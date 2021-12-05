Woman reveals how she was abducted and held against her will in one of Australia’s Covid Concentration Camp

In yet another blow to human rights Australian Hayley Hodgson, 26, was very strangely picked up by uniformed police in what she called ‘a casino bus’ and taken to a ‘Covid Internment Camp’.

Hayley moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns, — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus.

Speaking to UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers, she said she had just returned from 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the government’s 2000-capacity Covid camp.

It all began when a friend of hers tested positive. She recounts how investigators came to her home shortly afterwards, having run the number plate on her scooter to identify her as a ‘close contact’. They asked if she had done a Covid test, and at the moment she lied and said she had when she in fact had not yet. This set in train an extraordinary series of events.

“We’ve just been told from higher up”

“So then the police officers blocked my driveway,” she says. “I walked out and I said, “what’s going on, are you guys testing me for COVID? What’s happening?” They said, “no, you’re getting taken away. And you have no choice. You’re going to Howard Springs. You either come with us now, and we’ll put you in the back of the divvy van. Or you can have a choice to get a ‘COVID cab’…

I just said, “I don’t consent to this. I don’t understand why I can’t just self-isolate at home, like a lot of other people are doing.” And they just said, “we’ve just been told from higher up where to take you. And that’s all that there is.”

