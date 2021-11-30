Australian Army Begins Relocating Covid-Positive Cases to Quarantine Camps

In the Northern Territories of Australia, residents are being removed from their homes and taken to quarantine camps – Camps set up by the government to allegedly house Covid-“positive” cases.

After a mere nine people tested positive using PCR tests, the Australian army rounded them up and took them to the Howard Springs quarantine camp in Darwin. This took place just after new “hard” lockdown measures were instituted in the communities of Binjari and nearby Rockhole.

Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner, said: “Residents of Binjari and Rockhole no longer have the five reasons to leave their homes.”

The five allowable reasons to leave one’s home under the “soft” lockdown rules include buying food and supplies, exercising for up to two hours, providing care or caregiving, working or getting an education if it cannot be done at home, and getting “vaccinated” at the nearest possible jab site.

“They can only leave for medical treatment, in an emergency, or as required by law,” Gunner added. “It’s highly likely that more residents will be transferred to Howard Springs today, either as positive cases or close contacts.”

“We have already identified 38 close contacts from Binjari but that number will go up. Those 38 are being transferred now.”

Gunner went on to thank the 20 ADF personnel who agreed to terrorise the individuals who were taken to the quarantine camp against their will.

“We are grateful for the support of about 20 ADF personnel, as well as army trucks to assist with the transfer of positive cases and close contacts – and to support the communities,” Gunner said happily.

Gunner and his fellow politicians in the area are already conducting an “assessment” about what “extra resources” they feel they need from the federal government to deal with the positive cases at the quarantine site.

Police Commissioner Jamie Chalkner said: “We’re conscious of the fact that this can have some impacts on people’s mental health as well as their general wellbeing.”

Many of the people living in the Northern Territories are indigenous – meaning native Australians much like the Native Americans who originally occupied the United States.

Just days before the “positive cases” of Covid were taken to the quarantine camp, NT Sen. Malarndirri McCarthy told local media that the region has a “massive problem” of overcrowding. Coincidence much?

