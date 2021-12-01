BREAKING: Manhunt In Australia After Three Covid-Negative Teens Briefly Escape A Quarantine Camp

Three teenagers escaped the Howard Springs quarantine camp in the Northern Territory of Australia at 4:30 am on Wednesday morning by climbing the fences around the facility. The Northern Territory police immediately launched a massive manhunt, setting up checkpoints on all roads leaving the area.

The three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, are from an aboriginal community called Binjari where they were placed into the camp after being marked as close contacts of “COVID” positive cases in the area. All three had tested negative for Covid the day before they broke out, yet police were still determined to find them.

The three teens apparently timed their escape by waiting for guard patrols to pass before climbing the fence and crossing the containment road outside the facility. However, they were tracked on CCTV, and descriptions were immediately sent to officers who alerted the public.

Masked officers stopped citizens at checkpoints and searched their vehicles for the runaway teens who were eventually captured and arrested.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker suggested that the reason behind the escape was “the isolation”. He said “I would hasten to add the reality is that these are young people, to move from remote communities where overcrowding is very present to being placed in a single room and the isolation that that may feel”.

Nevertheless, the boys will “ultimately face a sanction” for their behaviour as breaking quarantine carries a $5000 fine. Chalker stated that otherwise, there have been “overwhelming levels of compliance”. Now they may have to stay at the quarantine even longer.,

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said, “Absconding from Howard Springs isn’t just dangerous — it is incredibly stupid. Because we will catch you and there will be consequences.”

Can we just stop a second and remind ourselves, that these young boys are not criminals, yet have been placed in isolation, they are not ill, they are not even “COVID-19 positive” yet their escape warranted a massive, worldwide televised manhunt?

The Expose have already reported on the appalling breach of human rights that was occurring in Binjari, to the indigenous Australians on November 22nd when after testing positive for COVID with a test that does not distinguish a virus, the Australian Army has begun to transfer the contacts of the COVID-Positive Cases, to quarantine camps.

Then we reported two days later that a group of indigenous Australians made a plea for international help due to the Northern Territory government force vaccinating the people in the community. According to their representative David, the government was “using the military, foreign military, foreign police officers, local military and local police officers to pressure our people into taking this bioweapon.”

David said,” They are not informing the people, they are lining them up”.They are telling them they can’t eat in the shops, can’t eat in the community, can’t eat elsewhere. Those who are fleeing to get food are being fined $5,000 for leaving the community. This is martial law, this is a war crime, this is a crime against humanity, and all the crimes against humanity have been practiced on the tribal people of this continent.

Although it would seem that the powers that be are insinuating that all interventions are welcomed. Chief Minister Gunner told Northern Territory citizens last month, “We are grateful for the support of about 20 ADF personnel, as well as army trucks to assist with the transfer of positive cases and close contacts – and to support the communities” (source).

However, this does not seem to be the case, as this morning we reported in an article that Australia needs our help and that “Australia is no longer the land of the young and free. It is now a land of division, blackmail, coercion, discrimination, and medical apartheid” Continuing with “A land where movement, speech, religion, and opinion are no longer free. Protesting is illegal, police must enforce corrupt policies to keep their jobs. Police shoot protesters in the back whilst they are running away.”

There is something so dreadfully wrong occurring and If we allow this level of tyranny to happen in Australia, will we still allow it when it is on our own doorstep?

