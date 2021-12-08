The One Year Anniversary Of The Jab Is No Laughing Matter

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the first “COVID-19” vaccine being administered in the UK after being given Emergency Use Authorisation by the FDA.

A vaccination that was said to not be able to prevent being infected with the “COVID” and would not prevent its transmission either, leaving many of us wondering what the actual point of this “Vaccine” was.

Nevertheless, the first administered vaccinations certainly evoked an emotional response with the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock. While Piers and Suzanna on the propaganda show Good Morning Britain, tried to pass his emotions off as being “Teary,” it was thought that actually, Hancock appeared to be laughing. Perhaps he could not believe his luck that the rollout of an experimental jab was being welcomed so readily among the public.

The video below is a little reminder of the “teary” Hancock who seems to find the situation funny.

The Adverse Events Are Nothing to Laugh At

However, the data showing the adverse events that have been reported throughout the last year is more worthy of his tears. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported themselves, there have been a massive rise in reports for this last year and the COVID-19 Vaccines, than for any other vaccine since 1972, as seen below.

Adverse Event Reporting

The huge numbers of reports can also be seen in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a programme in the United States co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It has the purpose of collecting information about adverse events that occur after the administration of vaccines to determine whether the risk-benefit ratio is high enough to justify the continued use of a particular vaccine.

The VAERS database along with other similar databases in other countries such as the UK Yellow Card Scheme is supposed to work as an “early warning system” as it is intended to reveal early signals of problems, which can then be evaluated carefully by using an “active” surveillance system.

The Early Warning System Has Been Disregarded



The database is the only pharmacovigilance database used by FDA and CDC that is accessible to the public and medical professionals alike. When serious injuries and death have occurred following vaccinations, medical professionals and pharmaceutical manufacturers are mandated to report them to VAERS.



Nevertheless, the system, it would appear, has been disregarded by the FDA, the pharmaceutical corporations that manufacture the vaccines, and also the governments who are still pushing the administration of them.

Cause For Concern

A particular cause for concern has been the rise in heart attacks and Myocarditis/ Pericarditis. the entries in VAERS show as of 26th November there have been 9,746 reports of heart attacks and 15,424 reports of Myocarditis and Pericarditis following at least one dose of the vaccine formulated for COVID-19.

One study reported on November the 16th by Dr. Steven Gundry has shown reported findings that the risk of developing Acute coronary syndromes (ACS) significantly increased in patients after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) encompasses a spectrum of conditions which includes Myocardial Infarction which is known as “heart attack,”. This is caused by the decreased or complete cessation of blood flow to a portion of the Myocardium, which is the muscular middle layer of the wall of the heart.

Dr. Steven Gundry

This report is coming from a man who has much experience in the field.

Dr Gundry is a Cardiothoracic surgeon, and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American College of Cardiology and the American Academy of Paediatrics, and the College of Chest Physicians. And has been one of the world’s pre-eminent experts in heart surgery

DR. Gundry’s report presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021, held from November 13 to 15, 2021, concluded that:

“mRNA [vaccines] dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

This report alone should have put a stop to the administration of the jabs, which clearly have safety concerns, but again, this has been ignored.

In fact, these safety concerns were obvious to Pfizer and the FDA that in the first 90 days after the emergency use authorisation (EUA) of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine alone, from December 1st, 2020 to February 28th, 2021, there were tens of thousands of adverse reactions reported which included 1,200 deaths.

This can be seen in Pfizer’s own report titled Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Records Reports,

Higher Deaths Among Male Children

According to The ONS data between September 18th and November 13th, 2020, a total of 24 deaths occurred among male children aged between 10 and 14.

However, following the decision to offer the vaccines to children, deaths registered weekly in England and Wales on the ONS website, shows a significantly higher number of deaths have occurred among male children in 2021. This was after the decision to offer the Covid-19 vaccine to children.

The data shows that between week 38 (week beginning 18th September) and week 46 (week ending 19th November) of 2021, a total of 37 deaths occurred among male children aged between 10 and 14. Therefore the data shows that since the Covid-19 vaccines began being given to children over the age of 12, deaths among male children have increased by 54% compared to the same period in 2020. (See Expose article)

The graph below compares the number of deaths per week according to the ONS figures among male children per week in 2020 and 2021.

Not Just The Vulnerable

This cannot be put down to certain individuals being vulnerable either, as we have been seeing many reports of athletes worldwide, who have suffered cardiac arrest after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It shows that there is something very wrong with the jabs if the world’s greatest athletes die after taking them.

According to one report, young and healthy athletes are dropping like flies on the field (source). “It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart attacks and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID shot.

They add that” While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID shot, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause.“

The conclusion and current list of all these athletes who have suffered heart problems after COVID shots are in the report. “293 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 168 Dead, After COVID Shot“ The numbers are climbing, said the author.

WE can clearly see that throughout the year the vaccine has been disastrous, and yet it is still being administered despite the fact it is unsafe and also is not fit for purpose.

In the UK between weeks 39 and 42, a total of 100.160 COVID-19 cases were reported among citizens of 60 years or older. 89.821 occurred among the fully vaccinated (89.7%), 3.395 among the unvaccinated (3.4%).

One week before, the COVID-19 case rate per 100.000 was higher among the subgroup of the vaccinated compared to the subgroup of the unvaccinated in all age groups of 30 years or more. Source – UK Health Security Agency. COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report. Week 4328. October 2021.

In the UK it was described that secondary attack rates among household contacts exposed to fully vaccinated index cases were similar to household contacts exposed to unvaccinated index cases (25% for vaccinated vs 23% for unvaccinated). 12 of 31 infections in fully vaccinated household contacts (39%) arose from fully vaccinated epidemiologically linked index cases.

Peak Viral Load Does Not Differ Between Jabbed and Unjabbed

The peak viral load did not differ by vaccination status or variant type (jabs did nothing, in other words) https://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(21)00648-4 In Israel, a nosocomial (Hospital or healthcare facility) outbreak was reported involving 16 healthcare workers, 23 exposed patients, and two family members.

The source was a fully vaccinated COVID-19 patient. The vaccination rate was 96.2% among all exposed individuals (151 healthcare workers and 97 patients). Fourteen fully vaccinated patients became severely ill or died, the two unvaccinated patients developed mild disease – (source)

While the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies four of the top five counties with the highest percentage of the fully vaccinated population (99.9–84.3%) as “high” transmission counties (Source).

Therefore many studies show that there did not seem to be a need to have the vaccine, even if you did believe in the virus, but the Goalposts Were Moved. The vaccine apparently wasn’t working due to waning after 90 days therefore, the already double jabbed were now expected to subscribe to the big pharma product and get dosed up every 3 months,

The “Antivaxxer”

Knowing of the dangers for them and their children and also the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines are not actually doing the job that vaccines are supposed to, many people have been more than a little reluctant to be vaccinated.

As a result of individuals having reservations about having the vaccine due to doing their own risk-benefit analysis, they have been given the name of “Anti -vaxxer” By the mainstream media and the masses who despite all of the studies, or the fact they still believe they have been infected by “COVID” and that others who have been double and triple jabbed were the source of the infection, blame these rational people for the continuation of the “Virus” And measures.

Even Merriam Webster dictionary has updated the definition of “anti-vaxxer” to include people who are against the forced vaccination of others. So you can be quadruple jabbed and still labelled “anti-vaxxed” if you don’t support authoritarian government mandates. and more ridiculous, they may even be double and triple jabbed themselves but are against the authoritarian ruling of mandating them.

the Merriam Webster dictionary

No JAb No Job

Threats of vaccine mandates have been rife across the world, and measures put in place in order to further force people into a corner through fear of losing a job, an individual’s means to put food on the table, and a roof over their’s and their children’s heads. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel was backing strict rules segregating the people of Germany with a lockdown of the unvaccinated, banning people who are not vaccinated from nonessential shops, as well as cultural and recreational venues

Nothing To Laugh About

The anniversary of the first jab of experimental gene therapy, therefore, has violated Human rights and also the Nuremberg code, which was created to protect us from despots and medical dictatorship. Negating the many reasons the jab which has caused medical apartheid, division among friends and family, and more shockingly, injury and death, surely shows something sinister is going on? I wonder if Matt Hancock is still laughing

