UK Government Guidance Admits High Percentage of All Hospitalised Children Are Suffering Myocarditis Due to Covid Injections

As of 17 November, there had been 686 myocarditis and 578 pericarditis post-Covid injection reported to the UK Yellow Card system. In total there have been 18,354 cardiac disorders reported with 290 fatalities. It is known that there is gross underreporting of adverse events to the Yellow Card system.

It is long overdue but, finally, on 29 November the UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) recognised cardiac disorders are a risk of Covid injections. UKHSA issued clinical guidance to support the detection and management of clinical cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with Covid injections. In particular for children and people aged under 40.

The first section of UKHSA’s clinical advice – “Background” – lists some important points. The fifth is: “myocarditis … has been described in a high percentage of children admitted to hospital …”

Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination: guidance for healthcare professionals, retrieved 2 December 2021

“Rare” but no mention that complications from Covid in younger age groups are incredibly rare

“Nearly 10,000 more people than usual have died in the past four months from non-Covid reasons, as experts called for an urgent government inquiry into whether the deaths were preventable,” the Telegraph reported in mid-November. “Data from the UK Health Security Agency show there have been thousands more deaths than the five-year average in heart failure, heart disease, circulatory conditions and diabetes since the summer.”

The Telegraph points out that the number of deaths in private homes is also 40.9 per cent above the five-year average.

In early October we wrote that according to a report from the ‘National Ambulance Syndromic Surveillance System‘, calls relating to unconsciousness, cardiac and respiratory arrest were above both the expected average and pre-Covid levels. Deaths between 19 June and 17 September 2021 among teenagers, aged 15 and over, were 47% higher than the same period last year. The increase in deaths began at the same time teenagers began receiving Covid injections. The rise in teenager deaths also correlates with the huge increase in calls requesting an ambulance due to cardiac arrest.

Dr. Clare Craig told GB News last week, “the excess deaths we’re seeing are circulatory deaths — they’re strokes and they’re heart attacks — and they’re much more in the young than in the older age groups.”

Below is Dr Clare Craig on GB News calling for an investigation into the trend of excess deaths, 26 November 2021.

Choice of UKHSA’s words is interesting

In a twitter thread, medically and legally qualified Dr. Jonathan Engler, warns: “Read between the lines folks, and note the things they gloss over.” Amongst others, he comments on the language used by UKHSA in their clinical guidance.

Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination: guidance for healthcare professionals, retrieved 2 December 2021

The JCVI did not recommend Covid injections for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds

In early September, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (“JCVI”) had been unable to justify offering the experimental injection to children. It is known that children rarely suffer serious Covid illness, let alone lose their lives, and the Covid injections do not prevent infection or transmission. The decision of Chris Whitty and his colleagues to inject children, and the Government’s decision to implement it, were unprecedented. Prior to this, the JCVI’s advice had always been followed.

For some indication of how serious the adverse effects of Covid injections are watch the video below: Warning! Appalling Injuries and Deaths of Children and Young People After Receiving Covid Vaccine, 25 November 2021

Months before UKHSA, on 19 July 2021, the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) issued a direct healthcare professional communication (“DHPC”) regarding the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA injections. The wording is not dissimilar to UKHSA’s clinical advice and appears just as “political.” You can read EMA’s DHPC HERE.

On 23 August 2021 Public Health England (“PHE”) published a statement: “From analysis of UK and international data, there has been a signal of an increase of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines … Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported in the UK following vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines … the cases reported after AZ vaccine are thought to reflect the expected background rate of these conditions.”

But PHE failed to act. There was no indication that PHE were investigating vaccine-induced cases of myocarditis or pericarditis or halting the Covid injection programme based on the “The Precautionary Principle.”

PHE also states “in 2017 it was estimated that there were about 2,000 hospital admissions for myocarditis,” and, “in some cases of non-COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis, the disease can progress to dilated cardiomyopathy and chronic heart failure, with evidence implicating myocarditis in 12% of sudden deaths in adults aged under 40.”

Which background rate are PHE applying to AstraZeneca? The 2,000 patients hospitalised in 2017 or 12%? Is 12% “rare” or “uncommon”? It will be interesting to see if doctors and nurses who “first do no harm” and parents of affected children agree with PHE’s stance that myocarditis is a background or acceptable risk.

According to UKHSA’s report there have been 533 cases of myocarditis and 389 cases of pericarditis “post-Covid-19 vaccination.” UKHSA omits to inform how many cases followed AstraZeneca’s injection, instead, parroting PHE’s August statement: “Some cases have been reported following the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but given the extensive use of AstraZeneca in the UK, these are thought to reflect the expected background incidence rate of myocarditis and pericarditis conditions.”

We filtered and then captured images of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis from UK Column’s Yellow Card system data to compare it to the mRNA injections. We ensured UKHSA’s numbers for the mRNA injections agreed to those shown on UK Column’s website. See comparison below.





Total cardiac disorders reported to the Yellow Card system as of 17 November was 18,354 with 290 fatalities.

Corporate media will not alert you. The Government, its advisors and its vaccinators will not warn you. It is up to each of us to alert and warn people before any more children and young people are harmed.

