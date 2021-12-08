Fully Vaccinated Passengers and Crew Contract Covid-19 on Cruise Ship

The effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines has come into question once again as the virus found its way onto a fully vaccinated cruise ship. A cruise ship returning from travelling across the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean sea reported an outbreak of Covid-19, with at least one suspected to have contracted the omicron variant.
Norwegian Breakaway, which is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., departed from the Port of New Orleans on November 28th and set sail for Belize, Honduras and Mexico, bringing over 3,200 people on board.
However, the cruise ship detected 17 coronavirus infections among its crew and guest ahead of returning to its homeport.
In a statement, the Norwegian said it “has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel.”
Infected passengers or crew must travel directly to their homes or self-isolate at an undisclosed location. Meanwhile, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans were notified about the incident.
The vessel-tracking website CruiseMapper noted that Norwegian Breakaway docked back in New Orleans early Sunday morning, December 5th, and all those on board were subjected to a Covid test before exiting the ship. According to reports, the single “probable” omicron case was a crew member who was not a Louisiana resident and has since remained on the vessel.
The Norwegian’s website requires all passengers and crew members to already be vaccinated against the virus at least two weeks prior to departure.
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
JOIN US ] I get paid more than $120 to $95 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
Here is I started.…………>>
GOOD LUCK… http://Www.NETCASH1.Com
I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online…Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here ……….. http://www.smartpay1.com
Today I am going to tell you about a website from which you can earn 100 to 150 dollars per hour. In which no account and no registration is required. No need to work or copy and paste. Now you can earn money without working for 24 hours. And nobody know this method yet, for this you have to visit this website……….. http://Www.PAYCASH1.com
hi
Google is presently paying $10447 to $13025 every month for working on the web from home. I have joined this activity 2 months back and I have earned $15248 in my first month from this activity. I can say my life is improved totally!
Look at it what I do… http://Www.WorkJoin1.com