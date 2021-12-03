Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths since August according to latest Official Data

Authorities are slowly tightening the noose again around the necks of the British public in response to an alleged new Covid-19 variant dubbed Omicron that is feared may evade the current available Covid-19 vaccines. The problem with this is official data shows the alleged Delta variant has been evading the Covid-19 vaccines for at least the 3 past months, because since August 2021 the fully vaccinated have accounted for 9 in every 10, Covid-19 deaths.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) publish a weekly report on Covid-19 statistics which includes data on cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status.

The report includes data over a period of four weeks and the latest statistics were published by PHS on December 1st 2021, including data on cases and hospitalisations from 30th October to 26th November 2021, and data on deaths from 23rd October to 19th November 2021.

By analysing the data contained within the report alongside data from previous reports that stretches as far back as August 14th 2021, we can see that Scotland has very much been experiencing a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated’ since at least August.

Proving the introduction of new restrictions has nothing to do with the worry that the new Omicron variant may impact the effectivenes of the Covid-19 vaccines, and instead has everything to do with control, because the jabs have proven to be ineffective for months.

Covid-19 Cases

Table 19 of the latest ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’ shows the number of Covid-19 cases per week by vaccination status. We’ve created the following chart on the published data from several reports, including the most recent published December 1st.

As you can see from the above the unvaccinated population accounted for the majority of cases every week between August 21st and September 17th, but since then the fully vaccinated have accounted for the majority of cases every week. However, by including the number of cases among the partly vaccinated population we find that the vaccinated population have in fact accounted for the majority of Covid-19 cases since at least August 21st.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of cases per week by vaccination status between August 21st and November 26th. Here we can see that something significant happened in the week beginning 16th October in regard to the number of cases accumulating among the unvaccinated and fully vaccinated populations, in that the number of cases were beginning to fall among the unvaccinated whilst increasing significantly among the fully vaccinated.

Official data shows that between August 21st and November 26th there were 142,945 cases among the unvaccinated population, 30,204 cases among the partly vaccinated population, and 165,008 cases among the fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of cases among the vaccinated population in this time frame to 195,212.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

Table 20 of the latest ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’ shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations per week by vaccination status. We’ve created the following chart on the published data from several reports, including the most recent published December 1st.

As you can see from the above the data proves that it is the fully vaccinated population who have been putting a strain on the healthcare system and not the unvaccinated as the authorities and mainstream media would have you believe.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of hospitalisations per week by vaccination status between August 21st and November 26th, in which there were 2,531 hospitalisations among the unvaccinated population but more twice the among among the vaccinated population, who recorded 6,094 hospitalisations.

Covid-19 Deaths

Table 21 of the latest ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’ shows the number of Covid-19 deaths per week by vaccination status. We’ve created the following chart on the published data from several reports, including the most recent published December 1st.

The data shows that the fully vaccinated have accounted for the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths by a long way since at least August 14th. In the past four weeks along there were just 59 deaths among the unvaccinated population whilst 407 deaths occurred among the vaccinated population.

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths between October 23rd and November 19th.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of deaths per week by vaccination status between August 14th and November 19th, in which there were just 219 deaths among the unvaccinated population, but 1,280 deaths among the vaccinated population.

This data suggests that the fully vaccinated are 144% more likely to die once hospitalisated with Covid-19 based on the hospitalisation/fatality rates that can be calculated from the statistics.

With 2,531 hospitalisations and 219 deaths among the unvaccinated population this equates to a hospitalisation/fatality rate of 8.6%.

But with 6,094 hospitalisations and 1,280 deaths among the vaccinated population this equates to a hospitalisation/fataity rate of 21%.

Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated

The data available from Public Health Scotland stretching back 14 weeks proves very much that this is a pandemic of the fully vaccinated, and with the vaccinated accounting for 6 in every 10 cases (57%), 7 in every 10 hospitalisations (70%), and 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths (85%) since at least August, this also proves that the Covid-19 vaccines have already been ineffective for months.

Therefore any restrictions enforced in the name of protecting the public from the alleged new Omicron variant have absolutely nothing to do with protecting your health, and instead everything to do with control.

Like this: Like Loading...