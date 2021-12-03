Breaking News

Swedish Biohacker Advocates Use of Microchips to Record Covid-19 Vaccination Status

By on ( 1 Comment )
Would you allow your company to embed a microchip in you ...

A Swedish biohacker and advocate for human augmentation is now promoting the use of microchips implanted just under the skin to monitor and record Covid-19 certificate status.

Hannes Sjöblad, co-founder of BioNyfiken, a Swedish association of biohackers, showed Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet how to pull up a digital Covid vaccine certificate by placing hi mobile phone against his forearm.

Sjöblad told the newspaper: “Get your COVID certificate in a chip in your hand or elsewhere under the skin. It is increasingly popular to insert a chip into the body with different types of information and now you can also insert your COVID certificate in the chip.”

He said that microchips can save personal information and other data such as contact information, blood type and health indicators.

The news outlet also reported that Olle Helkimo, a service manager at Epicenter Stockholm, getting a chip implanted into his hand at a restaurant table. He said that the implantation felt like “nothing at all.”

Sjöblad has been promoting a pushing people to get microchip implants as a form of ID access to personal devices like phones and computers. In 2016, he said that the implants can be used to sign payments, such as through Bitcoin. Although, he admitted that microchips are an easy-to-hack technology.

According to digital cultures researcher Moa Petersen, there have been around 6,000 people in Sweden who have inserted chips in their hands.

Petersen added that those with implants have stopped carrying vaccine passports, keys, ID cards and even train tickets.

However, opponents of the technology say that it could have frightening consequences.

Investigative reporter Edwin Black said: “This means that human behaviour can be trackable and controllable by the injector, and if that injector is a government or a corporation under the control of the government.

“We are turning a corner where the government will be able to wipe out a whole class of people based on their origin or opposition to policy.”

It is also worth noting that one of the goals of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is for humans to merge with technology so that they are no longer limited by human issues such as illness and death. Whilst this may sound appealing, the transhumanist agenda will only remove the sense of humanity from citizens and render them machines.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

A Bishop’s Message for Australian Leaders: “If you see you cannot make a change and you see you cannot speak the truth, then respect yourself and resign”
In mid-August, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel gave a sermon during which he …
Austria Makes Covid-19 Vaccines Mandatory for ALL Citizens, Those Who Refuse to Comply To Pay Steep Fines
Austria is planning to implement some of the harshest penalties for citizens …
New Study published by top British Biomedical Scientist proves the Covid-19 Fraud is a Crime against Humanity
During the last twenty months, we have been subjected to rules and …
Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths since August according to latest Official Data
Authorities are slowly tightening the noose again around the necks of the …
Germany Announces “Lockdown Of The Unvaccinated” In An Attempt To Force Vaccines On 12 Million People.
Today has been a very sad day in Germany when to the …
Study finds Covid Vaccines increase the risk of Heart Attack by 127%
A new scientific study suggests the mRNA Covid-19 injections increase the risk …
Top ICU Doctor Suspended After Suing Hospital For Banning Ivermectin and Other Covid Treatments
A top critical care physician who filed a lawsuit against Sentara Norfolk …
Texas Man With Natural Immunity Forced to Get Covid-19 Vaccine To Remain On Lung Transplant Waitlist, Dies After Second Moderna Shot
Pictured: Bobby Bolin, 49, and his wife Amy Bolin. A Texas man …
GM, Ford and Chrysler Refuses to Comply with Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate
Big three international automakers will not require their employees to comply with …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Catherine
Catherine
12 minutes ago

I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site… 
Here is I started.…………>>  http://Www.NETCASH1.Com

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Catherine
0
Reply