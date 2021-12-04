World’s First Vaccine Murder Case Against Bill Gates 

The world’s first vaccine murder case has been filed in India’s High Court against Bill Gates, as the AstraZeneca’s (Covishield) manufacturer and his partner Adar Poonawalla, who is the chief executive officer of a biopharmaceutical company, Serum Institute of India, and other Government officials and leaders involved in what they state is the murder of a 23-year-old man, Mr. Hitesh Kadve, who died as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Mr. Kadve had taken the vaccine due to the restrictions set by the railways that only double vaccinated individuals were able to travel and the belief that the vaccine is completely safe, now as a result of another death finally being reported as an adverse reaction, his mother has sought justice.

India’s Adverse Event Following Immunisation

The Government of India’s Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) Committee recently admitted that the death of 33-year-old Dr. SnehalL Lunawat was due to side effects of the AstraZeneca Covishield: vaccine, which is India’s most widely used vaccine.

The family of Dr. Snehal Lunawat had approached the World Health Organisation (WHO) to intervene due to the death not being reported by the Indian Officials as an adverse event. The family was then to follow up with the ministry and Serum Institute of India who had manufactured the vaccine but still did not receive a satisfactory response.

Despite the India Drugs Network (AIDN) helping the Lunawat family in successfully reporting the case as an AEFI, it was to take close to seven months after Dr. Lunawat’s death for the AEFI to accept that she had died due to a blood clot from the Covishield vaccine (Source).

The report to the AEFI has raised awareness and the court case may now be the first of many as a result.

Unlawful Promotion of Prescription Drugs

The Indian Bar Association point out previous underhand behaviour of Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK), stating that the company is guilty of unlawful promotion of certain prescription drugs, its failure to report certain safety data, and its civil liability for alleged false price reporting practices.

Additionally, they state that the United States alleges that GSK sponsored dinner programs, lunch programs, spa programs and similar activities to promote the use of Paxil in children and adolescents. GSK paid a speaker to talk to an audience of doctors and paid for the meal or spa treatment for the doctors who attended.

Missing Data

Between 2001 and 2007, GSK failed to include certain safety data about Avandia, a diabetes drug. The missing information included data regarding certain post-marketing studies, as well as data regarding two studies undertaken in response to European regulators’ concerns about the cardiovascular safety of Avandia. Since 2007, the FDA has added two black box warnings to the Avandia label to alert physicians about the potential increased risk of (1) congestive heart failure, and (2) myocardial infarction (heart attack).

The Indian Bar Association cited two cases that went before the American Court regarding the side effects of previous MR vaccine in one case, the Court accepted the settlement of compensation of 101 Million US Dollars to the victim.

Also, in another case in America, the CIA, FDA’s office of criminal investigation, recovered around 10.2 Billion US Dollar from Pharma Company GlaxoSmithKline for various offences including suppression of side effects of the medicines and putting the lives of Americans in danger.

Paid Kickbacks

It also includes allegations that GSK paid kickbacks to health care professionals to induce them to promote and prescribe these drugs as well as the drugs Imitrex, Lotronex, Flovent, and Valtrex. The United States alleges that this conduct caused false claims to be submitted to federal health care programmes.

Vaccination by Deception is a Criminal Wrong

The Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights: UNESCO, makes it clear that before giving a vaccine or any treatment to a person, he should be informed about the side effects of the medicine and also about the alternate remedies available.

If any person is vaccinated by suppressing the facts or by telling a lie that the said vaccines are completely safe, amount to the consent being obtained under deception. In India, vaccination under deception or by force/coercion, or by putting certain stifling conditions is a civil and criminal wrong.

The Petitioner raised previous alleged criminal antecedents of Bill Gates which is a “strong proof against Bill Gates and his vaccine syndicate”.

The Indian Bar Association has said therefore that Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla, are “accused of their involvement in the conspiracy.” In India, the person allowing the false marketing of his product is also held to be guilty due to his act of commission and omission and that both Gates and Poonawalla are guilty of mass murders (here) The case is thought to be heard soon, regardless of the outcome, it will, at last, raise the much-needed awareness of both the adverse reactions caused by the vaccinations and the alleged criminal behaviour of the manufacturers and Bill Gates.

