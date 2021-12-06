Breaking News

Our Human Rights are under threat; so it’s time to get educated.

By on ( 2 Comments )

In exchange for protection from relatively trivial threats we have given away our freedom and are permitting the rise of a truly deadly threat – Totalitarianism. Our Human Rights are under threat, so it’s time to get educated.

As we hurtle headlong into Totalitarian Tyranny, activist Robin Monotti; Architect, Producer, and Human Rights Activist, is calling for open debate about our rights which are being systematically stripped from us by cynical despots and wannabe dictators in governments around the world –

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

We are moving towards a society where everything is prohibited unless it is specifically allowed
I hate clichés but they are popular and last for generations because …
Pfizer Documents Reveal: Both Pfizer and The FDA Knew The Risks of Vaccine Adverse Events and Deaths                           
A federal judge ordered that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) …
‘Society in a Centrifuge’  (PCR – Protocols) – A Police Officer’s Perspective
Te following report was sent in July 2021 to about 450 UK …
Big Pharma Hunts Down Dissenting Doctors
We’re now in a situation where asking valid questions about public health …
Analysis of German Data Shows the Higher the Vaccination Rate, the Higher the Excess Mortality
Researchers Prof. Dr. Rolf Steyer and Dr. Gregor Kappler conducted an analysis …
Fight for Freedom – In 1941 it was their turn. In 2021 it is ours.
Our job today is to be as articulate, as skilled, as masterful …
Vaccine Policy: For Our Health or For Economics?
“Indemnifying vaccine makers from liability has been a common theme throughout this …
Do Covid Injections Compromise Natural Immunity and Are Our Bodies Considered as Merely Software Platforms?
It is important to understand whether in the process of receiving experimental …
Seven-Year-Old Girl suffers Stroke after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine
A man in Pennsylvania has reported that his niece was taken to …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
Both Pfizer and The FDA Knew The Risks of Vaccine Adverse Events and Deaths                            – The Expose - Nota Akhir Zaman
1 hour ago

[…] December 6, 2021Our Human Rights are under threat; so it’s time to get educated. […]

0
Reply
RJT
RJT
1 hour ago

To be an advocate for human rights is admirable, but, if you think the evil oligarchy (who has been planning and plotting this tyrannical offensive for the last century) will respond to an appeal to “please observe our human rights conventions”, you’re wasting your time. What’s now required (in this undeclared global war against humanity), is a real counter offensive to their capital crimes. The wicked 1% will only acknowledge the feckless 99% when they face the prospect of their own extermination. Perhaps we begin with their forced innoculation (using something other than retractable syringes, or harmless saline shots). God help us if we prevaricate further.

2
Reply