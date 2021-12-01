Australia is no longer the land of the young and free. It is now a land of division, blackmail, coercion, discrimination and medical apartheid.
A land where movement, speech, religion, and opinion are no longer free. Protesting is illegal, police must enforce corrupt policies to keep their jobs. Police shoot protesters in the back whilst they are running away.
Doctors and nurses cannot speak out, or they will lose their license. People have lost their jobs because they do not want the experimental Covid-19 injection. Papers need to be shown to go shopping, and children are missing school and attempting suicide at a high rate.
Australia needs our help…
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News