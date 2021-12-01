Breaking News
Dr Vernon Coleman – “We finally have evidence that authorities knew administering the Covid-19 Vaccine would be Murder”
In February 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew that the covid-19 jab was going to kill or maim thousands of healthy people. Here’s the evidence…
December 1, 2021 Just In: Judge blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate For US Health Care Workers Nationwide
A U.S. judge on Tuesday 30th November blocked a Biden administration COVID-19 …
November 30, 2021 Australia: Premier Daniel Andrews Has Been Summoned to Court
Daniel Andrews, Premier of the State of Victoria, Australia, has been accused …
November 30, 2021 Biden Suspends Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers for 6 More Weeks
According to a memo, federal workers will not have to follow the …
November 30, 2021 Teachers Out Celebrating, While Children’s Activities Get Axed And Their Human Rights Ignored
New guidance from the government, states that from the 29th November (2021), …
November 30, 2021 The New Political Variant: Africa Is Nothing More Than A PR Opportunity For the West
Cape Town is gearing up for peak tourism season. “I cannot stress …
November 30, 2021 Australian Army Begins Relocating Covid-Positive Cases to Quarantine Camps
In the Northern Territories of Australia, residents are being removed from their …
