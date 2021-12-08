Canada Puts Millions More Dollars into “Voluntary” Covid-19 Quarantine Camps

In Canada, millions of dollars have been put into the country’s Covid-19 “voluntary” quarantine camp program, the government has announced.

In order to “help” temporary foreign workers stay safe from Covid germs, Justin Trudeau’s government will spend at least another $5 million (£3,727,170) to establish more “isolation” and “quarantine” camps in British Columbia.

The scheme, which is known as “Canada’s Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program,” is supposedly being expanded for the purpose of facilitating people who are unable to “self-isolate” at home and require “assistance” from the Canadian government.

Canadian Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclose, announced: “Helping people to self-isolate when they don’t have the means to do so where they live is an important way to protect Canadians from covid-19.”

The latest round of funding is set to go towards two different programs. One is an “employer-based reimbursement program for agriculturalist workers living and working across British Columbia.

According to reports, $4.15 million (£3,131,465) will be funnelled from British Columbia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries to “agriculture employees who have farm workers residing on farm who required self-isolation for covid-19 reasons and did not have an appropriate space on the farm to do so.”

The money will also go towards funding a “safe , voluntary isolation site in the City of Surrey through the Fraser Health Authority” that will be equipped with 20 single-person “isolation” rooms. The cost of this facility is said to be around $1 million (£754,000.)

