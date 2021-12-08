Investigation finds 278% increase in Worldwide Heart Attack Deaths among Soccer Players in 2021 so far

An investigation of available data shows that worldwide football / soccer match cardiovascular deaths in 2021 are 278% higher than the 12-year average, and analysis further indicates that the vast majority of excess mortality in the UK this year has been due to cardiovascular, immunological and neurological damage caused by the Covid-19 injections.

By a concerned reader

Date Player Age Club Circumstances 7 Jan 21 Alex Apolinário 24 Alverca On 3 January 2021, went into cardiac arrest at the 27th minute of a league match. He was revived after several attempts and taken to the hospital, where he was put in an induced coma and died four days later. – Wikipedia List 8 Mar 21 Abdul Rahman Atef 23 Al Qanayat Died while playing a league match against El Rowad.- Swallowed his tongue Wikipedia List 11 Apr 21 Dejan Oršuš 24 NK Otok Collapsed during a league match against Radnički after suffering a cardiac arrest, died in the hospital later that same day. Wikipedia List 18 Apr 21 Tremaine Stewart 33 Portmore United Stewart collapsed while playing football the morning of the 18th in Spanish town, and despite being rushed to the hospital he died later that day. Wikipedia List 1 Jun 21 Giuseppe Perrino 29 Parma Italian Footballer Dies Of Heart Attack During a Memorial Match For His Late Brother Wikipedia List 22 Jun 21 Viktor Marcell Hegedüs 18 Andráshida SC Collapsed during a training warm up. Defibrillator was used. Wikipedia List 16 Jul 21 Imad Bayumi 45 Retired Suffered from a circulatory collapse during a friendly match Wikipedia List 23 Jul 21 Tim Braun 27 SV Hamberge (Schleswig-Holstein) Collapsed and died after a football tournament. – https://www.sportbuzzer.de/artikel/deutschlandweiter-zuspruch-nach-der-tragodie-beim-sv-hamberge/ 12 Aug 21 Lee Moses 29 Palmerston North Marist FC New Zealand He suffered chest pains during practice at the central energy trust arena in New Zealand, and died after an unexpected heart attack, leaving behind his partner Tori Batley, 26, and two young children. – https://www.stuff.co.nz/manawatu-standard/news/300387209/young-father-and-footballer-dies-of-heart-attack-during-training 16 Aug 21 Samuel Kalu 24 Bordeaux Pro footballer suffers cardiac arrest during a game News Story 28 Aug 21 Alexander Shishmarev 23 Krasnaya Zvezda Alexander Shishmarev, 23, was playing as goalkeeper in a Russian training match when he collided with an opponent, being treated for ‘more than an hour’ before passing away – He swallowed his tongue and suffocated – Wikipedia List 2 Sep 21 Dylan Rich 17 West Bridgford Colts A young footballer who died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during a match. Wikipedia List 4 Sep 21 Jens De Smet 27 FCC Filosoof Drama on Dutch football field, amateur player Jens (27) collapses and dies. Wikipedia List 10 Sep 21 Frederic Lartillot 25 Association of football veterans of Nurieux-Volognat. collapses in changing room, passes away due to heart attack after game. https://www.leprogres.fr/culture-loisirs/2021/09/11/deces-d-un-joueur-de-foot-apres-un-match-ses-coequipiers-ont-tout-tente-pour-le-sauver 25 Sep 21 Guillermo Arias 31 Camaguán FC In the quarterfinals of the third division tournament Arias collapsed on the field and died of cardiac arrest. Wikipedia List 1 Oct 21 Bruno Stein 15 FC An der Fahner Höhe Young goalkeeper and amateur angler Bruno Stein from FC An der Fahner Höhe passed away at the age of 15. Wikipedia List 3 Oct 21 Nils de Wolf 27 Belgian football club White Star Sombeke Suffered a heart attack after playing against the Verrebroek. Underwent CPR using a defibrillator, but died at the hospital three days later. – https://new.in-24.com/sport/soccer/215813.html 4 Oct 21 Alexander Siegfried 42 VfB Moschendorf Germany Collapsed suddenly and died. – https://www.anpfiff.info/sites/cms/artikel.aspx?SK=10&Btr=95991&Rub=390 8 Oct 21 Benoît Sabard 49 SC Massay With 20 minutes to go before the end of the game, Benoît collapsed. Wikipedia List 9 Oct 21 Benjamin Taft 31 Captain of SC Großschwarzenlohe Collapsed from a heart attack after a game and died. https://www.sc-grossschwarzenlohe.de/wir-trauern-um-benjamin-taft/ 15 Oct 21 Christophe Ramassamy 54 AS Saint Yves Christophe Ramassamy, a 54-year-old footballer, suffered a fatal heart attack. Barely after 20 minutes of play, he collapsed on the pitch. The emergency services could do nothing to revive him, Wikipedia List 17 Oct 21 Joao Santos Alankar 38 FC Bruski Brazil Sudden cardiac arrest in Blumenau in the Santa Catarina Championship and died. https://www.world-today-news.com/former-brusque-player-dies-after-suffering-a-heart-attack-during-game/ 29 Oct 21 Mohammad Islam 30 Raqiz, Pakistan Raqiz were playing Millat in the Balochistan provincial commissioner’s cup tournament in Chaman. He collapsed during the game due to a heart attack and died on the way to hospital – https://www.gurualpha.com/news/players-die-of-heart-attack-during-football-match/ 7 Nov 21 Neslon Solano 21 March1 Club St Antonio, Paraguay March1 club in Candida Achucarro neighbourhood of San Antonio in Paraguay. Solano played the first half then was taken off for the 2nd but went out to celebrate on the pitch with his team mates at the end of the game when he collapsed. He was taken to Nemby Hospital where he died – https://www.abc.com.py/nacionales

The following table shows the total number of male cardiovascular football match deaths per year.

The data within the table was obtained from the following –

Pro footballers are dying of cardiovascular problems during games at 278% of the normal annual rate (22/7.92 = 2.78 = 278%) / 178% higher the normal annual rate for male cardiovascular football match deaths.

This does not mean that overall cardiac death rates are 278% higher than normal. Because we do not all put our bodies through the rigours of professional football games.

8.9 million out of 55.4 million deaths worldwide in 2019 were from heart disease. This is 16% of all deaths. So if heart disease death went up by 178% in all age groups in all activity classes worldwide, then overall deaths (excess mortality) would go up by 28.5% and an extra 15.8 million people would be killed.

The UK is presently seeing an excess mortality of 17% according to the latest ONS figures for week 46 from November 13-19. But there is no comfort that should be taken in the fact that non-footballers are not dying of heart attacks at the increased rate that footballers (and other athletes) are dying at.

This is because we all have the same heart muscle. It is just that more inactive people do not use all their heart muscle and so do not hit a brick wall and keel over so quickly. The high intensity cardio athletes, are the canaries in the coal mine for us coach potatoes.

What is happening to them very quickly will be happening to us more slowly. They are dying today at 278% the normal rate, whereas we shall die tomorrow at 278% the normal rate, because the heart muscle does not recover after it is damaged.

If a vaccine kills an athlete in a few of months it will most likely kill a “couch potato” within a few years. Especially if they take up the offer of never ending “booster” shots.

The media cannot hide the death of a pro footballer during a game and neither can a corrupt government statistics department resurrect him. These deaths are the most accurate and open data set we have. So we should pay them very close attention.

They are visible tip of the iceberg of vaccine mortality. Athletes ask as much as it is possible to ask from their hearts. So the day when their hearts cannot answer comes much sooner to them than it does to us. But vaccines behave in precisely the same way in all heart muscle.

The recent American Heart Association Paper given in a speech by Dr Steven Gundry to the American Heart Association in Boston on November 12-14 found that mRNA vaccines more than double the 5-year chance of suffering a heart attack, as measured by various inflammatory markers.

A new study of 566 patients who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines shows that signs of cardiovascular damage soared following the 2nd shot. The risk of heart attacks or other severe coronary problems more than doubled months after the vaccines were administered, based on changes in markers of inflammation and of cell damage.



Patients had a 1 in 4 risk for severe problems after the vaccines, compared to 1 in 9 before. Their 5-year heart attack risk went from 11% to 25% thanks to the vaccines (that is a 227% increase).



Dr. Steven Gundry, a Nebraska physician and retired cardiac surgeon, presented the findings at the Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association’s annual conference in Boston On November 12-14. An abstract of his paper was published on November 8 in Circulation, the AHA’s scientific journal.

https://www.opindia.com/2021/11/mrna-covid-19-vaccines-increase-possibility-of-coronary-diseases-study/amp/

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712?s=09

This is not the only study to have found this result. According to British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a whistleblower cardiology researcher from the cardiology department of a prestigious British Institution contacted him to inform that research done by the department has found similar results. The whistle-blower told Dr. Malhotra that they have found links between the inflammation of coronary arteries and the mRNA vaccines from imaging studies.



However, the researchers have decided not to publish their findings, as they are concerned about losing money from the drug industry, alleged the doctor on GB News. He said that the whistle-blower researcher was very upset about this decision. Dr. Aseem Malhotra also said that the information from cardiology community in the UK has showed that there has been a substantial increase of cardiology related deaths in the country, and there is need to study the link to the Covid-19 vaccines.



While these results have come recently, it is possible that the mRNA vaccine developers, particularly Pfizer, knew about such possible effects of their vaccines already. The pharmaceutical giant has been seeking immunity from any action against any future adverse actions of its vaccine.

The company even wanted several countries to put up sovereign assets, including military bases and federal bank reserves, as collateral for potential future legal costs arising out of adverse effects of the vaccine and Pfizer has put the heart attack drug Tromethamine (Tris), a blood acid reducer which is used to stabilise people with heart attacks.

Main Stream TV News also finally covered the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines vaccines – Covid: Report reveals increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA COVID vaccine – video of GBNews item on the Alex Phillips Show.

Dr John Campbell shows that Dr Gundry had been testing his cardiac patients for 8 years in this way. So he did not fabricate a clinical trial for the purpose of getting any desired outcome. His data just came from his routine operations. Indeed his job is to protect his patients from Heart attack risk. He did not want to see their risk more than double.

Dr Campbell says that really we need MRI imaging of the vascular damage to confirm the findings – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEBGl8MVE-c . Dr Malhotra says that imaging data exists but the doctors who have it, voted against publishing it, in order to preserve access to drug company money.

The Pfizer Phase I-II-III trails founds twice as high a cardiovascular death rate in the vaccinated group as in the unvaccinated group – in the period 6 months after the 2nd Jab – https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/13/pfizer-trial-data-suggests-covid-19-vaccine-causes-aids/

So all these data are saying the same thing. Twitter has now put a warning on the American Heart Association Study (as if Twitter is in any sort of position to do that). They should be accepting the position of the American Heart Association lock stock and barrel, and enforcing it like they do with the CDC or the FDA or any other marketing department of Pfizer inc.

But big politics is going on here. We may never see the full paper that has already been given. Because that paper is dynamite. It proves medically that mRNA vaccines more than double your 5 year chances of a heart attack. Whereas the irrepressible football match data shows that they more than triple the actual heart attack rates for vaccinated professional athletes (and almost triple them for professional athletes as a group).

Sage advice to any pro athlete who has taken the jab might be to take a 6 month sabbatical, eat fish all day and do not take any more jabs. Then you might only double your chances of getting a heart attack in 5 years rather than tripling them annually.

If you combine –

The 8 year clinical study paper of Dr Steven Gundry given to the American Heart Association in Boston showing that vaccinated people have a 127% increase in Cardiovascular risk The whistleblowers evidence given to Dr Malhotra The Analysis of Dr Campbell requiring MRI scans to confirm the results of Dr Gundry, which scans exist according to the whistleblower of Dr Malhotra The 178% increase in cardio vascular football player deaths this year compared to the 12 year average and many have not even had the vaccine. So the true danger to the vaccinated players is much higher. The 2:1 ratio of cardiovascular deaths found in the vaxxed compared to the unvaxxed in the original Pfizer clinical vaccine trial The totally unacceptable yet admitted rises in heart attacks and strokes and myocarditis and pericarditis in children who hitherto have not suffered from such malaises. The addition of the heart attack drug Tromethamine to children’s Pfizer vaccinations.

Then you are dragged to the inescapable conclusion that mRNA vaccines more than double the heart attack risk in sedentary people and more than triple the rate of heart attacks in athletes (since many wisely remain unvaccinated).

Add to that the extensively documents reduction in effectiveness of vaccinated immune systems; which suggests the fully vaccinated are developing a new form of vaccine induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, then you have a charming little cocktail that leaves with about as much chance of extending your life as a large dose of Midazolam.

