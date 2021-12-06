Pfizer Documents Reveal: Both Pfizer and The FDA Knew The Risks of Vaccine Adverse Events and Deaths                           

A federal judge ordered that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOAI) request that was filed by a government accountability group called Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency.

The group which has more than 30 esteemed members, including professors and scientists, asked the federal government to share any and all data that factored into the agency’s hasty decision to grant Pfizer’s experimental mRNA vaccine an emergency use authorization (EUA).

The data amounts to over a massive 329,000 documents, and in what appears an attempt to bury the information, the FDA had previously challenged the FOIA Request in court. Nevertheless, the agency was ordered to release the documents

Justice Department lawyers representing the FDA asked a federal judge to allow them an unthinkable 55 years to process the request, saying that they would be able to release just 500 pages a month. This would mean that important information regarding the safety of the Pfizer product would not be fully available until 2076, which is obviously too late and perhaps shows if it is to take that amount of time, has the FDA themselves even analysed it?

Now that the courts have ordered the compliance with the FOIA stating that The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must turn over the documents, the FDA has released the first batch related to Pfizer’s vaccine that they granted Emergency Use Authorisation

The First Batch of Documents Shows Over 1,200 Vaccine Deaths WITHIN FIRST 90 DAYS

The same group of doctors and scientists also filed a motion that was also filed by the same group of doctors and scientists is currently pending in federal court that would force the FDA to expedite processing and releasing these documents.

Nevertheless, the FDA still must comply with the original order therefore the first batch of documents were released and already showed content that was regarded as a bombshell.

In one document titled Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Records Reports, it is evident that in just the first 90 days of the vaccine’s roll out under the FDA’s EUA – from December 1st. 2020 – February 28th, 2021 – there were TENS OF THOUSANDS of reported adverse reactions, including over 1200 deaths.

A Total of 42,086 Case Reports Including 1223 Fatal Reactions

As the report only included adverse events to the vaccine that researchers considered “serious cases,” there were thousands more submissions that were left out of this data.

The report states that in all there were a total of 42,086 case reports of individuals who had an adverse reaction to Pfizer’s vaccine worldwide, with the largest number (13,739) coming from the United States and from the UK (13,404).

According to the document’s women (29,914) were over 3x more likely to experience a reaction than men (9182). A total of 1223 individuals had a fatal reaction to the experimental Pfizer vaccine.

The report also states that any cases deemed “non-serious” would be processed within 90 days. Yet, this report was released before 90 days of Pfizer’s vaccine being available had even passed.

“Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH has prioritised the processing of serious cases, in order to meet expedited regulatory reporting timelines and ensure these reports are available for signal detection and evaluation activity.

Non-serious cases are processed as soon as possible and no later than 90 days from receipt. Pfizer has also taken multiple actions to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports.”

The Pfizer vaccines adverse events were termed “confidential” which considering the thousands of conditions that the document’s author states are of “Special interest” which may develop post-Pfizer vaccination would mean that each and every person that had the vaccination, was not in possession of the facts or the risk involved by taking it. These conditions can be seen in their entirety below.

The vaccine was rushed and although Pfizer concluded their report saying that the “review of available data” was good enough and demonstrated a “favourable benefit-risk balance” for the rushed vaccine. However even if going by the figures attributed to COVID the recovery rate is around the 99.9% mark, it is difficult, therefore, to see this favourable benefit-risk balance. except that is for Pfizer and their investors as a result of the $36 Billion profit they are projected to make this year from the COVID agenda alone, this equates to $1,000 PER SECOND in their wallets.

IN the meantime, the FDA has been shown to have failed populations worldwide by extending the EUA despite them having been privy to this information and therefore knowing the huge numbers of adverse reactions and deaths. This is just the first batch of documents, a tiny percentage of the full amount, what else will we find out in due course?

For the full document click here.

Below is a visual to show the magnitude of the known “special interests” of the Pfizer vaccine.

