The New Political Variant: Africa Is Nothing More Than A PR Opportunity For the West

Cape Town is gearing up for peak tourism season. “I cannot stress how important that is to the Western Cape, the province in which Cape Town sits. Because one of the largest industries here is tourism. There’s no government support to speak of in South Africa … The biggest issues we have had are not Covid. The electricity grid is collapsing in South Africa, we were without electricity on and off for 8 to 10 days, we were without water for 7 days. So, I can assure you Covid has not been on many people’s lips in recent weeks because there are much bigger things happening here,” said Donal O’Neill.

Donal O’Neill is a health and human performance documentary film maker. He spoke to Ivor Cummins on Sunday to give an update on the situation in South Africa.

O’Neill discussed how an economist, two weeks into the pandemic, indicated that based on the data South Africa can expect to see 30,000 excess deaths per year over a 10-year period as a direct result of Covid restrictions: a drop in GDP and an increase in poverty. Recent data showed that in 2020, there was 31,000 excess deaths, not Covid related, in South Africa which confirmed the initial estimate.

Youth unemployment in South Africa is over 70% and general unemployment is above 30%. “So, when the world turns it’s back on South Africa for something we don’t know a great deal about yet, the economic implications are enormous,” O’Neill said, “it’s a humanitarian issue more than anything else …I have learned in the last 18 months one rock solid lesson and that is that Africa is nothing more than a PR [public relations] opportunity for the West.”

According to Worldometer, over the past 22-months – Jan 2020 to November 2021 – with a population of 1,4 billion people, the continent of Africa has had approx. 223,000 people whose deaths related to Covid.

Covid injection rates in Africa are low but the continent avoids the worst of the Covid disease leaving scientists baffled, Newsweek reported. “Africa doesn’t have the vaccines and the resources to fight Covid-19 that they have in Europe and the U.S., but somehow they seem to be doing better,” said Wafaa El-Sadr, chair of global health at Columbia University, something “mysterious” is going on across the continent.

“Ivermectin is used by dozens of countries in the African continent as an intervention for onchocerciasis. With 67 studies now formally investigating ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment the prospect of investigating the correlation of low African Covid-19 numbers prompted Japanese researchers to look into this most intriguing of explanations … Based on their analysis the authors conclude that ivermectin is more than likely the reason that populations in these African nations experience less severe problems with Covid-19,” TrialSiteNews reported.

Another reason is vitamin D. Our body creates vitamin D from direct sunlight on our skin. It plays an important role in most diseases, including infectious disease. A study found vitamin D is a contributing factor to Covid outbreaks and infection severity. Surges in daily positive tests during the autumn of 2020 in 18 European countries linearly correlate with latitude, and, hence, sun exposure and vitamin D levels.

We now know the Covid injections are nowhere near the efficacy claimed by the pharmaceutical companies in order to get their drug to market. Instead the Covid injections, within a short period of time, have negative effectiveness and do not work. However, the effectiveness of vitamin D remains unchanged at 96%. Africa is not suffering the negative effects of the Covid injections and has better protection from respiratory infectious diseases with higher vitamin D levels.

So, we return to the politics of the recently announced African variant, the political variant.

In March 2021, LifeSiteNews reported that 24 world leaders announced an international pandemic treaty to implement the Great Reset agenda: “Speaking to BBC Radio, the WHO’s special Covid envoy Dr. David Nabarro, echoed the language employed by the 24 leaders, noting that it would be 2022 before the globalist agenda of world vaccination was complete, and thus hinted at ‘all sorts of problems with variants’, before that goal was complete.” One of the 24 leaders was Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa.

The World Economic Forum (“WEF”) published an article dated 12 July 2021 which noted: “South African scientists have discovered a new Covid-19 variant and they’re concerned that it [a “very unusual constellation” of mutations] could help it evade the body’s immune response and make the variant – named B.1.1.529 – more transmissible.”

Since our previous article mentioning this, written on 26 November and published on 27 November, Reuters, for example, on 27 November wrote “False. The WEF did not publish a report referencing the Omicron coronavirus variant in July” and on the 28 November WEF updated their page to include a sentence: “This article was originally published on 12 July 2021. It was updated on 26 November to include information about the new strain, B.1.1.529.”

For comparison, below are images of WEF’s page taken on 26 November and 30 November.

“The new Covid variant scam was simulated in Israel weeks before it was ‘discovered’,” Vaccine Impact reported. On 11 November Israel ran a “war games” simulation to prepare for a “deadly new variant.” Dozens of top Israeli officials took part in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the “Omega Exercise” to gauge the country’s preparedness for the next wave of the pandemic.

“We are starting an unprecedented event here,” Israel’s prime minister said at the start of the exercise – “not only on an Israeli scale but on a global level. We are conducting a war exercise to prepare for a new variant that does not even exist yet.”

On 24 November 2021 Bloomberg reported that South Africa asked Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to suspend delivery of Covid-19 injections as it had enough stock.

On 26 November, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) stated: “The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November 2021 … and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC [variant of concern], named Omicron.” On the same day, many countries around the world rushed to ban non-essential travel to and flights from South Africa and neighbouring states.

We must bear in mind that a PCR test cannot determine whether the genetic material it finds represents a “live” infection and cannot diagnose illness or whether someone is infectious. Nevertheless, on 27 November, the Express reported, Omicron variant cases had been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Germany, Czech Republic and the UK. Does that mean, within three days, there were at least eight countries that were able to specifically identify a new variant using current PCR tests? Does a PCR test exclusively for a specific variant or is it a general Covid test and so does not distinguish between variants?

On 27 November, Israel became the first to country to ban the entry of all foreigners, “and said it would use counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology in order to contain the spread of the Omicron variant,” Reuters reported. On 29 November, “Japan announced it is barring entry to all foreign visitors.”

A month earlier, at this year’s World Health Summit on 24 – 26 October, the President of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division stated “mRNA vaccines” are an example of cell and gene therapy and “if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate.”

SARS-CoV-2 is man-made. There have been USA government patents on SARS coronaviruses since 1999. “There is no such thing as an alpha, or beta, or gamma, delta variant. This is a means by which, what is desperately sought is a degree to which, individuals can be coerced into accepting something that they would not otherwise accept,” said Dr. David Martin when giving his testimony to the Corona Investigative Committee on 12 July 2021.

They are already working on new injections for their new political variant. “In less than three days, a variant has been identified, global travel has been halted, states of emergency have been declared, and now we see a pharmaceutical company announcing the variant-specific vaccine trial that will begin in the U.S. in a few weeks,” the Gateway Pundit reported.

As soon as the PR and marketing campaigns for the new “vaccine” have had time to work the first three or four injections are likely to be declared ineffective. Those who enjoyed the fleeting status of “fully vaccinated” – with three or four Covid injections – will most likely lose it. But not to worry, they should soon be able to line up for the next injection – for their chance to become “fully vaccinated” once again – maybe even before Christmas.

“Covid-19 is the gift that keeps on giving, or taking, depending on your perspective,” wrote Richie Allen

