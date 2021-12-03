A Bishop’s Message for Australian Leaders: “If you see you cannot make a change and you see you cannot speak the truth, then respect yourself and resign”

In mid-August, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel gave a sermon during which he had a message for the Australian government. Emmanuel is Bishop of Christ, The Good Shepherd Church in New South Wales. His message is more relevant than ever.

“This is a message to the Australian government. This is a message to every church leader. Woe unto you when you choose to be the older brother not the younger one. Woe unto you. To the Australian government form the highest position to the lowest let me tell you, and I’m saying it out of love as a Christian … we need to repent and stop this evil deed.

“This pandemic is deliberate. This pandemic was planned a long time ago. Stop lying to yourselves because you cannot lie to the Almighty God … you know very well what is happening is nothing but deliberate evil action by the secret societies.

“Stop enslaving people. And enough lies. Enough lockdowns. This is slavery. And enough so-called corona. It can be treated quite easily with proven medications not untested so-called experimental vaccines done by evil intentions. Let Bill Gates jab himself with it. Let the Rockefellers jab themselves with it. Let the Rothschilds jab themselves with it. Let Klaus Schwab jab himself with it. Let George Soros jab himself with it. Enough stupidity, enough.

“There is one law that is above every Westminster law, every land law, every law, there is one law above all laws – that is the natural law. The natural law was given to me by my creator.

“Stop forcing people to take vaccination because of “safety measures.” Get a life. Your so-called PCR testing kits are a fraud. Your statistics are a fraud. The World Health Organisation is a fraud. NIH Anthony Fauci is a fraud.

“If you’re a president or a king or a prime minister or a leader and you see you cannot make a change and you see you cannot speak the truth then respect yourself and resign from that position. Resign.”

Below is an excerpt clipped from the ‘Second Sunday of Summer Divine Liturgy. Celebrated by His Grace Mar Mari Emmanuel, Bishop of Christ, The Good Shepherd Church’, given on 15 August 2021.

You can watch the full ‘Divine Liturgy (English), 15.08.2021, Second Sunday of Summer’ HERE. Bishop Mari Emmanuel’s sermon starts at timestamp 1:00:00 and the 23-minute clip above starts at timestamp 1:38:53. The transcript of the clip from his sermon is below.

This is a message to the Australian government. This is a message to every church leader. Woe unto you when you choose to be the older brother not the younger one. Woe unto you. To the Australian government from the highest position to the lowest let me tell you – and I’m saying it out of love as a Christian, my Jesus always taught me to love everyone and to pray for everyone, but my Jesus told me to speak the truth – we need to repent and stop this evil deed.

This pandemic is deliberate. This pandemic, it was planned long time ago. Stop lying to yourselves because you cannot lie to the Almighty God. And if you think as a politician or as a church leader, that you think you’re a Christian, I’m talking to those who are Christians in the political area and in the religious area. If you think you’re a Christian then rest assured Jesus is watching and seeing everything. You cannot lie to Jesus. If you think you are a Christian politician and you know very well what is happening is nothing but deliberate evil action by the secret societies. Yet, you are going ahead with it and you are endorsing it and you are implementing it and you are forcing it. You are bringing more force police force, army to make sure that these areas adhere to the lockdowns. Then you are a traitor and you are Judas Iscariot because you’ve sold your master Jesus. You’ve sold him.

And if you think I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt, my dear politician and church leader, if you think that in the position that you are occupying you cannot do anything because there are so much force that is forcing you to do what you need to do and you look around and you say “I can’t change nothing, I can’t stop nothing” I will accept that you are a true Christian if you resign from that position. Put forth your resignation and say “I can’t handle this situation therefore I am not qualified to be a prime minister. I am not qualified to be a premier. I’m not qualified to be a minister of any area and the governmental bodies. I am not qualified to be a leader in the religious sector. Then I’m resigning. I’m resigning today and I’ll leave it to someone who is more qualified than me.” Then I will bow and I’ll lift my hat for you in respect. But if you still endorse evilness. Accept evilness. Yet you come back and say you’re a Christian then I say to you, with utmost sadness, you have lost your respect with me. You’ve lost it. You’ve lost my respect for you. You’ve lost it.

The day that comes a human being enslaves another human being like him, equal to him, we are all brothers, the day that a human being enslaves his own brother for his own personal selfish intentions and benefits – that day it does not exist in the eyes of the Almighty God. Does not exist. God will never approve of such a day. He will bring his I’ll wrath upon that generation so swiftly and so powerfully. If you cannot navigate the ship as a captain, resign. Then you will have my respect. But don’t act as if there is nothing wrong. Yet, you know very well everything is happening wrong. I pray, I don’t put my hope and trust in people because people never deliver. They make so many promises but they always fall short. But I put all my hope and trust in one God the true divine God, Jesus Christ of Nazareth, all glory to his holy name. Lord, I beg you. I beseech you. I worship your holy name. Daddy by the precious blood of your beloved son Jesus Christ that was shed on calvary.

And a piece of advice to Israel. People of Israel – whether you are Jewish or a Palestinian – you will never find peace. You will never accomplish peace. You will never live peace, ever, until you acknowledge that the son that was crucified on that hilltop called calvary was Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Until the day that comes, that both Jews and Muslims acknowledge Jesus was crucified on calvary, there will be no peace in Israel. Period. Because the one who gives peace is Jesus of Nazareth. No one else. The Jews denied his existence. The Muslim said he was not crucified. But God the father says my son was crucified on Golgotha on calvary. Until the day the entire human race, the entire globe – whether you are a believer, whatever religion or God you seek and you believe in, whether you are an atheist – the only time you will find peace within when you acknowledge Jesus Christ in your life. That is the only way. And until the world comes back to the Lord Jesus there is no peace.

Look at look at look at the world. Absolute childish behaviour. Little kids playing with fire. These little kids that are playing with fire they will burn themselves and hurt themselves. My goodness. How are we going to escape the wrath of God when we have killed so many innocent people? When we have destroyed so many families? You secret societies, you will not escape the wrath of God, oh my goodness, what will happen to you and your families? Do you think you can kill families and preserve your own families? You are mistaken. Satan has made fun of you.

Presidents, Kings, prime ministers and church leaders the time is very near. Jesus Christ is extremely angry. Jesus Christ is coming with fire before him will devour you if you are not repentant. If you’re a president or a king or a prime minister or a leader and you see you cannot make a change and you see you cannot speak the truth then respect yourself and resign from that position. Resign. For you will be then the younger brother not the older brother. The younger brother was saved and delivered for he was repentant. But the older brother, we don’t know he must have been lost he didn’t want to join in his dad’s happiness and your joy. And you know what he said to his dad? He said “you didn’t give me, all this time I’ve been working for you, I’ve been loyal to you, I’ve didn’t even give me one little goat to have fun with my friends.”

Do you know what a “god” is in the bible? Sin. When you read in the gospel of Matthew 24. 4 he, Lord Jesus, says “when the son of man comes back again, he will put the sheep at his right hand and the gods at his left hand.” Left hand sin, right hand holiness. Left hand darkness, right hand light. Left hand death, right hand eternal life. “Goat he said to his dad, you didn’t even give me a goat to go and have fun with my friends.” My goodness. We’ve been living in our father’s house for our own benefits and pleasures and treasures nothing to do with God the father. We had no love for our heavenly father. For if we had love for him, we wouldn’t have done what we are doing today. We wouldn’t have done it. Selfish leaders. Selfish generation. Selfish 21st century. Selfish. You will destroy yourself by yourself.

What does it benefit a man if he gains the whole world yet at the end loses himself? So what you’re a prime minister. So what you’re a president. So what you’re a king. So what you’re a church leader. So what if you don’t have Jesus, you are nothing. Nothing. Stop enslaving people. And enough lies. Enough lockdowns. This is slavery. And enough so-called corona. It can be treated quite easily with proven medications not untested so-called experimental vaccines done by evil intentions. Let Bill Gates jab himself with it. Let the Rockefellers jab themselves with it. Let the Rothschilds jab themselves with it. Let Klaus Schwab jab himself with it. Let George Soros jab himself with it. Enough stupidity, enough. Shame on such generation. Shame.

If you do not come back from this evil deed, you will not find mercy in the end. And I can assure you I don’t care if you’re a Christian or not, with all love and respect, when your spirit leaves the body, my dear friend, let me tell you I’ve been there I’ve done it I’ve seen it I know it when the spirit leaves the body – Jesus is the only one. You say there is no God, tough luck. You’ll get the shock of your life. When you see Jesus, the only God calling you to him and saying come here give an account tell me what have you done. What are you going to do then Mr prime minister, premier? What are you going to do then Mr president? What are you going to do then Mr king? What are you going to do then Mr pope and patriarch and archbishop and bishops and priests? What are you going to do? This will not save you. It is the heart.

You give your heart to Christ when you put your head under his foot that will save you. When you come back as the prodigal son and say “father I have sinned before you in heaven. I am not worthy to be called your son. Make me as a hired servant in your house” this will save you my dear friend, this. Is there still conscience living in people? Is there? Is there somebody that has a conscience or have you all killed it? Today we are living the second day in creation. Water above and water below. Some people enslaving other people their fellow citizens. Shame on such people.

I want the prime minister and the premier of New South Wales to hear this. This is a message to both of you. There are families calling me, fathers, mothers calling me so stressed. So sad. They are concerned but they have no choice because their employer says “if you do not get the jab, you cannot go back to your work. You will lose your job.” They are afraid of losing their job because this is the only way to make their family live and survive. Are you heartless? Are you human? So, they don’t want to take the jab but they have no choice. If they don’t take it the employer will sack him. So unwillingly, forcefully they are taking this poison. Listen, if any human being wishes to take that jab, so be it. But, do not force it on people. For I tell you one thing my dear friends, I tell you one thing.

There is one law that is above every Westminster law, every land law, every law, there is one law above all laws – that is the natural law. The natural law was given to me by my creator. Government, open your ears and your eyes, you did not create me, it was Jesus Christ who created me. He is the only one that can force me to do things, not you.

Governments were put on earth by God, Jesus Christ, in order to protect and preserve my rights not to impose evil actions against me in the name of “we are concerned about your safety.” Listen, don’t be. I’m happy the way I am. can you please leave me alone? Go and live your life and let me live my life the way Jesus wants me to live it. This natural law, you have no right over it for you did not create me, government. It was Jesus who created me, God. This law is above you and above the freemason. Yeah. Mr prime minister and the premier and all the premiers and every politician and every church leader this law surpasses every law, governs every law.

So, I’m asking the Lord that “fix this blind generation, this blind world. Fix it daddy. Fix your church dad. If I am the number one unworthy to be here, plug me and throw me in hell daddy. I’ll be very happy for your name must be glorified, that he always must be glorified always daddy. Let me go to hell as long as Jesus is glorified. Let me go to hell, so what who cares as long as Jesus is happy – that’s what matters.”

Stop forcing people to take vaccination because of “safety measures.” Get a life. Your so-called PCR testing kits are a fraud. Your statistics are a fraud. The World Health Organisation is a fraud. NIH Anthony Fauci is a fraud.

Is there anyone among you to be a man to stand up and speak the truth even if it takes them to be kicked out? Is there? Are you all cowards? Has money blinded you? You are selfish like the older son. I want to be the younger son not the older. Dad, I’m the prodigal son. I’m coming today saying “father forgive me for I have sinned before you in heaven. I am not worthy to be called your son again. Make me as a hired servant in your house.”

Let’s bow our heads and ask forgiveness from the Lord of lords and the King of kings, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Like this: Like Loading...