Oklahoma has sparked governors and commanders in other states to consider implementing similar policies against the vaccines.

Mancino defended his decision, stating: “I did not initiate a civilian-military crisis just because I thought it was cool, right?” Mancino told several members of the Oklahoma National Guard in Oklahoma City, noting that by state law and military law he is bound to obey the order of the governor.

It seems that now the Pentagon is running out of options as to how to hold the National Guard accountable according to a social media post online from a verified source.

“BREAKING: Defense official reportedly says, if the Oklahoma National Guard doesn’t comply with COVID vaccine requirements, they will no longer be ‘maintaining national recognition,’ thus, state will no longer have a Nat Guard, but rather a militia – VOA’s Pentagon correspondent,” the post from Insider Paper, which is a blue-check verified account, noted.

