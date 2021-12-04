Dr Vernon Coleman – “They have exaggerated Omicron to cover up the rising flood of Heart Attacks due to the Vaccines”

Predictably, governments around the world have now got a new variant of the rebranded flu to use as a weapon in their fear campaign.
Despite the fact that the South African doctor who raised the alarm thinks the symptoms of the Moronic variant of the covid bug are mild, governments everywhere are screaming abandon ship, grab your lifebelts. It’s time for Doris and idiots first.
The new variant, they say, with absolutely no evidence, will, by coincidence, cause all the terrible things such as heart attacks and blood clots which are also associated with the covid-19 jabs. Isn’t that a huge coincidence?
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages, World News
●▬▬▬▬ ✹ 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞&𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 ✹ ▬▬▬▬●
[ JOIN US ] I get paid more than $120 to $95 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
Here is I started.…………>>
GOOD LUCK… http://Www.NETCASH1.Com