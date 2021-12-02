GM, Ford and Chrysler Refuses to Comply with Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

Big three international automakers will not require their employees to comply with the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Following negotiation, the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America managed to secure a deal preventing thousands of employees at General Motors, Ford and Chrysler from having to comply with Biden’s tyrannical mandate.

Despite this, employees at the facilities will still be required to wear a mask inside the factories, but union heads have managed to make vaccination status disclosure voluntary rather than a requirement.

A statement reads: “At a meeting Monday evening, the COVID-19 Joint Task Force, comprised of the UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, has aligned on a policy of voluntary and confidential disclosure of vaccination status for UAW members.

“Each company will provide additional communication to employees on how, where and when to report their vaccination status.”

The Task Force will continue to encourage employees to get vaccinated as well as disclose their status to company bosses. Families of UAW members are also being strongly encouraged to get jabbed against coronavirus with plenty of injections and boosters.

“After reviewing the status of CDC and OSHA guidelines, the Task Force also decided it is in the best interest of worker safety to continue masks in all worksites at this time,” the statement goes on to explain.

Whilst employees of automakers have been spared from Biden’s vaccine mandate, other sectors in the US are not so lucky. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been informed that it must require all employees to get the jab.

