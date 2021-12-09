Four reasons why Vaccine Passports do not and will not work

During a national Covid-19 briefing that took place on Tuesday December 8th, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom announced that ‘Plan B’ would be implemented in England from Wednesday December 15th, which would entail ‘working from home’ (if you can) orders, and the introduction of Vaccine Passports.

The reason given for the commencement of ‘Plan B’ is that it has to be done to protect the public from the alleged new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. A variant which as of December 9th, has failed to cause a single fatality in the UK, with just several hundred cases allegedly being confirmed.

A new law will come into effect from Wednesday December 15th, which will state that Vaccine Passports will become mandatory for entry to nightclubs and other large venues, including Premier League football matches and concerts. We’re told they will be required for indoor settings of 500 people or more, outdoor settings of 4,000 people or more, and any setting with 10,000 attendees or more.

The news comes after months of ministers denying that vaccine passports would ever become mandatory in England.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government had “no plans” to ever make domestic vaccine passports mandatory, in comments reiterated by his successor, Sajid Javid, as recently as September.

Mr Javid previously told reporters he was “pleased to say” the Government had scrapped the plans, adding that ministers would not make Covid certification mandatory in certain venues just “for the sake of it”.

“If the Government is going to propose anything that is going to infringe on people’s freedoms it better have a really, really good case,” he said, adding that vaccine passports presented a “huge intrusion into people’s lives”.

Yet, here we are. The UK Government has decided to create a two-tier society in England, where the not-vaccinated population will be treated like an African-American prior to 1950, in which racial segregation meant signs were used in the USA to indicate where African Americans could legally walk, talk, drink, rest, or eat.

There will be many in England who believe Vaccine Passports are the answer to their prayers. Two years of misinformation, and disinformation mixed with propaganda published by the mainstream media can do that to people. But here are four reasons why Vaccine Passports do not and will not work.

Reason No. 1

The Vaccinated can still be infected with Covid-19

The UK Health Security Agency (PHE) is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care and recently replaced Public Health England. The Chief Executive of the agency is Dr Jenny Harries OBE, who you may recognise from the television as she has served as Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England throughout the pandemic.

The UKHSA publish a weekly ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ report which contains data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status over a period of four weeks, and unfortunately for the vaccinated population, the official data shows that they have accounted for the majority of Covid-19 cases for at least the past three months.

The following three Vaccine Surveillance reports –

Show that between August 30th and November 21st, there were 2,345,883 confirmed Covid-19 cases in England alone. The unvaccinated population have accounted for 1,067,859 (46%) of these cases, whilst the partly vaccinated population accounted for 169,988 (7%) of these cases. But the 2/3 dose vaccinated population accounted for 1,108,306 (47%) of these cases.

However, it turns out that a huge chunk of the cases among the unvaccinated population have actually been occurring among the under 18’s, with everyone under the age of 12 being ineligible to receive the Covid-19 injection.

When we remove the under 18’s from the equation in terms of the number of cases we find that between August 30th and November 21st there were just 232,712 (16%) cases among the unvaccinated over 18 population, whereas there were 98,119 cases (7%) among the partly vaccinated over 18 population (meaning vaccinated children are still being infected with Covid-19), and 1,106,016 cases (77%) among the 2/3 dose over 18 vaccinated population.

Which leads us to the next reason why Vaccine Passports do not and will not work.

Reason No. 2

The Vaccinated can still spread Covid-19 and infect others

This reason should be pretty obvious from the fact that the vaccinated population account for the majority of Covid-19 cases, but there will be those that claim this is the fault of the unvaccinated population and that they are the spreaders of disease. So here’s some scientific proof that fully vaccinated poeple can carry as much Covid-19 virus as unvaccinated people.

The Oxford University study examined 900 hospital staff members in Vietnam who had been vaccinated with the Oxford / AstraZeneca viral vector injection between March and April 2021. The entire hospital staff tested negative for the Covid-19 virus in mid May 2021 however, the first case among the vaccinated staff members was discovered on June 11th.

All 900 hospital staff were then retested for the Covid-19 virus and 52 additional cases were identified immediately, forcing the hospital into lockdown. Over the next two weeks, 16 additional cases were identified.

The study found that 76% of the Covid-19 positive staff developed respiratory symptoms, with 3 staff members developing pneumonia and one staff member requiring three days of oxygen therapy. Peak viral loads among the fully vaccinated infected group were found to be 251 times higher than peak viral loads found among the staff in March – April 2020 when they were not vaccinated.

The UK Department of Health & Social Care study is an analysis of ongoing population wide SARS-CoV-2 monitoring in the UK and includes measures of viral load among the population.

The study found that viral loads among the vaccinated and unvaccinated population are virtually the same, and much higher than had been recorded prior to the Covid-19 injection roll-out. The study also found that the majority of cases among the vaccinated population were presenting with symptoms when they became positive.

Reason No. 3

The case-rate is higher in the 2/3 dose vaccinated population

The case rates per 100,000 population contained in the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance reports show that the fully vaccinated over 30’s have a much higher case rate than the unvaccinated population, and things are getting progressively worse by the month.

This means the Covid-19 injections are proving to have a negative effectiveness.

The week 37 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 33 and week 36 of 2021 (August 16th to September 12th), and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows –

The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-47% in the 60-69 age group, and as high as +66% in the under 18 age group between August 16th and September 12th 2021. The only other age groups that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point were 18-29, 30-39, and 80+. But as you can clearly see none of the age groups were showing a vaccine effectiveness anywhere near 95%.

However, just look at how the tables turn just one month later.

The week 41 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 37 and week 40 of 2021 (September 13th to October 10th), and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows –

The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-109% in the 40-49 age group, and as high as +89% in the under 18 age group between September 13th and October 10th 2021. The only other age group that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point was 18-29.

What’s concerning here though is how far the real-world effectiveness of the vaccine has fallen in all age groups, but especially the 40-49 age group which fell from a real world of effectiveness of minus-36% to minus-109%.

The fact that the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines surpassed the minus-100% barrier suggests not only that the vaccines are failing, but they are also decimating the immune system of the recipients.

Reason No. 4

Scotland enforced Vaccine Passports on October 1st and they’re not working

Public Health Scotland (PHS) publish a weekly report containing statistics on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status, the latest of which was published on Wednesday 8th December, containing data on cases and hospitalisations between 6th Nov. 21 and 3rd Dec. 21, and data on deaths between 30th Oct. 21 and 26th Nov. 21.

The latest report confirms that in the most recent four weeks there were 76,677 Covid-19 cases, 1,735 Covid-19 hospitalisations, and 435 Covid-19 deaths.

Of these the vaccinated population accounted for 47,835 cases (62%), 1,226 hospitalisations (71%), and 371 deaths (85%), and this can be confirmed by reading the latest report found here, page 44 for cases, page 50 for hospitalisations, and page 56 for deaths.

But this isn’t a new phenomena that is suddenly occurring because of the overhyped Omicron variant, this has been the case since at least August 14th 2021.

In Scotland the vaccinated population have accounted for 6 in every 10 cases, 7 in every 10 hospitalisations, and 9 in every 10 deaths since August, despite enforcing Vaccine Passports across the country on October 1st. Whereas in England during November, the vaccinated population have accounted for 6 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, 6 in every 10 Covid-19 hospitalisations, and 8 in every 10 Covid-19 death.

Therefore, the vaccinated population are actually worse off in Scotland since the introduction of Vaccine Passports, and the official data proves this.

The fully vaccinated have only accounted for the majority of cases in Scotland in a single week since the introduction of vaccine passports, and cases have actually climbed higher since this date, after declining to their lowest level since early August in the week prior to their introduction.

So there you have it, four reasons why Vaccine Passports do not and will not work when they are introduced in England from Wednesday December 15th 2021. The only purpose they will serve is to further reinforce the

The evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are not quite working as expected, and that the unvaccinated population are not to blame for the alleged continuation of this pandemic. As well as create a two-tier society which leads to the introduction of a digital identity and further government overreach into our daily lives.

Vaccine Passports have absolutely nothing to do with protecting Public Health. They are merely a tool that will be used to control the hardworking man and woman.

Like this: Like Loading...