Can someone buy Dr Hilary a calculator? Because official data shows the Fully Vaccinated account for 71% of Covid-19 Hospitalisations in the past 4 months proving he is either stupid or a liar

The latest Public Health data shows that in the past four months the fully vaccinated population have accounted for 7 in every 10 Covid-19 hospitalisations, as well as 6 in every 10 cases, and 9 in every 10 deaths.

So today we’re starting the ‘Let’s all chip in to buy Dr Hilary a calculator for Christmas’ campaign, because on the 6th December, he stated on national television that 90% of the people currently in hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. Proving he is either stupid, or just a liar.

In an apperance on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show on Monday Dec. 6th, Dr Hilary Jones stated the following –

“You know, those people who haven’t been vaccinated we’d really love you to think again and be vaccinated because 90% of people in hospital right now with Covid are unvaccinated”.

To which Lorraine Kelly responded by saying –

“That’s a figure that we have to really conentrate on. Ninety percent of people in hospital have not been vaccinated”.

So we decided to take a look at official data to see if Dr Hilary and Lorraine Kelly were telling the nation the truth.

Table 14 of the latest Covid-19 Statistical report published by Public Health Scotland (PHS) on the 8th December shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in Scotland. The table may have been attributed a different number in previous reports published by PHS, but the following chart shows hospitalisations by vaccination status over a period of 16 weeks from 14 Aug 21 to 03 Dec 21 according to the official reports.

Now, we couldn’t quite believe our eyes when we saw that official data shows the vaccinated population have accounted for 7 in every 10 hospitalisations since August 2021. Because Dr Hilary, who has absolutely no conflicts of interest whatsoever (despite recently releasing a book about a pandemic, and being a company director of Medtate which collaborates with a certain Mr Bill Gates), said on national television that “90% of the people in hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated”.

Well, looks like that’s the last time we rely on obtaining reliable information from a TV doctor who said in June 2021 that “As a doctor, I have to ask the question, is a holiday really important and essential in a global pandemic? It really isn’t. It’s a luxury. It’s something that you can do without in order to preserve life.”

But then said the following only a few days later once the media had cottoned on to the fact he would be going on a cruise later this year –

“Later this year I am joining a domestic cruise in British waters which remains at sea throughout and does not call at any UK port let alone one abroad. It leaves from Southampton and returns there without stopping.”

But hey-ho. You live and learn.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of hospitalisations by vaccination status between 14 Aug 21 and 03 Dec 21, and shows just how bad things have actually been for the vaccinated population compared to the unvaccinated.

Between Aug 14 and Dec 03, the unvaccinated population accounted for 2,737 Covid-19 hospitalisations. But the vaccinated population have accounted for more than double the amount, recording 6,612 hospitalisations. This means the vaccinated population have accounted for 71% of Covid-19 hospitalisations since August 2021, and it’s a similar story in England.

The above chart shows the total number of hospitalisations over four week periods from August 30th to November 21st 2021 as per table 9 of the Vaccine Surveillance reports published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) which can be found here.

The chart shows that hospitalisations among the unvaccinated have floated around the 3,000 mark over four week periods throughout the past three months.

But unfortunately for the fully vaccinated population, hospitalisations among this group have been getting progressively worse by the month.

The number of hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated between week 43 and 46 is 30% higher than the number of hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated between week 35 and 38. Whereas the number of hospitalisations among the unvaccinated between week 43 and 46 is just 5% higher than the number recorded between week 35 and 38.

This shows that the fully vaccinated are currently the biggest burden on the NHS, not the unvaccinated, and it also shows us something peculiar in terms of the overall picture considering the vaccines are supposed to reduce the risk of hospitalisation.

In all there were 1,067,859 cases among the unvaccinated between August 30th and November 21st. Therefore, with a total of 8,825 hospitalisations, the case-hospitalisation rate among the unvaccinated is 0.82%.

However, with 1,108,306 cases among the vaccination population during the same time frame, and 15,191 hospitalisations, the case-hospitalisation rate among the fully vaccinated is 1.37%.

Therefore, the case-hospitalisation rate among the fully vaccinated is 67% higher than the case-hospitalisation rate among the unvaccinated. Should this be the case when the Covid-19 injections are alleged to reduce the risk of hospitalisation by up to 95%?

The above chart shows the cumulative number of hospitalisations over the past three months by vaccination status as well as the projected number of hospitalisations up to the second week of 2022, and yet again things aren’t looking promising for the fully vaccinated.

Hospitalisations are projected to rapidly rise to an accumulative total of approximately 67,500 among the fully vaccinated, an increase of 52,309. Whilst the projected number of hospitalisations among the unvaccinated is expected to rise to approximately 17,500 , an increase of 8,675.

The vaccinated have currently accounted for 64% of hospitalisations since August 30th, but from November 21st to the second week of 2022 they are projected to account for 86% of hospitalisations, meaning they may have accounted for 80% of hospitalisations since August 30th by the time new year resolutions have gone out the window.

Official data from Scotland shows that the vaccinated population have accounted for 58% of Covid-19 cases, 71% of hospitalisations, and 85% of Covid-19 deaths between 14 Aug 21 and 03 Dec 21.

Whilst official data from England shows that the vaccinated population accounted for 3 in every 5 cases, 3 in every 5 hospitalisations, and 4 in every 5 deaths during the entirety of November 2021.

Either way, the unvaccinated population do not in any way, shape or form account for 90% of Covid-19 hospitalisations as claimed by Dr Hilary Jones and Lorraine Kelly on national television. But this isn’t the first time we’ve had to Fact Check the pair (see here), and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

