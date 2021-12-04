Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “They have exaggerated Omicron to cover up the rising flood of Heart Attacks due to the Vaccines”

By on

Predictably, governments around the world have now got a new variant of the rebranded flu to use as a weapon in their fear campaign.

Despite the fact that the South African doctor who raised the alarm thinks the symptoms of the Moronic variant of the covid bug are mild, governments everywhere are screaming abandon ship, grab your lifebelts. It’s time for Doris and idiots first.

The new variant, they say, with absolutely no evidence, will, by coincidence, cause all the terrible things such as heart attacks and blood clots which are also associated with the covid-19 jabs. Isn’t that a huge coincidence?

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages, World News

