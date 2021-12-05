Breaking News

Woman reveals how she was abducted and held against her will in one of Australia’s Covid Concentration Camp

By on ( Leave a comment )

In yet another blow to human rights Australian Hayley Hodgson, 26, was very strangely picked up by uniformed police in what she called ‘a casino bus’ and taken to a ‘Covid Internment Camp’.

Hayley moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns, — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus.

Speaking to UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers, she said she had just returned from 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the government’s 2000-capacity Covid camp.

It all began when a friend of hers tested positive. She recounts how investigators came to her home shortly afterwards, having run the number plate on her scooter to identify her as a ‘close contact’. They asked if she had done a Covid test, and at the moment she lied and said she had when she in fact had not yet. This set in train an extraordinary series of events.

“We’ve just been told from higher up”

“So then the police officers blocked my driveway,” she says. “I walked out and I said, “what’s going on, are you guys testing me for COVID? What’s happening?” They said, “no, you’re getting taken away. And you have no choice. You’re going to Howard Springs. You either come with us now, and we’ll put you in the back of the divvy van. Or you can have a choice to get a ‘COVID cab’…

I just said, “I don’t consent to this. I don’t understand why I can’t just self-isolate at home, like a lot of other people are doing.” And they just said, “we’ve just been told from higher up where to take you. And that’s all that there is.”

You can watch the full account of Hayley’s experience below.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

EXCLUSIVE – 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Permanent Disabilities and Deaths among Children were caused by just 6% of the batches produced according to official Government data
An investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting …
Twitter Updated Their Policies This Week Which No Longer Allows Sharing Media Without People’s Prior Consent
Twitter updated their policies this week which no longer allows the sharing …
World’s First Vaccine Murder Case Against Bill Gates 
The world’s first vaccine murder case has been filed in India’s High …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “They have exaggerated Omicron to cover up the rising flood of Heart Attacks due to the Vaccines”
Predictably, governments around the world have now got a new variant of …
Official Data shows Deaths of male Children are up 54% since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine
An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 …
Dr. Sam White Has Won His High Court Appeal Against the General Medical Council
Dr. Sam White was suspended by the National Health Service ("NHS") in …
Fully Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England during November despite Booster Jab Campaign
The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on …
December Fundraising Campaign – We rely solely on your support
Your support is vital to The Exposé being able to bring you …
UK Government Guidance Admits High Percentage of All Hospitalised Children Are Suffering Myocarditis Due to Covid Injections
As of 17 November, there had been 686 myocarditis and 578 pericarditis …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments