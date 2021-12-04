Fully Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England during November despite Booster Jab Campaign

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths show that the vaccinated population still accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths over the past four weeks despite the fact that those deemed to be the most vulnerable to Covid-19 had received their “booster” jab.

The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 48’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 2nd December 2021, and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases between November 1st and November 28th were among the fully vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by table 8 of the UKHSA Week 48 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 11th and November 7th 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 344,912

Partly vaccinated population = 65,056 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 438,404 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 59% of Covid-19 cases between November 1st and November 28th 2021 , whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 41%. However, if we remove under 18’s from the equation, many of whom aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, the figures are far worse for the vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status in everyone over 18 as confirmed by table 3 of the UKHSA Week 48 Vaccine Surveillance report between November 1st and November 28th 2021, were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 85,038 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 24,330 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 437,450 cases

This means the over 18 vaccinated population accounted for 84% of Covid-19 cases between November 1st and November 28th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 16%.

Unfortunately the latest UKHSA report also shows that despite the booster campaign being well underway, the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were also among the fully vaccinated population between November 1st and November 28th 2021.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between November 1st and November 28th 2021, as confirmed by table 9 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 2,355

Partly vaccinated population = 233

Fully vaccinated population = 3,998

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 64% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between November 1st and November 28th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 36%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between November 1st and November 28th 2021, as confirmed by table 5 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 695 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 96 deaths

Fully vaccinated population = 2750 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 80% of Covid-19 deaths between November 1st and November 28th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 20%.

With the vaccinated population accounting for 6 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, 6 in every 10 Covid-19 hospitalisations, and 8 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths, is there really any justification for the talk that has now started in the mainstream media around mandatory vaccinations in the UK, following the lead of Austria, Greece, Germany, and soon enough France?

Is there any justification for the vaccine passports that have been imposed in Scotland and Wales, and that will no doubt be introduced across England by the turn of the year?

Is there any justification for restrictions being placed on the unvaccinated population, just as they were in Austria, are to be in Australia within days, and will be in Germany at the turn of the year?

The Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection.

The Covid-19 injections do not prevent transmission.

According to the data it does not look like they prevent hospitalisation or death either.

The only thing that the Covid-19 injections currently prevent is the respect of the basic human rights afforded to every person prior to 2020.

